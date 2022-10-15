100+ inspiring storm quotes to help you find comfort in chaos

Sometimes you can feel helpless because of the challenges that life throws at you. In such circumstances, your mind starts to seek the feeling of being in control to find a sense of comfort in the looming uncertainty that life comes with. After all, overcoming the challenges that life throws at you is what makes life more meaningful. To help you with that, you can find inspiration from storm quotes useful.

Finding peace in chaos is a challenge you must face far too often. That said, how do you find comfort in chaos? You can try to find stability by doing things that make you happy, such as watching your favourite TV series, going for a jog, or reading empowering quotes. Check out the storm quotes highlighted below for inspiration.

Positive storm quotes

Nothing should keep you from being happy and full of life. Finding something to uplift you in the darkest times can help you go a long way. The storm will pass quotes will help you have peace of mind.

Once the storm comes out, the landscape changes what you had before is altered in some way. And you have a choice: build something new and better from what is left or abandon it. – David Levithan

After every storm, the sun will smile; for every problem, there is a solution, and the soul's indefeasible duty is to be of good cheer. – William R. Alger

It is only during a storm that a tree knows how strong it is. – Matshona Dhliwayo

Storms don't come to teach us painful lessons; rather, they were meant to wash us clean. – Shannon L. Alder.

Skilful pilots gain their reputation from storms and tempests. – Epicurus

Remember to play after every storm. – Mattie Stepanek.

Clouds come floating into my life, no longer to carry rain or usher storms but to add colour to my sunset sky. – Rabindranath Tagore

The storm came. Lives were washed away. Ancient pains resurfaced. Now it is time for a sea of change. – Tavis Smiley

In the storms of life, you can survive by grace, faith and hope. – Lailah Gifty Akita

No storm can last forever. It will never rain 365 days consecutively. Keep in mind that trouble comes to pass, not to stay. Don’t worry! No storm, not even the one in your life, can last forever. – Iyanla Vanzant

Fix your course on a star, and you’ll navigate any storm. – Leonardo da Vinci

Don’t wait for the storms of your life to pass. Learn to dance in the rain. – Steve Rizzo

Times of great calamity and confusion have been productive for the greatest minds. The purest ore is produced from the hottest furnace. The brightest thunderbolt is elicited from the darkest storm. – Charles Caleb Colton

The storm is an artist; the rainbow is its masterpiece. – Matshona Dhliwayo

There are some things you learn best in calm and some in a storm. – Willa Cather

Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass...It's about learning to dance in the rain. – Vivian Greene

Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm.

Every storm runs out of rain like every dark night turns into day. – Gary Allan

I love the smell right after a storm. – Elijah Wood

Clouds, leaves, soil, and wind all offer themselves as signals of changes in the weather. However, not all the storms of life can be predicted. – David Petersen

If you want to enjoy the rainbow, be prepared to endure the storm. – Warren W. Wiersbe

Surviving the storm quotes

If you are going through one of life’s storms, you may not feel like you will ever experience a sunny day. These inspiring quotes are designed to motivate you and give you the energy to get through it all.

When the storm rips you to pieces, you get to decide how to put yourself back together again. – Bryant H. McGill

The more violent the storm, the quicker it passes. – Paulo Coelho

She stood in the storm, and when the wind did not blow her way, and it surely has not, she adjusted her sails. – Elizabeth Edwards

The rainbow is always inside the storm. – Matshona Dhliwayo

When the dark clouds of doubt, anger or worry begin to move upon you, steady yourself in the knowledge that, in time, the storm will pass. – Bryant McGill

One friend in a storm is worth more than a thousand friends in the sunshine. – Matshona Dhliwayo

You can dance in the storm. Don't wait for the rain to be over before because it might take too long. You can do it now. Wherever you are, you can start right now; this very moment. – Israelmore Ayivor

If patience is worth anything, it must endure to the end of time. And a living faith will last in the midst of the blackest storm. – Mahatma Gandhi.

