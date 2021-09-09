50 sad anime quotes about life, love, pain and loneliness

Every human being experiences sadness, pain, loneliness, and deep love at some point in life. It is easy to forget that other people also go through rough times when dealing with personal problems. For this reason, many find it challenging to share their personal issues with others. Fortunately, sad anime quotes can encourage you to keep going regardless of the situation.

Did you know that sad anime quotes can motivate you to face life with grit and tenacity regardless of your situation? They assure you that your feelings are not unique and give you hope for better times ahead.

Short sad anime quotes

What are some deep sad quotes? The deepest and saddest anime quotes are the short ones that hit hard because they are relatable.

No matter how hurt someone is, they're meant to overcome it and try to go forward. - Mirajane Strauss

That's right. This world is cruel. It hit me that living was like a miracle. - Mikasa Ackerman

I haven't done anything yet. Getting depressed and losing confidence is way too egotistical. - Sorata Kanda

Forgetting is like a wound. The wound may heal, but it has already left a scar. - Monkey D. Luffy

If you don't share someone's pain, you can never understand them. - Nagato

If you can't find a reason to fight, then you shouldn't be fighting. - Akame

You can die anytime, but living takes true courage. - Kenshin Himura

Sometimes, people are just mean. Don't fight mean with mean. Hold your head high. - Hinata Miyake

Sad anime quotes about life

Which is the saddest anime? It is hard to pinpoint one, but Orange, I Want To Eat Your Pancreas, Naruto, and Banana Fish are some of the saddest anime. These sad anime contain many deep anime quotes about life in general.

It's okay to feel depressed. It takes time to overcome things. And then, by taking that time, you just start moving forward again. That's just what humans do. - Mondo Oowada

There are people in this world who don't understand that what they consider a harmless prank can deeply hurt someone else. - Mio Nishizono

Forget about revenge. The fate of those who seek revenge is grim. It's tragic, You will end up suffering and hurting yourself even more. Even if you do succeed in getting revenge, the only thing that remains is emptiness. - Hatake Kakashi

Remember what you said before? A normal person with a gun will wind up doing something he never thought himself capable of? No one in this world can truly hold himself separate from violence. Guns are literally within reach of anyone. Sadly that's where we put our faith, in bullets rather than human kindness. - Koko Hekmatyar

Cry when you're sad. Laugh when you're happy. Get angry when you don't like something. Depend on someone when you're depressed. Care for yourself before you care for others. Don't hate anyone. Be proud of yourself. Stay loyal when you fall in love. - Otonashi Maria

Stress makes you bald, but it's stressful to avoid stress, so you end up stressed out anyway. In the end, there's nothing you can do. - Gintoki Sakata

It's just like changes in the notes and passports. You may find it hard to adjust to at the beginning, but you get used to it eventually. Time is very depressing after all… Both happiness and sadness fade away with time. - Detective Conan

If you don't like how things turned out, then try to change it. And then if it still doesn't work out, that's when you can be depressed. - Nanana Ryuugajou

Sad anime quotes about love

Every human being desires to be loved and to love others. However, love is not always rosy, and some people are not very lucky when it comes to love. You can learn more about love from these love quotes from different anime characters.

You idiot. You'd gotten yourself up in a tizzy about romance, right? "Love" you experience in that state is just self-delusion. There's no point in getting depressed over love like that. - Kyouya Sata

I want to be with you. From now on, I want to spend all and every single one of my days until I die with you, and only you. - Naruto Uzumaki

Love is simply an electrical bug in the human neural circuit. - Akasaka Ryuunosuke

Love is like a mirror that reflects your wrong side. Especially when it is unrequited, you get envious, jealous, prejudiced, and resentful. You have to face all sorts of emotions, but there is no reason to find that shameful. - Margery Daw

Of the days that I have lived, only those I spent with you seem real. - Vincent Volaju

I'd been wondering whether there is a meaning to a failed love. Is something that disappeared the same as something that never existed? But now I know there is. There was a meaning right here. Because despite the heartbreak, I'm still glad that I fell in love with you. - Takemoto Yuuta

Sometimes, I wonder why people fall in love. Why do we abandon ourselves… to these painful and burdensome feelings? - Nejima Yukari

Love is never as simple as sharing the same path. - Khamsin

I won't hate that person. Even if my love does not reach him. Because they're still my precious feelings. - Ninako Kinoshita

Anime quotes about pain

No one likes pain. Unfortunately, experiencing it is an inevitable part of life. If you are going through a painful period, read these quotes about pain to encourage yourself.

