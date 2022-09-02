20 best dragon movies and TV shows to enjoy on a cold evening

Dragons are mythical creatures in almost all ancient cultures and traditions. They can either be good or evil creatures and can live almost anywhere: in lakes or the sea, thunderclouds or caves. Dragons have the ability to breathe out fire and have tremendous power.s If you want to spend an evening with your children, these best dragon movies and TV shows are a must-watch.

Dragons are creatures of myth and legend, feared and revered by many cultures throughout history. But what if they were real? What if there was a world where dragons existed?

List of dragon movies to enjoy on a cold evening

Are you looking for a family-friendly film or something a little more intense? These movies with dragons will keep you entertained from beginning to end.

1. Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

IMDb rating: 8.8/10

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers is the second movie in the Lord of the Rings trilogy. The film follows the character of Frodo Baggins, who is on a quest to destroy the One Ring before the evil Lord Sauron can use it.

Along the way, he is joined by his friends Samwise Gamgee and Peregrin Took, as well as the Elf Legolas and the Dwarf Gimli.

2. Spirited Away (2001)

IMDb rating: 8.6

Spirited Away is one of the most incredible animated movies about dragons. The movie tells the story of a young girl, Chihiro, who finds herself in a strange new world. She must find a way to free herself and her parents from this place before it's too late.

The animation in Spirited Away is genuinely astounding. The story is intriguing and will keep you hooked from beginning to end. And the characters are so well-developed and likeable that you can't help but root for them.

3. How to Train Your Dragon (2010)

IMDb rating: 8.1/10

How to Train Your Dragon is a heart-warming, action-packed animated movie about dragons that the whole family can enjoy. This animated film follows the unlikely friendship between a young Viking named Hiccup and a dragon named Toothless.

They must overcome their differences and learn to work together to save their village from the dangerous dragons nearby.

4. Shrek (2001)

IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Shrek is one of the unique animation movies that feature dragons. Parents will love the humour and clever references, while the story and characters enchant kids. The lovable green ogre Shrek may seem like an unlikely hero, but he's got plenty of charm and courage to spare.

With its brilliant writing, distinctive style, and A-list voice cast that includes Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz, Shrek is sure to please everyone in the family.

5. The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug (2013)

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug continues the adventure of Bilbo. It begins as he journeys with the Wizard Gandalf and thirteen Dwarves, led by Thorin Oakenshield, on an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor.

After many attacks and with time running out, Bilbo and Gandalf hatch a daring plan to infiltrate Dol Guldur and rescue Thorin before Sauron can seize the Arkenstone and unite all the races of Middle-earth under his rule.

6. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

IMDB rating: 7.7/10

Goblet of Fire is an action-packed adventure that follows Harry Potter as he competes in the Triwizard Tournament. This tournament is a dangerous competition that tests the wizarding students' skills to the limits.

But Harry must face even greater dangers than the tournament as he confronts Lord Voldemort for the first time. This film is full of magic, excitement, and suspense. It's a must-watch for any fan of Harry Potter.

7. Mulan (1998)

IMDb rating: 7.6/10

Mulan is a 1998 American animated musical action adventure film produced by Walt Disney Feature Animation for Walt Disney Pictures.

Mulan follows a young woman who disguises herself as a man so she can take her father's place in the Imperial Army and stop the Huns from invading China. The filmmakers incorporated elements of Chinese culture into the film to add authenticity to its setting.

8. The Never Ending Story (1984)

IMDb rating: 7.4/10

The Never Ending Story is a film directed by Wolfgang Petersen. The film tells the story of Bastian Balthazar Bux, a shy and lonely boy who finds solace in reading.

When he discovers an unfinished book called The Neverending Story, Bastian is transported into its pages, where he becomes the hero, Atreyu. This classic film still holds up today, thanks to its imaginative storytelling and captivating visuals.

9. Willow (1988)

IMDb rating: 7.2/10

Willow is a fantasy film directed by Ron Howard and produced by George Lucas. It was released in 1988 and starred Warwick Davis as the title character.

The film follows Willow Ufgood, a reluctant sorcerer's apprentice who must stop an evil queen from taking over the world. It features stunning special effects and is sure to be a hit with fans of fantasy films.