What matters most is how well you walk through the fire. – Charles Bukowski

The storms come and go, the waves crash overhead, the big fish eat the little fish, and I keep on paddling. – George R. R. Martin

There's always another storm. It's the way the world works. Snowstorms, rainstorms, windstorms, sandstorms, and firestorms. Some are fierce, and others are small. You must deal with each one separately, but you must keep an eye on what's brewing tomorrow. – Maria V. Snyder

Sometimes there are stormy moments in your life when your friends do more than just walk with you; they become angels that carry you and protect you with their wings. – Steve Maraboli

In a dark and tumultuous place, know the storm will soon pass. – Lorna Jackie Wilson

After the storm comes the rainbow.

Failure is not always a bad thing. You just have to be smart while in the middle of it. You're in the eye of the tornado of like disappointment to know that it's just a storm and it'll pass. – Pharrell Williams

No one's life is a smooth sail; we all come into stormy weather. But this adversity – and more specifically, our resilience – makes us strong and successful. – Tony Robbins

There is always a storm. There is always rain. Some experience it. Some live through it. And others are made from it. – Shannon L. Alder.

There is peace even in the storm. – Vincent van Gogh

A tree with strong roots can withstand the most violent storm, but the tree can't grow roots just as the storm appears on the horizon. – Dalai Lama

When the storm has passed, put your energy into rebuilding your life, and don't waste time looking back. – Leon Brown

I watched a storm pass to the north, trailing veils of dark rain. – Neil Peart

Thunderstorm quotes

Everything you do becomes successful when you are happy because you are at peace and nothing is bothering your mind. Here are some quotes about surviving the storm to motivate and encourage you.

After every storm, there comes a clear open sky. – Samuel Rutherford

I love to feel the temperature drop and the wind increase just before a thunderstorm. Then I climb the bed with the thunder. – Amanda Mosher

A great storm is like a sunny day to a person of great faith. A gentle wind is like a great storm to a person of great fear. – Matshona Dhliwayo

Wait for the calm after the storm. Wait for the peace to return once more.

Never make a permanent decision based on a temporary storm... Remember how raging the billows are today: “This too shall pass!” – TD. Jakes

The little reed, bending to the force of the wind, soon stood upright again when the storm had passed over. – Aesop

Thunderstorms are as much our friends as the sunshine. – Criss Jami

Sometimes the greatest storms bring out the greatest beauty…Life can be a storm, but your hope is a rainbow, and your friends and family are the gold. – Steve Maraboli

Then the storm broke, and the dragons danced. – George R.R. Martin

Look for me in the whirlwind or the storm. – Marcus Garvey

Storms don't come to teach us painful lessons; rather, they were meant to wash us clean. – Shannon L. Alder

When the storm comes, pray that it will shake you to your roots and break you wide open. Being broken open by the storm is your only hope. When you are broken open, you discover for the first time what is inside you. Some people never get to see what is inside them; beauty, strength, truth and love. ― Bryant McGill

Storms draw something out of us that calm seas don’t. – Bill Hybels

It is only in sorrow bad weather masters us; in joy, we face the storm and defy it. – Amelia Barr

If you spend your whole life waiting for the storm, you’ll never enjoy the sunshine. – Morris West

The fishermen know that the sea is dangerous and the storm terrible, but they have never found these dangers sufficient reason for remaining ashore. – Vincent Van Gogh

Remember, the storm is a good opportunity for the pine and the cypress to show their strength and stability. – Ho Chi Minh

The dignity of human nature requires that we must face the storms of life. – Mahatma Gandhi

When you are in the middle of a storm cloud, it's hard to think outside of it, but the only way out of the storm is to ride through it, and things will be a lot clearer on the other side – Jodi Ann Bickley

I don't just wish you rain, Beloved - I wish you the beauty of storms. – John Geddes

Inspirational storm quotes

People become depressed as a result of life's inevitable situations. Reading inspirational storm quotes can help in uplifting your spirits whenever you run out of steam. Below are quotes about storms that will put a smile on your face.

