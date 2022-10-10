73 happy November quotes and sayings to welcome the new month

Finally, November is a month for thanksgiving that also ushers in the holiday season. It is a period when the fall season comes to an end and winter starts. Yet, despite its dreadful winter, the month offers plenty of things to enjoy and be thankful for. Happy November quotes will help you welcome the magical month in style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: @pixabay, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many people look forward to the month of November. This month will make you crave warmth due to the chill in the air. As you prepare for the long winter ahead, these November quotes will make you enjoy the limitless beauty of nature.

Happy November quotes

Sometimes people tend to become seasonally depressed due to life's inevitable situations. Reading happy quotes about November can put you in a happy mood. Here are some happy quotes for November.

Happy November! This is a month to pause and reflect on our blessings and give thanks for our lives and those we love.

Happy November! I love that I live in a world where there is November.

Happy November! This month I delight in all the little joys cold weather brings: big fluffy sweaters, hot chocolate, and a crackling fire in the living room fireplace. November is fantastic!

Happy November! remember to watch the leaves change.

Happy November! May the crisp days ahead fill you with joy!

It's November, and change is all around! The falling leaves are swept up, and see the first hints of snow!

Get comfortable with fall. Happy November.

Happy November! It is time for thanksgiving.

Happy November, and hello, holiday season!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Welcome November quotes

Photo: @pixabay, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Everyone welcomes new months with so much excitement and new expectations, and November is no exception. Have a look at some of the sweet November quotes to inspire you to welcome the month with absolute enthusiasm.

I’m thankful for cool evenings and fall colours. Happy November, everyone!

Welcome, November! Wishing you a wonderful month filled with love and happiness.

Welcome, November! The world is slowing down, nature is going to sleep, and this is a time to pause, a moment for all of us to rest.

Though goodbyes are depressing, Hellos are always pleasing. So welcome November and say goodbye to October.

November has arrived! This is the month of giving thanks and the perfect time to say that I am beyond thankful for YOU!

Welcome sweet November, the season of senses and my favourite month of all.

Good things are going to happen. Welcome, November!

Entering into the 11th month of the year means the next part of the year is yours. Welcome, November, with positive vibes only.

Welcome, November! A bounty of beautiful beginnings and never-ending blessings.

Thankful to be welcoming the month of November.

Welcome sweet November, the season of senses and my favourite month of all.

Welcome, November. Something great is coming. Can't you feel it?

Welcome, November, New choices, New energy, NEW Beginnings.

Short November quotes

Photo: @barnabas-davoti, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

November signifies the end of the year, but it can also be a good month for a fresh start. There are many November blessings bestowed in this month. Check out some quotes that will help you embrace the month with joy.

November holds the first moments of winter's magic.

Hard to believe the holidays are just around the corner!

May this November be one you always remember.

How sad would be November if we had no knowledge of the spring? – Edwin Way Teale

It's November; that means it's sweater season!

Jam on November took away the worries. It was like tasting summer. – El Fuego

Autumn carries more gold in its pocket than all the other seasons. – Jim Bishop

In November, the magic of the holidays is just beginning!

The November figure is an aberration. – Abheek Barua

November is here. Have fun!

This will be a November like no other.

October is its sunset sky; November is the later twilight. – Henry David Thoreau

It's cold and dark November, but there will surely be another spring!

November's sky is chill and drear, November's leaf is red and sear.

November always seemed to me the Norway of the year. – Emily Dickinson

There's a fire in the November sky.

November inspirational quotes

Photo: @chris-f, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for encouraging November aesthetic quotes to lift your mood? Here are some of the quotes to motivate and encourage you.

November is the month to be thankful. Surely I don't deserve everything I have lived through or all the blessings in front of me. But wow, am I grateful.

The month of November makes me feel that life is passing more quickly. In an effort to slow it down, I try to fill the hours more meaningfully. – Henry Rollins

You learn something every day if you pay attention. Make sure you are attentive throughout November.

November is a month when the vibrancy of nature seems to fall asleep. The days are shorter, the darkness longer, but never forget that there is always another springtime that follows.

Just don't give up trying to do what you really want to do. Where there is love and inspiration, I don't think you can go wrong. – Ella Fitzgerald

This cooler weather is a great excuse to cuddle up with loved ones. Happy November, all!

Some people look for a beautiful place. Others make a place beautiful. Make one this November.

In November, we see the birds pick up and move to a new place. They have no attachments, nothing holding them behind; they simply fly away. May you also live with freedom this November and truly be your best self!

Failure is nothing more than a chance to revise your strategy. Do it this November.

I can't change the direction of the wind, but I can adjust my sails always to reach my destination. – Jimmy Dean

Leaves grow old gracefully, bring such joy in their last lingering days. How vibrant and bright is their final flurry of life? – Karen Gibbs

In the November woods exists a true silence. Stop and treasure the peace, reflect in the quiet and be still.

Hello November quotes

Photo: @tomas-malik, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

November is a month of cool weather, making delicious food, drinking warm drinks, and spending time with your loved ones. Check out these great quotes to help you welcome this cold month in style.

Hello there, November! We love the crisp air, the falling leaves, and the cosy evenings.

Hello, November! Thank you for reminding us we have so much to be grateful for.

Goodbye October, and hello November! Who knows what beautiful surprises we will meet in this new month?

Hello, the month of November is here.

Hi November, say hello to colder days and longer nights.

Hello, November! Bring more happiness and peace into our lives.

November is the month to remind us to be thankful for the many positive things happening in our life.

The start of November is like opening the door to a new chapter in our lives.

Goodbye October, Hello November! Shake off the stresses of the last month and embrace this time of new things!

I've been waiting for you, November; let the holiday season begin!

Bye October; thanks for the memories. Hi November, I look forward to making new ones.

Funny November quotes

Photo: @eberhardgross, pexels.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The following funny November sayings are the best if you are looking for some humourous November quotes. They will make you laugh and smile.

The holiday season is upon us! Please try to hold on to your sanity!

November: No being lazy, no excuses, no quitting, no regrets.

No warmth, no cheerfulness, no healthful ease, no comfortable feel in any member. No shade, no shine, no butterflies, no bees. No fruits, no flowers, no leaves, no birds, November. – Thomas Hood

It's November! It's time for shorter days, lots more darkness, and exhaustion.

Bye October; thanks for being good to me. Hello November; let's talk.

In November, you pay the consequences for stealing from your kid's Halloween candy stash and those extra five pounds that somehow materialized overnight remind you that you are way too old for this.

Your birthday is in November? Your parents had an awesome Valentine's day night.

Hope your November is unbe-leaf-able!

Thank God it's November. I hate November.

Will you forgive me these November days? – Anna Akhmatova

You gotta love this time of year… that is, unless you’re a turkey. Happy November!

Do you know why I love November 1? They sell 50% of Halloween Candy!

The month of November ushers in the winter season. It is also a month that users in the holiday season, especially Christmas. Generally, November quotes are meant to make your seasons more lively and memorable.

READ ALSO: 43 trauma quotes to help you in your journey towards healing

Legit.ng recently shared an article about 43 trauma quotes to help you in your journey towards healing. It is possible to fully recover from any traumatic experience, but it may take longer. The journey can be both challenging and rewarding.

People who suffer from trauma have unpredictable emotions and physical symptoms. The effects include panic attacks, depression, nightmares, irritability, and insomnia. Trauma quotes will help you heal from a traumatic experience.

Source: Legit.ng