10. Maleficent (2014)

IMDb rating: 6.9/10

Experience the untold story of Disney's most iconic villain in Maleficent, a wickedly fun and enchanting live-action film that will make your heart race.

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie stars as Maleficent, the beautiful, pure-hearted young woman who, turned into a ruthless monster by an act of betrayal, unleashes her wrath upon the kingdom.

11. I Am Dragon (2015)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

I Am Dragon is a 2015 dragon movie that imagines just such a world. In it, dragons are not the stuff of legend but are authentic creatures that live alongside humans. While some may fear them, they are also respected and even loved by others.

12. Nezha Reborn (2021)

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Nezha Reborn is a Chinese action fantasy film directed by Zhao Ji. It is a sequel to the 2019 film Nezha, which was based on the legend of Nezha, a mythological figure who is reborn as a human after being killed by the gods.

The film follows Nezha's journey as he tries to uncover the truth about his past and stop the war between humans and dragons.

13. Pete's Dragon (2016)

IMDb rating: 6.7/10

Pete's Dragon is a 2016 American fantasy adventure movie with dragons directed by David Lowery. Pete, a young orphaned boy, lives in the woods with his best friend Elliott, who is a dragon.

When Pete is discovered by a forest Ranger named Grace Meacham, he is taken in by her family and introduced to the small town of Millhaven. However, not everyone in the city is welcoming, and it soon becomes clear that Pete isn't the only one with a secret.

Pete's Dragon is a heartwarming tale of friendship and belonging that will charm audiences of all ages.

14. Dragonslayer (1981)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

If you are a fan of classic fantasy dragon movies, you need to check out Dragonslayer. It tells the story of a young wizard who must face down a dragon to protect his kingdom. With great visuals and an exciting story, it's sure to please fans of the genre.

16. The 13th Warrior (1999)

IMDb rating: 6.6/10

The 13th Warrior is an epic dragon movie that follows the story of a young man chosen as the 13th Warrior to fight against an evil dragon. If you are looking for a movie that is both exciting and suspenseful, then this is a must-see.

17. Dragons: A Fantasy Made Real (2004)

IMDb rating: 6.5/10

Dragons: A Fantasy Made Real is a witty, engaging, and persuasive documentary about dragons. The film explores the legend and lore of these mythical creatures and reveals new scientific discoveries that make it possible to believe in their existence.

With stunning special effects and expert commentary from leading dragon experts, Dragons: A Fantasy Made Real is a must-see for anyone who has ever dreamed of meeting a real live dragon.

18. DragonHeart (1996)

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

DragonHeart is a movie that tells the story of a disillusioned dragon-slaying Knight and a dragon who dared to share his heart to save a human prince's life.

The movie is set when dragons and humans are at war. This all changes when the Dragon, Draco, meets the Knight, Bowen. Draco is impressed with Bowen's skills as a dragon slayer and decides to help him in his quest to kill the King.

They must put aside their differences and work together if they are going to save the kingdom from the evil King's authoritarian rule.

15. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)

IMDb rating: 6.0/10

Godzilla: King of the Monsters transports you back to the world of giant monsters that first captivated audiences in the original 1954 film, giving you another thrill ride of colossal proportions.

The mighty King of the Monsters is pitted against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The result is a spectacular clash of the titans that will keep you on the edge of their seats.

19. Eragon (2006)

IMDb rating: 5.1/10

Eragon tells the story of a young farm boy who discovers a dragon egg. When the creature hatches, he embarks on a thrilling adventure as a dragon rider who must save his people from an evil king.

20. My Father's Dragon

IMDb ratings: N/A

My Father's Dragon is among the best upcoming dragon movies released in November 2022. It is based on the 1948 children's book of the same name. It's a fantastical tale set in the large on Wild Island.

Across the ten chapters, the main protagonist, Elmer Elevator, meets an assortment of animals of varying dispositions, including a cat, tigers, and a gorilla, as he travels to Wild Island to save a dragon hatchling. Elmer uses his creativity and quick thinking to complete his rescue mission.

While there are many great dragon movies, the list above is definitely a must-watch for any fan of the genre. Whether looking for an intense action movie or a heartwarming family film, these selections have something to offer everyone who loves dragons.