The storm came. Lives were washed away. Ancient pains resurfaced. Now it is time for a sea of change. – Tavis Smiley

Serenity isn’t the peace away from the storm; it's the peace at the eye of the storm. – Ed Martin Cruz

Faith is not a delicate flower which would wither away under the slightest stormy weather. –Mahatma Gandhi

You are not controlling the storm and are not lost in it. You are the storm. – Sam Harris

In order to realize the worth of the anchor, we need to feel the stress of the storm. – Corrie Ten Boom

You can look at my palm and see the storm coming. Read the book of my life and see I’ve overcome it. – Mary J. Blige

The eagle does not escape the storm. The eagle simply uses the storm to lift it higher. It spreads its mighty wings and rises on the winds that bring the storm. – Jack White

Talent is nurtured in solitude; character is formed in the stormy billows of the world. – Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

You cannot fight against every storm in life; sometimes, you need to stand firm and wait for the storm to pass.

In the midst of the storm, your lifeboat appears. A psalm, a hymn, a word… calming the fiercest winds of the soul. – Roderick L. Evans

In times of crisis, different people react in different ways. Some might try to escape. Others might attempt to batten the hatches and ride out the storm in a safe haven. – Cullen Bunn

When a storm blows, you must stand firm. For it is not trying to knock you down; it is really trying to teach you to be strong. – Joseph M. Marshall III

You can be in the storm, but don’t let the storm get in you. – Joel Osteen

We are all in the same boat, in a stormy sea, and we owe each other terrible loyalty. – Gilbert K. Chesterton

Rough, boisterous, stormy, and warlike, I was born to fight against innumerable monsters and devils. – Martin Luther

True friends are to people what lighthouses are to ships. No matter how stormy it gets, they stay put and light our way. – Julie-Anne

I don’t just wish you rain, Beloved; I wish you the beauty of storms. – John Geddes

A positive attitude can turn a storm into a sprinkle. – Robert M. Hensel

I know well that the greater and more beautiful the work is, the more terrible the storms that rage against it will be. – Mary Faustina Kowalska

You cannot forever escape from the storm; you must learn to stand up to it. – Mehmet Murat Ildan

Motivational storm quotes for Instagram

Are you looking for motivational storm sayings to post on Instagram? Below is a list of storm quotes you can share with your loved ones on the platform

A strong soul shines after every storm.

When you are in the eye of the storm, you are often unaware of the whiplash around you. – Hugh Bonneville

For there is no friend like a sister in calm or stormy weather. – Christina Rossetti

Tomorrow may be fair, however stormy the sky of today. – Lewis Howard Latimer

Faith is the virtue of the storm, just as happiness is the virtue of sunshine. – Ruth Fulton Benedict

You got to be willing to walk in a storm. That's what I tell people all the time. – Ray Lewis

After the rain, there's a rainbow. After a storm, there's calm. After the night, there's a morning. And after an end, there's a new beginning.

Here's to the pilot that weathered the storm. – George Canning

Even in the midst of the storm, the sun is still shining. – Dayna Lovely

Stormy in love, stormy in interviews, breakfast in bed — that’s me, love. – Graham Chapman

Justice is not to be taken by storm. She is to be wooed by slow advances. – Benjamin N. Cardozo

You can find peace amidst the storms that threaten you. – Joseph B. Wirthlin

I've always said, 'Before seeing the rainbow, it has to storm. – Marcus Smart

But virtue is above the storm and has an anchor sure and steadfast because it is cast into heaven. – Charles Caleb Colton

But a woman's grief is like a summer storm, short as it violent is. – Joanna Baillie

Even paradise sees its share of storms, but, in the end, it's still paradise. – Trevor Driggers

Birds sing after a storm. Why shouldn’t we? – Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy

If you want to see the sunshine, you must weather the storm. – Frank Lane

Sometimes a storm in your life is what will blow you to the place you are longing to be. – Beth Moore

The more violent the storm, the sooner it is over. – Roman proverb

Storm quotes are a great reminder that all is not lost when life throws challenges at you. Hopefully, you have found the best quotes about storms to help you find comfort in chaos.

