100+ words of encouragement for men to lift up his spirits

Men play a vital role in society and are expected to be strong, aggressive, and bold. They protect and look after their families because they are the community's defenders. However, men also have bad days but tend to hide their fears and not appear weak or helpless. Therefore, words of encouragement for men will come in handy to lift up his spirits.

Photo: pexels.com, @timmossholder (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How do you make a man feel appreciated? You can make your guy feel appreciated by giving them a simple and genuine compliment, buying them little gifts, and being supportive. Words of encouragement for men are a source of motivation and will ultimately strengthen the bond you share with them.

Words of encouragement for men

Below are words of encouragement for him that will help him get through anything when the going gets tough.

You always make me proud. Whatever happens, I know you’ll make the best of it.

Your love has made me a better person.

The man who moves a mountain begins by carrying away small stones. – Confucius

Thank you for loving me, even when I’m not that loveable.

A man must sometimes be hard as nails: willing to face up to the truth about himself…But he must also be tender. No weapon will breach the armour of a woman’s resentment like tenderness. – Elisabeth Elliot

The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires but in his integrity and ability to affect those around him positively. – Bob Marley

Your decisions, hard work, and loving heart make me proud to be your wife.

Hey, my iron man, this has been quite a difficult week for you at work, but I believe you will overcome this challenge too. I want you to know that I will always be your number-one fan.

A person can achieve everything by being simple and humble.

The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy. – Martin Luther King Jr.

Even if your dream seems unattainable, you can achieve it if you stay focused, driven and diligent. – Rebecca Minkoff

No one or nothing should stop you from achieving your dreams

To have become a deeper man is the privilege of those who have suffered.

The best way to gain self-confidence is to do what you are afraid to do. – Swati Sharma

It’s a lot easier to take life one day at a time when every day has you in it.

You inspire me to become a better person and to do more good with my life.

I have complete faith in your abilities.

Tough times do not last, but tough people do.

It is always a blessing to come back home to you.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Supporting and motivational quotes for boyfriend

Sending words of encouragement to your boyfriend is a good way of expressing your love and care. Check out these motivational quotes for him that will make him feel encouraged.

Photo: pexels.com, @alohaphotostudio (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You came into my life at the best time when I needed someone in my life. I thank God for bringing you into my life.

Don't be discouraged, my love; your time is coming, and you will enjoy the fruits of your work.

I am proud to have you.

My love, always prioritizes what is important in your life. Make the right choices, and everything will be perfect.

Keep doing the good work; you have brought happiness to many.

Honey, life is not always easy. How we come out of the toughest times in our lives can define who we are. I trust in you, my love, that you will be able to overcome this small setback at your job.

Darling, I will be here for you if you need a shoulder. I believe you will make it and everything will be fine. Don't lose hope, my love.

I always feel good when I am with you; it feels like home.

I know we don’t always see eye to eye, but it’s reassuring to know we are always on the same team.

Darling, nothing should hinder you from achieving your dreams; you will make it.

Tough times are here for a season; you will overcome everything, my love.

No matter the pain, no matter the pressure, no matter the stress, know there is someone who cares about you. I love you, sweetheart.

Hey darling, you know how in a marathon race, the last lap is the hardest but also the sweetest? The problems you face at work are only part of the race, and I believe you will make it, my love.

I thank God for bringing you into my life; you are such an awesome person.

Challenges are meant to make us strong in life, they are not permanent, and I know you will overcome them.

I have complete faith you will make it.

Sometimes, when you’re in a dark place, you think you’ve been buried, but you've been planted. – Christine Caine

Baby, your strength to achieve the things that you desire in life inspires me. I don’t want you to let what you are going through right now discourage you from doing what you love the most. This is just a step to take you to greater heights.

Your love has made me who I am, a better person in life.

Don’t worry about friends deserting you when things go south. Now you know who your real friends are!

I love doing projects together. Hard work and laughter are the best with you!

My love, the challenges in life are only meant to make us stronger. The challenges that you are facing are not permanent, so I don’t want you to give up so easily, babe.

Do not forget that I am right here with you. I am with you every step of the way. I never want to see you sad.

Motivational quotes for boyfriend at work

Sometimes your boyfriend will face difficulties at work and may need some positive sayings to keep him going. Here are words of encouragement to keep him grinding.

Photo: pexels.com, @tony-schnagl (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I am very proud of you, my love. I know it’s hard being away from me, but if you stay focused, you will get out of it and start earning your degree soon. You have to believe in yourself! I love you and miss you so much.

Don’t give up when you are almost there.

Sweetheart, I know that your job can sometimes be tiring, and putting up with the pressures at work stresses you out. I want you to know that I am always here for you and will help you with anything you need.

Success does not come to those who give up; I know you can face any obstacles and challenges on the way. Keep on working hard.

Don't be afraid to do what you know best; that is your strength and breakthrough.

I know you will get the job done; you have all it takes, my love.

I know things are not easy, but I will keep cheering you.

I believe in you. I know that you can achieve anything you put your mind to today, and anything is possible with your determination, perseverance and hard work. Do have a great day at work. I love you so much!

