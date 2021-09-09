25 badass Uchiha Madara quotes every Naruto fan should know

Uchiha Madara is one of the most iconic manga and anime characters in the Naruto series. He was a very wise leader of the Uchiha clan, and his mission was to ensure peace was restored in his community. Every Naruto fan has a lot to learn from the series, especially through popular Madara quotes.

Madara Uchiha standing as a true leader. Photo: @ijat.lazim (modified by author)

Madara Uchiha was the eldest son of Tajima Uchiha, who gained the respect of people after he defeated adult Senju in battle.

Famous Naruto Madara quotes

Throughout his life, Madara spoke words of wisdom. Everyone in the community admired his strength and leadership skills. He often shared important life lessons with his people. These teachings are useful in the life of every human being.

Be strong enough to be someone who even the demons would fear.

I’d be lying if I said things are going according to my plan, but beggars can’t be choosers, right?

The concept of hope is nothing more than giving up. A word that holds no true meaning.

It seems that you still want to dance but… You will not be able to make steps anymore.

Even the strongest of opponents always has a weakness.

Madara quotes about life

As every human being grows older, they realize that life is not smooth. It is imperative to remain strong, grateful, and focused when going through murky water. If you are facing rough times or uncertainty in life, you should read badass Madara quotes to keep you going.

You have the best gift you can have, life.

Wake up to reality! Nothing ever goes as planned in this world. The longer you live, the more you realize that in this reality only pain, suffering and futility exist.

In this world, wherever there is light – there are also shadows. As long as the concept of winners exists, there must also be losers. The selfish desire of wanting to maintain peace causes wars, and hatred is born to protect love.

Human beings are nothing but a medium of the general process of carrying out life. They do want to live in peace, but want to win it over by war because ultimately victory is what brings them peace.

Man seeks peace, yet at the same time yearning for war… Those are the two realms belonging solely to man. Thinking of peace whilst spilling blood is something that only humans could do. They’re two sides of the same coin… to protect something… another must be sacrificed.

Madara Uchiha deep in thought. Photo: @zole.amv (modified by author)

Madara Uchiha quotes about love

Who did Madara love? Shirayuki was the love of his life. Despite being a macho leader, he showed his people that love is essential in life. He loved his wife with his entire being and spoke of love with high regard.

When a man learns to love, he must bear the risk of hatred.

When you fall in love, you love with all that you’ve got. You must learn to bear anger, hatred, keep your ego and attitude aside and handle things with care, calmness, and love.

Love is an essential element, but not everyone gets it. It’s okay not to have love, but to survive in this world, you need to make yourself capable and achieve success. That’s where you actually stand.

Love is not necessary, power is the only true necessity. People cannot show each other their true feelings.

Sometimes falling back is the best way to achieve happiness and love.

Madara quotes about reality

In every Madara speech, there is a dose of reality. His words remind all human beings that reality is often very different from the euphoric situations in our heads. Therefore, it is essential to look at life from a clear lens and deal with issues as they arise.

Handling issues from a logical perspective guides us in making the right decisions and prevents causing unnecessary harm to others.

When a man dies with pride, he only thinks of the good things he has done, but he forgets the problems he has left behind.

The longer you live... The more you realize that reality is just made of pain, suffering, and emptiness.

World, when we enter into it, seems all new and exciting. But as we grow more and more and reach our final phase of living, we realize that life is all about nothingness and will end someday.

It is not possible to see what a person really thinks and feels deep inside.

Every war begins with a talk.

Madara on a fighting mission. Photo: @soy.madxra (modified by author)

Sad Madara quotes

Like every other human being, Madara Uchiha had his low and sad moments. Although he did not allow his sadness to define him, he allowed himself to feel it. Despite his deep sadness, his utterances were full of shrewdness.

When he died, no, even in death, I was thinking of you.

Even if some bonds were established, all they really learned was that true understanding wasn’t possible.

People desire peace, but on the other hand, they crave conflict as well, that duality is mankind for you.

There are no such things as true dreams in this world.

Nice try acting tough, but this is your limit. You’ve given me something to look forward to, but now I think it’s time you made your exit.

Clan or community leaders are usually full of wisdom, and Madara was no exception. He led the Uchiha Clan with grace and shrewdness. In his leadership capacity, he uttered sensible words, which are now known as Madara quotes. These words are meaningful in the lives of human beings.