The thing I wished for destroyed my whole family. I brought all this suffering down on my family because I made a wish for my dad without knowing what he really wanted. - Kyoko Sakura

Living is anxiety and pain. It's continuing to think, continuing to choose. - Alcor

Having happy and beautiful memories won't always bring you salvation. The more beautiful a memory is, the more painful it can become. - Isla

Those painful memories are what help us make it to tomorrow and become stronger. - Erza Scarlet

Is it painful to be the person who waits? Or is it more painful to be the person who makes others wait? Either way, there's no need to wait anymore. That's what is most painful. - Takada

It's painful when you get disappointed by the person you look up to. - Misaki Ayuzawa

When you are feeling sad… smile, even if you have to force yourself… If you cry when it gets painful… it will only get more painful. - Chie

I'd rather have my physical pain exceed my mental pain than the other way around. By hurting myself just enough, I could turn my attention to that. - Kusunoki

Anime quotes about death

Human beings are mortal, meaning that they cannot avoid death. The reality of death hits hard, but it is essential to face it, as these quotes remind us.

Humans die. Animals die. Plants die. Even soul reapers die. It's the arch of the universe. Everything that comes to life eventually ceases to exist. - Baraggan Louisenbairn

Everyone dies eventually, whether they have power or not. That's why you need to think about what you'll accomplish while you're alive. - Mary Macbeth

I wish people who say: "I'd rather die" would actually die before they say it. So that they'll know how I feel. - Subaru Natsuki

I don't just want to die: I want to die happy. - Hampnie Hambart

Death isn't kind. It's dark and black and as far as you… As far as you can see you're all alone. There's no one else. - Mei Misaki

I bet dead people are easier to get along with. – Crona

Do not seek death. But do not fear it either. There cannot be life without death, it is inescapable. - Keisei Tagami

I think death is equally terrible for everyone. Young people, old people, the good, the bad; it's always the same. It's rather fair in its treatment. There's no such thing as a particularly terrible death; that's why it's frightening. - Sunako

Sad anime quotes about loneliness

Loneliness is a universal yet very complex human emotion. It affects the overall well-being of a person. Anime characters that went through periods of loneliness uttered words of wisdom about this complicated emotion.

The loneliest people are the kindest. The saddest people smile the brightest. The most damaged people are the wisest. All because they don't wish to see anyone else suffer the way they did. - Jellal Fernandes

Perhaps the companionship of an evil person is preferable to loneliness. - Gaara

Just because someone is important to you, it doesn't necessarily mean that that person is good. Even if you knew that person was evil. People cannot win against their loneliness. - Gaara

No matter how many relationships we seem to have, we are all alone. - Mei Misaki

Loneliness is a sickness that leads to death. - Holo The Wise Wolf

One ought to experience loneliness at least once or twice in life. No, you have to experience it. The idea of being chained to another person without reprieve is far more abnormal and disquieting. One has no choice but to learn about loneliness. I'm sure some things can't be experienced without it. - Hachiman Hikigaya

I know the loneliness of being a prisoner. I know the joy you feel when your friends come to rescue you and the fear of them being injured and defeated. - Rukia Kuchiki

All this time, I seriously thought that it's better to die than to live your life alone. - Kirito

Loneliness is peaceful, but there'll be no one to share happiness with. - Ayumu Aikawa

Most people use anime productions and writings for entertainment purposes. Besides this, they also contain essential life lessons. From the sad anime quotes above, we get to learn a lot about love, loneliness, pain, and life.

