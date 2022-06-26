70+ healthy boundaries quotes to help you define your bubble

Healthy boundaries quotes are important because they help you to define your relationships with the people around you. It can be your relationship with loved ones, friends, co-workers, or a romantic partner. Generally, it is unhealthy to put up with unacceptable behaviours, disrespect, or any unhealthy habits in any relationship. Healthy boundaries minimise unnecessary conflicts.

Boundary quotes are ideal if you want to let people know how you want to be treated. In addition, establishing healthy boundaries will enable you to create mutual trust with people. Have a look at the boundaries quotes below to know the red lines you should not cross in any relationship.

Setting boundaries quotes

Quotes about setting boundaries will inspire you to set healthy boundaries with people in your life. Check the quotes below:

We feel used and mistreated when we fail to set boundaries and hold people accountable. This is why we sometimes attack who they are, which is far more hurtful than addressing a behaviour or a choice. – Brené Brown

When you say ‘yes’ to others, make sure you’re not saying ‘no’ to yourself. – Paul Coelho, novelist and poet

Walls keep everybody out. Boundaries teach them where the door is. – Mark Groves

You get what you tolerate. – Henry Cloud

A lack of boundaries invites a lack of respect.

I set boundaries not to offend you but to respect myself.

Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves even when we risk disappointing others. – Brene Brown

Givers need to set limits because takers rarely do. – Rachel Wolchin

Boundaries aren't all bad. – Peggy Noonan.

When someone oversteps your boundaries, they let you know that what you want doesn’t matter. – Phil Good, musician

No is a complete sentence. – Anne Lamont

You are not required to set yourself on fire to keep others warm. – Unknown

The difference between successful people and really successful people is that really successful people say ‘no’ to almost everything. – Warren Buffet

Stop asking why they keep doing it, and start asking why you keep allowing it.

Whatever you are willing to put up with is exactly what you will get. – Unknown

The only people who get upset about you setting boundaries are those who were benefiting from you having none.

Family boundaries quotes

Is it good to set boundaries with parents? It is okay to set healthy boundaries with parents and other close family members. While it may seem disrespectful to many, it helps you to establish a stronger bond as a family. These respect my boundaries quotes about family may help build healthy relationships in your life.

A healthy boundary is one where each person understands that they have their own thoughts and feelings and can maintain a curiosity about the other person's thoughts and feelings without making assumptions. – MacMillan

You don't get to choose your family, but you do get to choose how they're allowed to treat you.

Children need boundaries to know how far they have to go to get beyond them. – Katharine Hepburn.

Our ancestors dreamed of a world without boundaries, while we dream of new boundaries to put around our homes, our children, and ourselves. – Mira Grant.

Boundaries are actually the main factor in space, and just as in the present, another boundary is the main factor in time. – Eduardo Chillida.

Families are homes built on a foundation of trust and love. A toxic family can never be home because the foundation doesn't exist.

Tolerance is nothing more than patience with boundaries. – Shannon L. Alder.

You may feel guilty for leaving your family behind, but you'll never regret moving yourself forward.

Stop letting people who do so little for you control so much of your mind, feelings, and emotions. – Will Smith.

You have the right to put up a fence between you and your family and the choice of whether to include a gate.

A good family will see your boundaries and move around them; a toxic family won't even realise they're there.

Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves, even when we risk disappointing others. – Brene Brown.

Boundaries in relationships quotes

Setting boundaries in a relationship helps in avoiding unnecessary drama and conflicts. Check the healthy boundaries quotes below and implement the one that captivates you the most.

Your personal boundaries protect the inner core of your identity and your right to choices. – Gerard Manley Hopkins

Boundaries are to protect life, not to limit pleasures. – Edwin Louis Cole

I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it. – Maya Angelou

We can say what we need to say. We can gently but assertively speak our minds. We do not need to be judgmental, tactless, blaming or cruel when we speak our truths. – Melody Beattle

I’m cool with following each other on social media, but not with sharing passwords

Setting boundaries is a way of caring for myself. It doesn’t make me mean, selfish, or uncaring (just) because I don’t do things your way. I care about myself, too. – Christine Morgan

I’m okay with regularly texting, but I don’t want to text multiple times in an hour

Boundaries define us. They define what is me and what is not me. A boundary shows me where I end, and someone else begins, leading me to a sense of ownership. Knowing what I am to own and take responsibility for gives me freedom. – Henry Cloud

I need quiet time to myself every day.

No one will listen to us until we listen to ourselves- Marianne Williamson

Boundaries are part of self-care. They are healthy, normal, and necessary. – Doreen Virtue.