Things might be tough right now, but I know there is light at the end of the tunnel.

You are doing an amazing job in all aspects of your life, and I couldn't ask for a better boyfriend. You are the best man I have ever met, and I love you so much!

I don't know what is going on with you at work, but I want you to know that I support and care for you. It is hard to see what someone else is going through, but know that you are loved and cherished, and I hope this message lifts your spirits as you are at work.

I know you are afraid to start, but I promise I will be with you every step of the way.

Hey, handsome, writing a dissertation will take a lot of time and patience for you to complete. I will be with you every step of the way to ensure that you complete this journey.

I have faith in you; you can complete this task.

You were created for a purpose, you have something to offer the world, and this is the time to keep it strong.

You can overcome any challenge in life, for I know how tough you are.

It is not easy to think about you being out of town for the next two weeks, but I will stay strong. Even though your job means the world to you, please remember that I need you, too, and I wish you well. My life is better with YOU in it! Have a great day!

The mark of a great man is one who knows when to set aside the important things to accomplish the vital ones. – Brandon Sanderson

No matter what we face on the way, I believe we will overcome this together.

I know work can be hard sometimes. I don't know what I would do without you. You mean everything to me. Just remember, when you are at work or having a bad day, that information is power! I love you and am always here for you.

I will never leave you. I won’t abandon you while you stumble through hard times at work. Just know all will be fine soon. I love you and do have a stress-free day.

Quotes of encouragement for him

Life is full of challenging situations, and there are times your guy cannot avoid troubles. The following quotes will motivate your man to chase his dreams and handle challenges.

Photo: unsplash.com, @aznbokchoy (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Your arms are the only place I want to be.

I know you're working very hard right now, and it may seem like things keep getting more stressful, but all your hard work and extra hours are truly inspiring. You're going to make an exceptional leader someday, my love.

Adversity toughens manhood, and the characteristic of the good or the great man is not that he has been exempt from the evils of life but that he has surmounted them. – Patrick HenryWhen you find peace within yourself, you also find peace without.

Until I can see you face to face, this is a virtual kiss from your biggest admirer.

You only have one life; make the best out of it.

I love you. I’m sorry things are so rough right now. I know you are doing everything you can to move forward and start a better future. I am right here with you, just two steps behind.

I know it's been tough, but I am still cheering for you.

Let go and start over; nothing in the universe can stop you from doing that.

No one or nothing should stop you from achieving your dreams.

Just saying your name to myself lights me up inside and helps me keep going.

Sometimes I get a little down because the last few years have been so hard. I know that you’re working so hard, and I hope that maybe now things will start to look up. Good luck with your interview.

The more time I spend with you, the stronger I feel. I can face anything today.

You are one of a kind and have something great to offer to this world.

If you want to save the world, save your little corner of the world.

The first step to being a good man is this: You must deeply feel the burden of the stones someone else [is] carrying. – Mehmet Murat ildan

If you perform the sacrifice of doing your duty, you do not have to do anything else. Devoted to duty, man attains perfection.

Let go and start over; nothing in the universe can stop you from doing that.

Always prioritize making the right choices.

I know you always have a smile on your face at work, but I know you must feel overwhelmed and tired sometimes. I just wanted to let you know I am so proud of you for taking care of our family. You are awesome!

I rely as much on your strength as you rely on my faith in you, which I’ll always have.

There's nothing you can't handle. I wish I could be there to see you in action.

Short inspirational quotes for boyfriend

How do you uplift your man's spirit when he's down? You can do so by sending him these short inspirational quotes.

Photo: pexels.com, @og-mpango (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Champions keep playing until they get it right. – Billie Jean King

I never thought I needed a hero until I met you. And you’re all the hero I need.

Let God’s promises shine on your problems. – Corrie ten Boom

The good man is the man who is moving to become better no matter how morally unworthy he has been. – John Dewey

The stronger a man is, the more gentle he can afford to be.

Remember, A moment of pain is worth a lifetime of glory. – Unbroken Movie

All our dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them. – Walt Disney

The inner fire is the most important thing mankind possesses.

It's okay not to feel okay. No one is positive 100% of the time.

A wise man becomes free when he is ready to die at any moment.

I can handle anything if you’re with me. I’m stronger and braver with you.

Continuous effort neither strength nor intelligence - is the key to unlocking our potential. – Winston Churchill

My life got brighter when you walked into it.

Strength doesn’t come from what you can do. It comes from overcoming the things you once thought you couldn’t. – Rikki Rogers

I know some of those who influenced you weren’t kind. But they helped make you the man you are.

Tough times don’t last. Tough people do. You’re stronger than you know.

One man with courage makes a majority.

Big jobs usually go to the men who prove their ability to outgrow small ones.

Men love it when their partners show love by occasionally sending them sweet and inspiring messages. And the above words of encouragement for men will do the magic.

READ ALSO: 100+ Thursday blessings to send to your friends and family

Legit.ng recently published an article about Thursday blessings to send to your friends and family. Many people consider Thursday a special day because it's close to the weekend.

It is always nice to start the day with a positive attitude. Thursdays are the best days to spread some love to your friends and family members.

Source: Legit.ng