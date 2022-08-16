83 feel-good quotes and sayings to make people feel better

Regardless of what life throws at you, you deserve to be happy, always hoping that the best will come. Frowning will only worsen the situation; therefore, finding any happiness avenue brings much relief. It does not require much to make yourself and the people around you happy. Sometimes feel-good quotes and sayings do the magic.

Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Many people are looking for a source of happiness and inspiration to overcome their challenges. It takes nothing much to share feel-good quotes to make them realise their potential and uplift their spirit.

All-time feel-good quotes

Choosing to be happy at all times sets you in the right mood to do anything. Therefore, to harness your full potential, be happy, and these feeling-good quotes and sayings can be the best starting point.

A great soul serves everyone all the time. A great soul never dies. It brings us together again and again. – Maya Angelou

There's something about death that is comforting. The thought that you could die tomorrow frees you to appreciate your life now. – Angelina Jolie

The answers keep unfolding as your life expands if you’re willing to see things for what they are and what they can be. – Oprah Winfrey

If somebody hurts you, it’s okay to cry a river. Just remember to build a bridge and get over it. – Taylor Swift

If you remain calm in the midst of great chaos, it is the surest guarantee that it will eventually subside. – Julie Andrews

The greatest gift of human beings is that we have the power of empathy. – Meryl Streep

There is no normal life that is free of pain. It’s the very wrestling with our problems that can be the impetus for our growth. – Fred Rogers

If we feel good, we can keep going in the direction of the reality we’re creating. If we don’t feel good, we may reflect upon our beliefs and change them according to the reality we wish to create. – Alaric Hutchinson

Nature does not hurry, yet everything gets accomplished. – Lao Tzu

Shine like the whole universe is yours. – Rumi

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Photo: pexels.com, @miguelapadrinan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Wherever you are, you are one with the clouds and one with the sun and the stars you see. You are one with everything. – Shunryu Suzuki

Life is a sea of vibrant colours. Jump in. – A.D. Posey

The greatest healing therapy is friendship and love. – Hubert H. Humphrey

Peace starts with suffering. Freedom starts with confinement. Courage starts with fear. Strength starts with surrender. Every mountain starts from beneath the earth, and you too shall rise. – Medusa

Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase – Martin Luther King Jr.

I would always rather be happy than dignified. – Charlotte Bronte

Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies. – Mother Teresa

There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved. – George Sand

The darkest nights produce the brightest stars. – John Green

Think of all the beauty still left around you and be happy. – Anne Frank

They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: Someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for. – Tom Bodett

Feel-good sayings that will brighten your day

Never be discouraged on a day when you feel you are in your lowest spirit, as that can ruin the entire day. These feeling-good quotes can change your attitude and get the ball rolling.

Photo: pexels.com, @joshuaabner (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Happiness is not the absence of problems, it’s the ability to deal with them. – Steve Maraboli

The secret of happiness is to find a congenial monotony. – V.S. Pritchett

To be without some of the things you want is an indispensable part of happiness. – Bertrand Russell

Nobody really cares if you’re miserable, so you might as well be happy. – Cynthia Nelms

Don’t cry because it’s over; smile because it happened. – Dr. Seuss

No medicine cures what happiness cannot. – Gabriel Garcia Marquez

Happiness is a state of mind. It’s just according to the way you look at things. – Walt Disney

The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up. – Mark Twain

If love is universal, no one can be left out. – Deepak Chopra

You don’t always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens. – Mandy Hale

When one door of happiness closes, another opens; but often, we look so long at the closed door that we do not see the one which has been opened for us. – Helen Keller

The wound is the place where the Light enters you. – Rumi

For every minute you are angry, you lose sixty seconds of happiness. – Ralph Waldo Emerson.

Only I can change my life. No one else can do it for me. – Carol Burnett

The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched. They are felt with the heart. – The Little Prince

Even if you’re on the right track, you’ll just get run over if you just sit there. – Will Rodgers

Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift; that’s why it’s called The Present. – Bil Keane

Take a deep breath. Inhale peace, exhale happiness. – A.D. Posey

You can’t stop the waves, but you can learn to swim. – Jon Kabat Zinn

Life is the dancer, and you are the dance – Eckhart Tolle

I have chosen to be happy because it's good for my health. – Voltaire

Inspirational happy times quotes

To get the best from life, you must be happy and optimistic even when facing great challenges. Motivate yourself and everyone around with any of these happy times quotes suitable for different situations.

