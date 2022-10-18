100+ positive hippie quotes about love, peace and happiness

A hippie is a young counterculture member of the 1960s who believed in living life to the fullest without any restrictions. Originally, it was a youth movement that started in the United States during the mid-1960s and spread to different countries across the globe. Nowadays, they are called bohemians or naturalists. Hippie quotes are a significant source of wisdom and motivation to many.

The word hippie is derived from the word hip, which means up-to-date or fashionable. Hippies are freedom-loving and actually live a simple and stress-free life. Below is a list of hippie quotes on various life aspects.

Positive hippie quotes

To date, hippies bring back nostalgic memories from the 1960s and 1970s when the hippie movement started in America and rapidly spread across the world. Here are the positive hippie quotes you can relate to.

When you find peace within yourself, you become the kind of person who can live at peace with others. – Anne Frank

Darkness cannot drive out darkness: only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate: only love can do that. – Martin Luther King Jr

Expose yourself to your deepest fear; after that, fear has no power, and the fear of freedom shrinks and vanishes. You are free. – Jim Morrison

How does it feel to be on your own, with no direction home, like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone? – Bob Dylan

I was raised with hippie parents, so I get down with the positive. I don’t pay attention to the negative. – Guy Fieri

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed individuals can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has. – Margaret Meade

If you smile at me, I will understand because that is something everyone, everywhere does in the same language. – Jefferson Airplane

One does not become enlightened by imagining figures of light but by making the darkness conscious. – Carl Jung

If there were in the world today any large number of people who desired their own happiness more than they desired the unhappiness of others, we could have a paradise in a few years. – Bertrand Russell

To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow. – Audrey Hepburn

Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect. – Mark Twain

You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete. – Buckminster Fuller

I believe everyone is on a spiritual path—some people know it, some don’t. The ones that know it call themselves religious, spiritual, or Soul Searchers. – Emma Mildon

There can't be any large-scale revolution until there's a personal revolution on an individual level. It's got to happen inside first.– Jim Morrison

There is enough for everyone. People think that there isn’t enough, so they get as much as they can, so many people don’t have enough. – Buckminster Fuller

If I’m free, it’s because I’m always running. – Jimi Hendrix

The hippie era was a wonderful time because we still believed we could make the world a better place. – Lemmy Kilmister

The hippie movement politicized my generation. When it ended, we all started looking back at our own history, looking, in my case, for motives of rebellion. – Vivienne Westwood

The human spirit needs places where nature has not been rearranged by the hand of man. – Unknown

Revolution is not something fixed in ideology, nor is it something fashioned to a particular decade. It is a perpetual process embedded in the human spirit. – Abbie Hoffman

Hippie quotes about love

Hippies emphasized the importance of loving one another and being kind to each other. Check out some hippie quotes about love below.

If someone thinks love and peace is a cliché that must have been left behind in the ‘60s, that’s his problem. Love and peace are eternal. – John Lennon

Sharing unconditional love is the best high you can experience. – Skip Stone

Don’t change to make someone love you, be yourself and let the right one fall for you.

Love takes off masks that we fear we cannot live without and know we cannot live within. – James Arthur Baldwin

Love is that condition in which the happiness of another person is essential to your own. – Robert A. Heinlein.

Love is a friendship set to music. – Joseph Campbell

I think it is only important to love the world, not to despise it, not for us to hate each other, but to be able to regard the world and ourselves and all beings with love, admiration, and respect. – Hermann Hesse

Love is everything it’s cracked up to be. That’s why people are so cynical about it. It really is worth fighting for, being brave for, risking everything for. — Erica Jong

The romance that has surrounded the Beat generation since the mid-Sixties has acted as a kind of sentimental glaze, obscuring its fundamentally nihilistic impulse under a heap of bogus rhetoric about liberation, spontaneity, and ‘startling oases of creativity. – Roger Kimball

I aspire to be a giver. A giver of love, a giver of good vibes, and a giver of strength. — Bryant McGill

Love is all you need. — The Beatles

They called themselves flower children and advocated free love, yet all too often, what they experienced was not so much love as deep disappointment and burned-out minds. — Gloria Gaither

When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace. — Jimi Hendrix

Never pretend to a love which you do not actually feel, for love is not ours to command. — Alan Watts

Down through all of eternity the crying of humanity, this’ then when the hurdy-gurdy man comes singing songs of love. —Donovan

Hippie quotes about peace

The hippie movement evolved into an effective counter-culture in the 1960s and took a stand for peace during the Vietnam War. Hippies are peace-loving and believe in friendship.

