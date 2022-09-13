47 positive October quotes to prepare for the spooky season

October is a great time to travel and get things done because of its vibrant weather. The month is known for its cooler temperatures. It is also the period to celebrate Halloween. Therefore, positive October quotes will help you to welcome the magical month in style.

Photo: pexels.com, @inspiredimages (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What do you love about October? You may be fascinated by the crystal clear sky that inspires you to take photos or the cooler weather after the hot summer. These October quotes are explicitly designed for those who enjoy the limitless beauty of nature and the blessings that October comes with.

Inspirational quotes for October

October welcomes you with its cooler and less humid weather leaving you inspired. Here are some of the beautiful October quotes to motivate and encourage you.

October, baptize me with leaves! Swaddle me in corduroy and nurse me with split pea soup. October, tuck tiny candy bars in my pockets and carve my smile into a thousand pumpkins. O autumn! O teakettle! O grace! ― Rainbow Rowell

September is dressing herself in showy dahlias and splendid marigolds and starry zinnias. October, the extravagant sister, has ordered an immense amount of gorgeous forest tapestry for her grand reception. — Oliver Wendell Holmes

October turned my maple’s leaves to gold; The most are gone now; here and there, one lingers; Soon these will slip from out the twig's weak hold, Like coins between a dying miser’s fingers. ― Thomas Bailey Aldrich

Ah, Lovely October, as you usher in the season that awakens my soul, your awesome beauty compels my spirit to soar like a leaf caught in an autumn breeze and my heart to sing like a heavenly choir. ― Peggy Toney Horton

The fallen leaves in the forest seemed to make even the ground glow and burn with light. ― Malcolm Lowry

October had a tremendous possibility. The summer's oppressive heat was a distant memory, and the golden leaves promised a world full of beautiful adventures. They made me believe in miracles. ― Sarah Guillory

You don't waste October sunshine. Soon the old autumn sun would bed down in cloud blankets, and there would be weeks of grey rain before it finally decided to snow. ― Katherine Arden

October extinguished itself in a rush of howling winds and driving rain, and November arrived, cold as frozen iron, with hard frosts every morning and icy draughts that bit at exposed hands and faces. — J.K. Rowling

Autumn serenades the breeze into dancing a cha cha cha; the mountains echo in the background. October sky never looked more charming, nor the sublime leaves of the trees so graceful. ― Avijeet Das

Gardeners are never wicked, are they?’ said Ruth. ‘Obstinate and grumpy and wanting to be alone, but not wicked. Oh, look at that creeper! I’ve always loved October so much, haven’t you? I can see why it’s called the Month of the Angels. ― Eva Ibbotson

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Welcoming October quotes

These quotes inspire you to welcome the month with absolute enthusiasm. Here are the first day of October quotes you share with friends and family as you welcome the spooky season.

Photo: unsplash.com, @sharonmccutcheon (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I wish that every day was Saturday and every month was October.― Charmaine J. Forde

In the entire circle of the year, there are no days so delightful as those of a fine October, when the trees are bare to the mild heavens, and the red leaves bestrew the road. You can feel the breath of winter, morning and evening—no days so calm, tenderly solemn, and with such a reverent meekness in the air. — Alexander Smith

All things on earth point home in old October; sailors to sea, travellers to walls and fences, hunters to field and hollow and the long voice of the hounds, the lover to the love he has forsaken. —Thomas Wolfe

The end of the summer is not the end of the world. Here’s to October… — A.A. Milne

Ah, September! You are the doorway to the season that awakens my soul… but I must confess that I love you only because you are a prelude to my beloved October. ― Peggy Toney Horton

Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall. ― F. Scott Fitzgerald

October sunshine bathed the park with such a melting light that it had the dimmed impressive look of a landscape by an old master. ― Elizabeth Enright

Listen! The wind is rising, and the air is wild with leaves; we have had our summer evenings for October eves! ― Humbert Wolfe

October is a fallen leaf, but it is also a wider horizon more clearly seen. It is the distant hill once more in sight and the enduring constellations above that hill once again. ― Hal Borlan

My beloved October has returned—with its brilliant colours, cool temperatures and sunny, cloudless, azure skies, and I must enjoy it before it escapes for another year. ― Peggy Toney Horton

October quotes for Instagram

Are you looking for October motivational quotes to post on Instagram? Below is a list of October sayings you can share with your loved ones.