I’m comfortable kissing and holding hands, but not in public

Compassionate people ask for what they need. They say no when they need to, and when they say yes, they mean it. They’re compassionate because their boundaries keep them out of resentment. – Bren Brown

Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves even when we risk disappointing others. – Bren Brown

Letting go helps us live in a more peaceful state of mind and helps restore our balance. It allows others to be responsible and for us to take our hands off situations that do not belong to us. This frees us from unnecessary stress. – Melody Beattie

Not respecting boundaries quotes

Boundaries need to be set, especially when dealing with someone who does not respect you. These quotes about boundaries will help you on how to handle such toxic relationships.

Whatever you are willing to put up with is exactly what you will get.

You best teach others about healthy boundaries by enforcing yours. – Bryant McGill

Love yourself enough to set boundaries. Your time and energy are precious, and you get to decide how you use them. You teach people how to treat you by deciding what you will and won’t accept. – Anna Taylor, writer

When you set personal boundaries, you feel stronger as you act on your boundaries.

You can be a good person with a kind heart and still say NO to people.

When you say ‘yes’ to others, make sure you’re not saying ‘no’ to yourself. – Paul Coelho

Set and enforce your personal boundaries. – Jonathan Lockwood Huie

Self-image sets the boundaries of individual accomplishment. – Maxwell Maltz.

If someone gets mad at you for creating a boundary, consider that a good sign that the boundary was necessary. – Jenna Korf, author

We need people who push boundaries rather than retreat inside them. – Tim Fargo

Boundary setting helps you prioritise your needs over other people’s wants. – Lauren Kenson, health coach

Each time you set a healthy boundary, you say ‘yes’ to more freedom. – Nancy Levin

Walls keep everybody out. Boundaries teach them where the door is. – Mark Groves

Being able to say ‘No’ is a necessary ingredient in a healthy lifestyle. – David W. Earle

You have the right to say ‘No’ without feeling guilty. – Manuel J. Smith

Compassionate people ask for what they need. They say no when they need to, and when they say yes, they mean it. They’re compassionate because their boundaries keep them out of resentment. – Brene Brown.

Overstepping boundaries quotes

It is not easy to maintain a healthy relationship without clear boundaries. The world is not perfect, and there is a possibility your path may cross that of disrespectful or toxic people. These quotes on boundaries may be helpful if you are trying to get rid of such people.

Honouring your own boundaries is the clearest message to others to honour them. – Gina Greenlee

Lack of boundaries invites lack of respect.

Anytime you get an idea, you need people to help you put it together. That is the beginning of an institution. When you create an institution, levels of authority and boundaries need to be established. If everybody owns it, nobody owns it. If everybody is responsible for It, nobody will be responsible. – Robert H. Schuller

We feel used and mistreated when we fail to set boundaries and hold people accountable. – Brene Brown

Before I had my child, I thought I knew all the boundaries of myself and understood the limits of my heart. It's extraordinary to have all those limits thrown out, to realise your love is inexhaustible. – Uma Thurman

You best teach others about healthy boundaries by enforcing yours. – Bryant McGill

To me, there is no creativity without boundaries. If you're gonna write a sonnet, it's 14 lines, so it's solving the problem within the container. – Lorne Michaels

Divorce: a resumption of diplomatic relations and rectification of boundaries. Ambrose Bierce

It's great if the in-laws themselves put up boundaries. But if they won't, it's up to their grown kids to do it and enforce them. – Phil McGraw

Boundaries aren't all bad. That's why there are walls around mental institutions. – Petty Noonan

Boundaries define us. They define what is me and what is not me. A boundary shows me where I end, and someone else begins, leading me to a sense of ownership. Knowing what I am to own and take responsibility for gives me freedom. – Henry Cloud

People who violate your boundaries are thieves. They steal time that doesn't belong to them. – Elizabeth Grace Saunders

The boundary to what we can accept is the boundary to our freedom. – Tara Brach

Why are boundaries important in a family?

Boundaries are an essential part of any family because they set the basic guidelines of how you should relate with each other. In addition, they help in establishing acceptable ways you want others to behave around you.

How can you tell if someone is overstepping boundaries?

You can tell someone is disrespecting your boundaries in many ways. For instance, your boss can ask you to work overtime without notice and pay, your siblings or partner show up late for a meeting or cancels at the last minute, and so on.

Healthy boundaries quotes are important because they help people define their relationships. They are also great for people seeking to avoid negative energy from toxic and disrespectful people in their lives.