When you’ve seen beyond yourself, then you may find peace of mind is waiting there. — George Harrison

If everyone demanded peace instead of another television set, then there would be peace. — John Lennon

You can have peace. Or you can have freedom. Don’t ever count on having both at once. — Robert A. Heinlein

You find peace not by rearranging the circumstances of your life but by realizing who you are at the deepest level. — Eckhart Tolle

It is my conviction that there is no way to peace. Peace is the way. —Thich Nhat Han

The hippies wanted peace and love. We wanted Ferraris, blondes, and switchblades. — Alice Cooper

Maybe they had it right in the 60s. Love, peace, good music, s*x, community, bare feet, no bras, and we*d. Sounds better than the superficial, consumer-driven chaos that has become our norm. — Brooke Hampton

I’m just an old hippie. You know, peace and love. — Sherman Hemsley

Knock on the door to my soul, and you will find an ageless hippie with a rock and roll heart and a never-ending hope for peace.

If someone thinks that peace and love are just a cliche that must have been left behind in the 60s, that’s a problem. Peace and love are eternal. — John Lennon

Peace is always beautiful. — Walt Whitman

All we are saying is give peace a chance. — John Lennon

If everyone demanded peace instead of another television set, then there would be peace. — John Lennon

Mankind must remember that peace is not God’s gift to his creatures; peace is our gift to each other. — Elie Wiesel

The deepest peace we will ever know is when we tenderly touch the heart and soul of another.

We all sang the songs of peace. — Melanie.

Hippie inspirational quotes

Are you looking for inspirational quotes? Read these simple but wise words from hippies to help you stay motivated and inspired.

Follow your bliss, and the universe will open doors where there were only walls. — Joseph Campbell

To live a creative life, we must lose our fear of being wrong. — Joseph Chilton Pearce

Go confidently in the direction of your dreams, live the life you've always imagined. — Henry David Thoreau

Those who wish to learn magic ought to begin by looking around them. – Paulo Coelho

If you don’t like what you’re doing, you can always pick up your needle and move to another groove. — Timothy Leary

You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one. I hope someday you’ll join us. And the world will live as one. — John Lennon

To be beautiful means to be yourself. You don’t need to be accepted by others. You need to accept yourself. — Thich Nhat Hanh

If the truth can be told so as to be understood, it will be believed. — Terence McKenna

If you take the game of life seriously, if you take your nervous system seriously, if you take your sense organs seriously, if you take the energy process seriously, you must turn on, tune in, and drop out. — Timothy Leary

Your mind is like a parachute, it doesn’t work unless it’s open. — Jordan Maxwell

The ones who are mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved, desirous of everything at the same time, the ones who never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn, like fabulous yellow roman candles. — Jack Kerouac

I hope that the days come easy, and the moments pass slow, and each road leads you where you want to go. — Rascal Flatts

To gain that which is worth having, it may be necessary to lose everything else. — Bernadette Devlin

Understand that you own nothing, everything that surrounds you is temporary; only the love in your heart will last forever.

You have to forget about what other people say when you're supposed to die or when you're supposed to be loving. You have to forget about all these things. — Jimi Hendrix

Work like you don’t need the money. Love like you’ve never been hurt. Dance like nobody’s watching. — Satchel Paige

Always trust those searching for the truth, never those who have found it. — Jordan Maxwell

The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance. — Alan Watts

It all depends on how we look at things and not how they are in themselves. — Carl Jung

A right is not what someone gives you; it’s what no one can take away from you. — Ramsey Clark

Hippie quotes about happiness

The secret to a successful life is happiness. It is about doing what you like, living a free life where others do not dictate to you.

