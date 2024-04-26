A Nigerian lady shared a video, detailing what it is like living in the same place as her mother-in-law and father-in-law

The lady said she and her husband live in a family house, and she cannot go anywhere without questions from her father-in-law and mother-in-law

The jovial lady showed the small partition the whole compound uses as a bathroom, and the clip attracted comments

A Nigerian lady who lives in the same building with her in-laws shared her experience in a trending video.

The lady, Aproko Manager, said she and her husband share a separate room in the family house.

The lady said she lives in the same compound as her in-laws. Photo credit: TikTok/Aproko Manager.

While jumping on the popular, of course, TikTok challenge, the lady revealed that her husband washes for her.

The Nigerian wife also said there was not enough space to store her things as she toured the room with her followers.

Aproko Manager joked that she minds what she cooks in the compound to avoid attracting attention.

Her funny video attracted many reactions from TikTok users who saw it.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shows off family house

@Ehinloju OluwaWemimo Tee said:

"Is your husband single? Asking for a friend."

@Sfolorire comment:

"So husbands do wash?"

@kushmoneyrophygold said:

"God will uplift your man to pack out for a better place because everything can't be rosy there."

@jummymog8 commented:

"Omo I can't try it o, me wey don spoil already. Na everyday den go dey see my mistake."

@bhadgyaledds remarked:

"God forbid this kind life on top of sapa them still dey monitor your life like a monitoring spirit."

Source: Legit.ng