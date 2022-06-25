70+ ungrateful quotes about people who don’t value your efforts

Everyone has met an ungrateful person at one point in their life. They may be close relatives, colleagues, friends or even strangers you meet daily. Ungrateful people do not appreciate other people's efforts and like to take advantage of others, and this is where ungrateful quotes come in.

What do you say to an ungrateful person? Ungratefulness is one thing that can ruin a good relationship, and therefore it is crucial always to appreciate what other people do for you. So always say thank you when someone does something good to you and when they need you, be there for them as well.

Sarcastic quotes about ungrateful people

Sarcasm is a great way to say something terrible in a friendly way. For example, if you know ungrateful people, you can use the following sarcastic quotes to pass the message.

The person you are making sacrifices for will turn around and tell you they didn't ask you to, and they will be right.

An ungrateful man resembles a hog under a tree eating acorns but never looking up to see where they come from. – Timothy Dexter

People try to make you look bad and act like you did nothing for them when in reality, you did everything for them.

The benefactor is just as much at fault as the ungrateful person.

People are so ungrateful. No one thanks me for having the patience not to kill them.

Perform our duty by giving, even if only a few are grateful for it.

There comes a time when you need to stop crossing oceans for people who wouldn't even cross puddles for you.

It takes a cowardly person to blame everything on someone else. Be brave and take responsibility for your crazy self.

You can lie flat for people to walk on you, but they will still complain that the back is not flat enough.

Ungrateful people quotes

Ungrateful people never appreciate what other people do for them. They always feel entitled to the help they get from other people. These quotes will help you let them know their behaviour is wanting.

People who are ungrateful and complainers will not be blessed.

There is no vice greater than that of ingratitude.

Ungratefulness is the very poison of manhood.

We have been given this beautiful life, this beautiful earth, and we destroy it with ingratitude and hate. – Marty Rubin

In every society, gratitude is the rarest of all human virtues.

Being ungrateful to our fellow humans is a disrespect to God.

Many people are ungrateful and may attack the ones that help them.

People that complain are ungrateful.

I'm sorry I forgot that you are a spoilt brat and expect everyone to constantly kiss your behind.

As long as you are alive, there is always something to be grateful for.

Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as family members.

Disappointed quotes for ungrateful person

Disappointment is an inevitable part of life. You will be disappointed by ungrateful people who do not appreciate what you do for them. Here are disappointment quotes for an ungrateful person to make you bounce back like a boss.

You will be disappointed if you expect people to use you as you do for them. Not everyone has a heart like you.

The appetite for more prevents us from experiencing true gratitude.

Ungrateful people aren't appreciative of their blessings.

Don't blame people for disappointing you; blame yourself for expecting too much from them.

Disappointment is the nurse of wisdom. – Sir Bayle Roche

When you have expectations of people, you are setting yourself up for disappointment. – Ryan Reynolds

Ungrateful people give in to greed.

Dwelling on a disappointing situation is like walking through drying cement; eventually, you will get stuck. Instead, make a mental note, pick yourself up and continue living life. – Carlos Wallace

Unappreciated ungrateful quotes

Unless someone has been living a charmed life, everyone has been unappreciated at one point in their life. The quotes below will help you get through those feelings of being unappreciated by the ungrateful people in your life.

It's better to be alone than be with someone who never sees your worth. – Nishan Panwar

You see a person's true colours when you no longer benefit them.

An ungrateful man can never hold on to his blessings for long.

Few people practice gratitude.

I guess I just got fed up with feeling unappreciated, feeling like an option, being taken advantage of, etc.

Learn to forgive those who are not grateful.

There are always so many blessings to be grateful for.

As we express our gratitude, we must remember that the highest appreciation is not through words but to live by them. – John F. Kennedy

That awkward moment is when you think you're important to someone and find out you're not.

Quotes about ungrateful people

Ungrateful people will take advantage of your generosity and leave you with a bad taste in your mouth about helping people. Quotes about ungrateful people will teach you a lesson so you can avoid being taken advantage of.