Photo: unsplash.com, @jeremythomasphoto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Falling in love with October. Leaves descending to the ground, orange, magenta, green & brown. The cool crisp breezes in the air, autumn season must be here. ― Charmaine J Forde

The farther we’ve gotten from the magic and mystery of our past, the more we’ve come to need Halloween. October Dreams: A celebration of Halloween. ― Paula Curan

It must be October; the trees are falling away and showing their true colours. ― Charmaine J Forde

The dust was antique spice, burnt maple leaves, a prickling blue that teemed and sifted to earth. Swarming its own shadows, the dust filtered over the tents. ― Ray Bradbury

The wind grew cold. The leaves turned red. The bark turned red. The soil turned red. The stars turned red. Something was wrong with October. ― T.R. Darling

There is no season when such pleasant and sunny spots may be lighted on and produce so pleasant an effect on the feelings as now in October. ― Nathaniel Hawthorne

What could be more exciting than an October day? It’s your birthday, Fourth of July and Christmas all rolled into one. ― Peggy Toney Horton

This is October for me: Withdrawing into my own world, blocking out everything except the beauty of the season, my reflections and my relationship with God, I find that this is enough to sustain me through the long, cold winter - and beyond. —Peggy Toney Horton

October had tremendous possibilities. The summer's oppressive heat was a distant memory, and the golden leaves promised a world full of beautiful adventures. They made me believe in miracles. —Sarah Guillory

Happy October month quotes

People become depressed as a result of life's inevitable situations. Reading happy quotes about October can help in uplifting your spirits whenever you feel low. Here are October motivational quotes that will put a smile on your face.

Photo: pexels.com, @adonyi-foto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

October, tuck tiny candy bars in my pockets and carve my smile into a thousand pumpkins… Merry October! — Rainbow Rowell

The crickets still sing in October. And Lilly, she’s trying to bloom. Though she’s resting her head on the shoulder of death, she still shines by the light of the moon. ― Kevin Dalton

There is no season when such pleasant and sunny spots may be lighted on, and produce so pleasant an effect on the feelings, as now in October." —Nathaniel Hawthorne

October is crisp days and cool nights, a time to curl up around the dancing flames and sink into a good book. — John Sinor

October is a hallelujah! Reverberating in my body year-round. —John Nichols

This tree must be falling for me; as soon as I sat under it, it dropped its leaves. Oh, sweet October! ― Charmaine J Forde

October made the leaves on Main Street fit for a crown. They dripped from the trees in jewel-toned shades: yellow, orange, and fiery red. The cool wind sent a confetti cluster of leaves down around us. ― Natalie Lloyd

I’m so glad I live in a world where there are Octobers. ― L. M. Montgomery

There is something in October that sets the gipsy blood astir: We must rise and follow her; When from every hill of flame; she calls and calls each vagabond by name. ― William Bliss

May you fall in love with October and all the beauty it brings, May your life be as colourful as the turning of the leaves, On each blessed autumn day ― Charmaine J. Forde

Last day of October quotes

After enjoying October’s vibrant cooler temperatures and bright leaves, it is time to say goodbye to the magical month. Here are exciting end-of-October quotes that will enable you to wrap up the month in style.

Photo: pexels.com, @freeimages9 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

I remember it as October days are always remembered, cloudless, maple-flavoured, the air gold and so clean it quivers. ― Leif Enger

We were letting go of October, relinquishing colour, readying ourselves for streets lacquered with ice, the town closed like a walnut, locked inside the cold. ― Mark Perlberg

There is October in every November, and there is November in every December! All seasons melted into each other's life! ― Mehmet Murat Ildan

In the entire circle of the year, there are no days so delightful as those of a fine October. ― Alexander Smith

October is the opal month of the year. It is the month of glory, of ripeness. It is the picture month. ― Henry Ward Beecher

There is no season when such pleasant and sunny spots may be lighted on and produce so pleasant an effect on the feelings as it was in October. ― Nathaniel Hawthorne

In October, a maple tree before your window lights up your room like a great lamp. Even on cloudy days, its presence helps to dispel the gloom. ― John Burroughs

October quotes are a great reminder if you are aiming to make your seasons more lively and memorable. It offers the best timing to prepare for the spooky season from the cooler welcoming temperatures and the crystal clear sky after summer.

READ ALSO: Funny quotes by female comedians that will lift your spirits

Legit.ng recently published an article about funny quotes by female comedians that will lift your spirits. Comedians are known to be hilarious and social people.

Some famous female comedians like Mindy Kaling, Real Warri Pikin, Amy Poehler, and Lizzy Jay Ibadan are known for the best hilarious quotes. If you want to boost your serotonin, then these funny quotes by female comedians will make you laugh out loud.

Source: Legit.ng