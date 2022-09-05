Most famous political quotes from the UK that made history

You may have heard political quotes from your favourite politicians at various rallies and events. Some of these quotes have become popular because they keep on popping up now and then. The UK politicians, in particular, are known for their catchy quotes, and some have made history.

Photo: pexels.com, @icsa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Politics may not be not everyone's cup of tea, but it affects everyone in one way or another. The quotes address various affecting the people. Below is a compilation of the most memorable and famous political quotes in the history of the UK.

Famous political quotes about change

Like any country, the UK has unsettled issues where change is necessary. Some of the pending issues that need to be addressed revolve around racism, unemployment and high taxation by the government. Here are famous political quotes in UK history that advocate for change.

If a British government experienced such a long and persistent resistance to domestic policy in England, that policy would almost certainly be changed... We have asserted that we are political prisoners, and everything about our country - our arrests, interrogations, trials, and prison conditions - show that we are politically motivated. — Bobby Sands

The very first person I come to is a horrible racist. I’m never coming back to wherever this is. — Pat Glass

I'm not going to give the British government the joy of keeping taxing me. They don't tax art. And all my cars are just a collection of art. — Jay Kay

I gave my parole once, which has been shamefully violated by the British government; I shall not give another to people; on whom no faith can be reposed. — Christopher Gadsden

A liberal knows that the only certainty in this life is change but believes that the change can be directed toward a constructive end. ― Henry Wallace

There will be no cakes on the table for anyone. There will be only salt and vinegar. — Donald Tusk.

My family comes from Cyprus. My father and grandfather worked on the British bases there, and as the British government granted independence to Cyprus, they granted British passports to those who worked with them. — Theo Paphitis

This sympathy is not translated into force against the British government because it is unlike the anti-apartheid movement, which had a high profile here, and Mandela is a more engaging figure than Yasser Arafat. — Tom Paulin

That’s the difference between our two parties. Labour’s still fumbling with its flies while the Tories are enjoying a post-coital cigarette after withdrawing our massive Johnson. — Ruth Davidson

No, I'm not rich. I had a tax problem in this country, curiously enough, and my accountant said the British government was patently wrong in taxing me, and they were, but we couldn't persuade them, and it cost me everything I had. — Donald Sutherland

If higher unemployment is the price we have to pay to bring inflation down, it is worth paying. — Norman Lamont

Thinking back to my time in the UK, before the election and then working in the British government, what has driven me is this idea of giving power to people and taking power out of the hands of those who try and grab it all for themselves. — Steve Hilton

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Famous political quotes from the UK

Photo: pexels.com, @theplanetspeaks (modified by author)

Source: UGC

There are several political quotes from the UK on various issues worth knowing. Most of these famous political sayings revolve around good leadership. Check out them below.

Forget about the fast lane. If you want to fly, harness your power to your passion. — Oprah Winfrey

Leadership is not a person or a position. It is a complex moral relationship between people based on trust, obligation, commitment, emotion, and a shared vision of the good. —Joanne Ciulla

I trust the integrity of the British government and the British soldiers. — Ehud Olmert

A leader is best when people barely know he exists; when his work is done, his aim fulfilled, they will say: we did it ourselves. — Lao Tzu

My definition of leadership is this: the capacity and the will to rally men and women to a common purpose and the character that inspires confidence. —General Montgomery

One man shall have one vote. ― George Howell

For over 30 years, the IRA showed that the British government could not rule Ireland on its terms. —Gerry Adams

The people in charge can always justify doing terrible things for the greater good. A slaughter here, a little torture there. It becomes moral to do things that would be immoral if an ordinary individual did them. ― Joe Hill

I was determined that the action of the two tarts should bring down no British government. — Harold Macmillan

People are naturally born as Libertarians till governments and oppressive societies force them to adopt their ideologies and ways. ― Hany Ghoraba

Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, concerned citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has. —Margaret Mead

We say to the British government: you have kept those sculptures for almost two centuries. You have cared for them as well as you could, for which we thank you. But now, in the name of fairness and morality, please give them back. —Melina Mercouri

Closed systems that thrive on the control managed with sticks and carrots can't help but fail the people they claim to protect. ― Ed Cyzewski

Liberty is not something a government gives you. It is a right that no government can legally take away. ― A.E. Samaan

Nice political quotes

Usually, nice messages are used by politicians to enlighten the masses on various issues affecting their lives. These nice quotes about politics are relatable not only to the British people but also the entire world.

Photo: pexels.com, @souvenirpixels (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you want to succeed in politics, you must keep your conscience well under control. ― David Lloyd George

Become the kind of leader that people would follow voluntarily, even if you had no title or position. —Brian Tracy

If we complain about the tune, there is no reason to attack the monkey when the organ grinder is present. ― Aneurin Bevan

The most dangerous leadership myth is that leaders are born—that there is a genetic factor to leadership. That’s nonsense; in fact, the opposite is true. Leaders are made rather than born. —Warren Bennis

There are three classes which need sanctuary more than others – birds, wildflowers, and prime ministers. ― Satnley Baldwin

Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail. —Muriel Strode

The ability to learn is the most important quality a leader can have. — Padmasree Warrior

A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way and shows the way. —John Maxwell,

Leadership should be more participative than directive, more enabling than performing. —Mary D. Poole

I start with the premise that the function of leadership is to produce more leaders, not more followers. — Ralph Nader

Leadership is the ability to guide others without force into a direction or decision that leaves them feeling empowered and accomplished. — Lisa Cash Hanson

The challenge of leadership is to be strong, but not rude; be kind, but not weak; be bold, but not bully; be thoughtful, but not lazy; be humble, but not timid; be proud, but not arrogant; have humour but without folly. — Jim Rohn

Most memorable political quotes

Some quotes about politics have stood the taste of time because of their solid messages. Below is a compilation of the most famous political quotes.

Photo: pexels.com, @nuptune (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you do not take an interest in the affairs of your government, then you are doomed to live under the rule of fools. — Plato

Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies. — Groucho Marx

Don’t be intimidated by what you don’t know. That can be your greatest strength and ensure that you do things differently from everyone else. — Sara Blakely

Education is the mother of leadership. — Wendell Willkie

You are a leader if your actions inspire others to dream, learn, do more, and become more. —John Quincy Adams

Politics determines who has the power, not who has the truth. — Paul Krugman

A leader takes people where they want to go. A great leader takes people who don't necessarily want to go but ought to be. — Rosalynn Carter

Political language... is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable and to give an appearance of solidity to pure wind. — George Orwell

Politics is show business for ugly people. — Paul Begala

As a leader, it’s a major responsibility on your shoulders to practice the behaviour you want others to follow. — Himanshu Bhatia,

You are never too small to make a difference. — Greta Thunber

Which is your favourite political quote in the UK? These political sayings are not only educative but also entertaining. Share these political quotes with your loved ones to spread the spirit of patriotism.

READ ALSO: 63 morning Saturday blessings to send to your family and friends

Legit.ng recently published an article about morning Saturday blessings to send to your family and friends. Sending these quotes to your loved ones will remind them that you are thinking about them and wish them all the best.

Some people believe that Saturdays are lucky days and offer an opportunity for a fresh start of the week. You can check out these blessing quotes for some words of wisdom on Saturdays.

Source: Legit.ng