Ungrateful people breed negativity. No one enjoys giving to an ungrateful person. When you appreciate things, the object of your attention flourishes and blossoms. – Paul McCabe

The most incredible kindness will not bind the ungrateful.

Dogs are always grateful to their owners.

Live every moment of your life with gratitude.

Suppose you help the same person too many times. They'll start believing you are obliged to help them and become ungrateful.

Be grateful for what you have.

Contentment is the prerogative of the grateful.

Most people forget everything except being ungrateful.

A sad heart is filled with ingratitude.

Please do not be angry with an ungrateful person; probably, they are confused or inexperienced. – Chico Xavier

Ungrateful family quotes

Family members are the closest people, and doing favours for them comes naturally. Unfortunately, ungrateful family members are not always content with what is done for them, and they even bite the hand that feeds them. Ungrateful family quotes will come in handy when dealing with ungrateful relatives.

A thankless child is sharper than a serpent's tooth.

Showing a lack of gratitude for what you have and achieve in life can diminish all that you have accomplished overall.

There is nothing worse in this world than an ungrateful person.

Vicious people lack the ability to be grateful.

The ungrateful son is a wart on his father's face; to leave it is a blemish, to cut it off is pain.

When a person is carrying another on his back, the one being carried gets tired before the one doing the carrying.

The world produces nothing worse than an ungrateful man.

The best parenting advice I can give you is this, don't let your kid become a whiny lazy ungrateful disrespectful moron.

Just because I'm here for you all the time doesn't mean you can take me for granted.

The greatest kindness will not cause the ungrateful to go blind. – Aesop

Ungrateful friends quotes

It is tricky to handle ungrateful friends because you do not want to hurt the relationship. The following quotes will help you deal with ungrateful friends in your circle.

Most people return small favours, acknowledge medium ones and repay greater ones – with ingratitude.

It's a waste of time and energy to do something good for ungrateful people.

Ungratefulness is worse than cancer; it eats away at your soul, blinding your heart and eyes to the beauty and miracles that are all around us each day in our lives.

Wanting to pay love with friendship is not to be afraid of ingratitude but to be afraid of looking ungrateful. – Pierre Choderlos de Laclo

If you heal the leg of an ungrateful person, do not be surprised when they use it to run away.

To do good to the ungrateful is like throwing rose water into the sea.

An ungrateful person can never be truly happy.

To awaken gratitude in the ungrateful was as vain as to try to wake the dead by cries.

A little "thank you" that you will tell someone for a "little favour" shown to you is a key to unlock the doors that hide unseen "greater favours". Therefore learn to say "thank you", and why not? – Israelmore Ayivor

Quotes about being ungrateful

Dealing with ungrateful people is part of life. At one point, we have all met ungrateful people, which can be emotionally draining and frustrating. The following quotes will help you know how to deal with ungrateful people.

The older and wiser you get, you realize that when people are given anything without having to earn it (unless they are physically or mentally utterly incapable of earning anything), they become ungrateful and lazy. They also become less happy.

He who denies that he has received the kindness which has been bestowed upon him is ungrateful. He who conceals it is ungrateful; he is ungrateful who makes no return for it; He who forgets it is the most ungrateful of all. – Seneca the Younger

It is someone else's fault if he is ungrateful, but it is my fault if I do not give. To find one thankful man, I will oblige many that are not so.

The belly is an ungrateful wretch; it never remembers past favours, it always wants more tomorrow. – Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

We seldom find people ungrateful as long as they think we can serve them.

What hypocrites we seem to be whenever we talk of ourselves! Our words sound so humble, while our hearts are so proud. - Augustus Hare

I miss you like an idiot misses the point.

People in glass houses should not through stones.

Selfish people do not consider how their decisions affect others. Their own convenience is all that matters.

Ungrateful people can bring bad energy into your life. Therefore, drawing the line between being too nice to others and doing what is best for you is essential. This will help you to avoid being taken for granted by ungrateful people. Additionally, ungrateful quotes will help you pass the message to people who do not value you.