Photo: pexels.com, @yuliyastrizhkina (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you can't fly, then run. If you can't run, then walk. If you can't walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving forward. – Martin Luther King Jr.

Where there is no struggle, there is no strength. – Oprah Winfrey

The past is gone, the future is not here, and now I am free of both. Right now, I choose joy. – Deepak Chopra

I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. – Maya Angelou

When the winds of change blow, some people build walls, and others build windmills.

Life is 10% what happens to us and 90% how we react to it. – Dennis Kimbro

Sometimes, there is no harm in putting off a piece of work until another day. – The Little Prince

The world is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper. – W.B. Yeats

It’s better to walk alone than with a crowd going in the wrong direction. – Herman Su

Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle. – Ian Maclaren

I can accept failure. Everyone fails at something. But I cannot accept not trying. – Michael Jordan

Too many of us are not living our dreams because we are living our fears. – Les Brown

We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars. – Oscar Wilde

A hero is an ordinary individual who finds the strength to persevere and endure in spite of overwhelming obstacles. – Christopher Reeve

Promise me you’ll always remember: You’re braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. – A.A. Milne

Be who you are and say what you feel because those who mind don’t matter, and those who matter don’t mind. – Bernard M. Baruch

Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I’ll try again tomorrow. – Mary Anne Radmacher

Life is a fairy tale. Live it with wonder and amazement. – Welwyn Wilton Katz

People are unhappy when they get something too easily. You have to sweat; that’s the only moral they know. – Dany Laferriere

Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. – Steve Jobs

There is no path to happiness; happiness is the path. – Buddha

Good feeling quotes to enhance your mood

Ever experienced those low moments when you feel hopeless and pessimistic about life? Occasionally, everyone experiences such moments, but you can always use these quotes to feel better.

Photo: pexels.com, @alejandracanoulloa (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A great obstacle to happiness is to expect too much happiness. – Bernard de Fontenelle

The secret of happiness is freedom. The secret of freedom is courage. – Carrie Jones

The only way to find true happiness is to risk being completely cut open. – Chuck Palahniuk

Happiness is being content with what you have, living in freedom and liberty, having a good family life and good friends. – Divyanka Tripathi

The way to change others’ minds is with affection and not anger. – Dalai Lama

Life changes very quickly, in a very positive way, if you let it. – Lindsey Vonn

Everything will line up perfectly when knowing and living the truth becomes more important than looking good. – Alen Cohen

Whatever you think you do well, do it. There is nothing better than feeling gratified. – Mike McManus

Believe you can, and you’re halfway there. – Theodore Roosevelt

Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing’s going to get better. No, it’s not. – Dr. Seuss

Nothing is impossible. The word itself says ‘I’m possible’. – Audrey Hepburn

Do what you can, with what you have, where you are. – Theodore Roosevelt

Never give up, and good luck will find you. – Falcor

Tension is who you think you are; relaxation is who you are. – Lao Tzu

At the centre of the universe is a loving heart that continues to beat and that wants the best for every person. – Fred Rogers

You aren’t just the age you are. You are all the ages you ever have been! – Kenneth Koch

Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of overcoming it. – Helen Keller

I don't like to lose at anything, yet I've grown most not from victories but setbacks. – Serena Williams

Drama is very important in life: You have to come on with a bang. You never want to go out with a whimper. – Julia Child

Yesterday is not ours to recover, but tomorrow is ours to win or lose. – Lyndon B. Johnson

Everyone deserves to feel good no matter what they go through in life. Do not miss out on the opportunity to be the source of their happiness by sharing these feel-good quotes to spread love and motivation.

READ ALSO: 100+ unappreciated quotes to help you express your frustration

Legit.ng recently published an article about unappreciated quotes. Instead of keeping your frustrations to yourself, you can let go by using the quotes to express yourself.

Disappointments and frustrations are part of life, and whenever you have such feelings, it is important to express yourself to people around you. Unappreciated quotes can help you vent your feelings and make you feel better.

Source: Legit.ng