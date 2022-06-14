Being stingy is not bad, but some people go too far and irritate their friends or partners. On the other hand, being the one who always supplies or contributes greatly to everything might be annoying. Telling someone they are stingy may come out as nasty; instead, send them one of these quotes. If they are smart enough, they can read between the lines.

The same way you pass compliments is how you should let your stingy friends and family know their behaviour is annoying. Sending relatable quotes will help you pass the message. Below is a list of quotes about stingy friends and partners that are so relatable.

Quotes on being stingy

Some people can become unhappy and stressed by leading a stingy lifestyle, while others find it very comfortable. Below are quotes about being stingy that you can relate to.

Founders are usually very stingy with employees' equity and generous with equity to investors.

Stinginess is a crude survival trait.

I'm so glad I'm not a stingy person. I've seen the way greedy people act & they always end up unhappy.

We continue to play stingy on the defensive end. And we got the job done at the other end. - Ray Fish

Spend your time wisely and in activities that make you feel energized.

The opposite of liberal is stingy. The opposite of radical is superficial. The opposite of conservative is destructive.

The stingy has a big porch and little morality.

Don't be stingy with your encouragement. Your words can be catalysts for untold change in the lives of others.

Life is too short to date a stingy man.

A stingy man hurries after riches and doesn't know that poverty waits for him.

You don't care what people think. You don't see your beloved's faults, the slight stinginess, the bit of carelessness, the occasional streak of meanness.

Are you a stingy breather? Well, don't be. Be extravagant with your breathing and come fully alive. – Ron Fletcher

I've had it with all stingy-hearted sons of b*tches. A heart is to be spent. – Stephen Dunn

I'm not stingy. I'm just afraid of being an easy mark. People wouldn't have money long if they didn't ask how much things cost. – Doris Duke

Funny quotes about stingy boyfriends

Do you have a guy who is so stingy that he won't even spend money on himself? Then, check out these quotes about a stingy man you can use to tease him.

Beware of those who are stingy, for they would rather sting you than give you anything.

You can never have too much money. – Jess C Scott

Stinginess demeans the value of man.

When you are trying to break up with him, he starts calculating all the money he has spent on you.

I try not to pay any attention to clothes fascism, and I'd rather be thought of as someone who has his own sense of style. – Michael Sheen

The resistance blocking your man's generosity towards you is the same resistance blocking your sensuality. – Lebo Grand

A stingy man chases after riches but does not know that poverty will overtake him.

Quotes about a stingy girlfriend

The following quotes about a stingy girlfriend would work nicely with her behaviour.

A woman who is stingy with saffron is capable of seducing his own grandmother.

Feelings about money-saving and spending, holding back and letting go start very early in our lives.

I simply worry about being taken advantage of.

If people didn't question prices, they wouldn't have money for very long. – Doreen Duke

If you feel that you are a miserly stingy parsimonious guy, at least let not that impressive form in the minds of others.

Everybody of us loves to be praised, so don't be stingy in offering it.

The stingy are eager to get and are unaware that poverty awaits them.

Conquer the angry one by not getting angry; conquer the wicked by goodness; conquer the stingy by generosity, and the liar by speaking the truth.

Life is short and often stingy; feast the heart with what it craves, short of cruelty, and let the world wonder.

Quotes about stingy friends

Some people are stingy because they want to save money for the future. Here are some stingy sayings you can share with your stingy pals.

I'm a stingy shopper. I've always been a person who cut and clipped coupons. I realized the same thing existed online and wanted to share those deals with my friends.

Do not make a stingy sandwich; pile the cold cuts high, so you should see salami coming through the rye.

Stay away from stingy people; they are trapped in small souls.

I work 16-hour days and need the energy, so I can't afford to be economical with my diet. If I did, I wouldn't even be able to support myself.

The Americans are not economical. We are the country that contributes the most to global aid efforts.

Rich people stay rich by living like they are broke. Broke people stay broke by living like they are rich.

The reason some people are stingy is also the reason they are rich.

Do not be too stingy or too helpful. Both lead to sad ends. – Ashmita Dos

The richer one gets, the more stingy one becomes.

I am stingy, and I am proud of my reputation.

It's better for a man to be stingy with the money he has hustled for than for a woman to deny you a hole she didn't even drill herself.

The stingy are eager to get rich and are unaware that poverty awaits them.

No man is stingy; it's either he is broke, or you are not worth spending on. – Ola Carzheem

Courtesy is the one coin you can never have too much of or be stingy with. – John Wanamaker

Many people struggle with being stingy. The sad thing about people who don't want to spend money is that they frequently try to hide it because they think it's wrong. However, some people exploit others in the guise of being stingy. Send them any stingy quotes from above to let your friends or loved ones know how you feel about it.