Do not look for happiness outside yourself. The awakened seek happiness inside. — Peter Deunov

My business is to enjoy and have fun. And why not to, if in the end, everything will end, right? — Janis Joplin

Happiness can be found even in the darkest of times if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With freedom, books, flowers, and the moon, who could not be happy? —Oscar Wilde

Doing what you like is freedom. Liking what you do is happiness.

I believe true happiness is derived from helping others and spreading love. — Skip Stone

The less you care, the happier you will be.

Hippie is the one who embraces life to the fullest and promotes peace, love, and happiness.

Life is short. Don’t waste it being sad. Be who you are, be happy, be free, be whatever you want to be.

Hippie quotes about freedom

Hippies believed in openness and were against restrictions and regimentation. Here is a roundup of the best hippie quotes about freedom for you.

And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music. – Friedrich Nietzsche

As with most revolutions, the counter-culture's call for total freedom quickly turned into a demand for total control. — Roger Kimball

There is freedom waiting for you in the breezes of the sky, and you ask -What if I fall?" Oh, but my darling, "What if you fly?

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed individuals can change the world, indeed it’s the only thing that ever has. — Margaret Meade

Get up, stand up, stand up for your rights. Get up, stand up, don’t give up the fight. — Bob Marley

Nobody living can ever stop me. As I go walking my freedom highway. Nobody living can make me turn back. This land was made for you and me. — Woody Guthrie

Emancipate yourself from mental slavery, none but ourselves can free our mind. — Bob Marley

I’d rather wear flowers in my hair than diamonds around my neck. I don’t want to earn a living I want to live. — Oscar Wilde

The most important kind of freedom is to be what you really are. You trade in your reality for a role. You give up your ability to feel and, in exchange, put on a mask. — Jim Morrison

The free soul is rare, but you know it when you see it – basically because you feel good, very good, when you are near or with them. — Charles Bukowski

If you want to be free, be free. Cause there are a million things to be. — Cat Stevens

None but ourselves can free our minds. — Bob Marley

Imagine no possessions, I wonder if you can. No need for greed or hunger. A brotherhood of man. Imagine all the people sharing all the world. — John Lennon

You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind blows. — Bob Dylan

Funny hippie quotes

Everyone is totally accountable for his or her own happiness. Here are some funny hippie quotes to brighten you up and help you get out of your sad mood.

I wanna say hello to all the ex-hippies tonight. I've never been a hippie myself, but I'm an honorary hippie. — Bob Dylan

I grew up in Berkeley, and my parents were hippies, obviously, since my name's 'Jorma.' I didn't watch much television growing up because they weren't into it at all. — Jorma Taccone

Guess what, I might be the first hippie pinup girl. — Janis Joplin

I've been called a career hippie. I like that, I like that a lot. — Tom Noddy

I’m a little bit of a hippie at heart, so I always wear things that are comfortable and flowing. — Carly Rae Jepsen

Elvis was the only man from Northeast Mississippi who could shake his hips and still be loved by rednecks, cops, and hippies. — Jimmy Buffett

Old hippies don’t die, they lie low until the laughter stops and their time comes around again. — Joseph Gallivan

In my youth, the athletes had crew cuts, and the hippies had long hair. Now the athletes have long hair, and the hippies are bald. — Harley King

My parents are hippies, so I must have a bit of hippie in me. — Josh Hartnett

It's funny how the hippies and the punks tried to get rid of the conservatives, but they always seem to get the upper hand in the end. –Bjork

All things old become new again. In my youth, the athletes had crew cuts, and the hippies had long hair. Now the athletes have long hair, and the hippies are bald. —

I hate the word 'hippy'. I hate a lot of people, and hippies don't do that! — Shannon Hoon

Hippies viewed various aspects of life differently. They lived simple, stress-free lives and cared less about societal standards and norms. And the above hippie quotes tell it all.

