50+ famous David Goggins' quotes to give you a motivation boost

Few people can claim to have served their nation on the front lines while also being a well-known athlete, but David Goggins can. Through his career as an athlete, the former military man rose to notoriety and achieved success. He is also a motivational speaker who has influenced people of all ages. Here are some motivational David Goggins' quotes to help you get more inspiration in your life.

Photo: @davidgoggins (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

He is also a former Guinness World Record holder for performing 4,030 pull-ups in 17 hours and one of the world's best endurance athletes, having competed in over 60 ultramarathons, tri and ultra-triathlons. In this article, you will find some inspirational David Goggins' famous quotes on life, career, hope, and faith.

Famous inspiring David Goggins' quotes

David is known as the hardest man alive, and reaching his accomplishments took a lot of drive and perseverance. Here are some of the best David Goggins' quotes.

Everybody comes to a point in their life when they want to quit. But it's what you do at that moment that determines who you are.

It is time to go to war with yourself.

Be more than motivated, be more than driven, become literally obsessed to the point where people think you're f*cking nuts.

You are in danger of living a life so comfortable and soft that you will die without ever realising your true potential.

Pain unlocks a secret doorway in mind, leading to both peak performance and beautiful silence.

If you don't challenge yourself, you don't know yourself.

Everybody wants a quick fix like 6-minute abs — you may get some results from it, but those results won't be permanent. The permanent results come from you having to suffer.

Your entitled mind is dead weight. Cut it loose. Don't focus on what you think you deserve. Take aim on what you are willing to earn!

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

David Goggins' motivational quotes

Photo: @davidgoggins (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

David Goggins is considered a one-of-a-kind individual as well as a great athlete. Throughout his career, he has received countless distinctions and awards. Here are some inspiring quotes from David Goggins that can motivate you to do your best in every aspect of your life.

No matter who you are, who your parents are or were, where you live, what you do for a living, or how much money you have, you're probably living at about 40 per cent of your true capability.

It's easier to accept the fact that you're just not good enough. We all have a lot more than we think we have.

Motivation is cr*p. Motivation comes and goes. When you are driven, whatever is in front of you will get destroyed.

If you have any mental toughness, any fraction of self-discipline, the ability to not want to do it but still do it; if you can get through to doing things that you hate to do, greatness is on the other side.

If you ever tell me that I can't do something, I'm going to let you know, in some way, that I am going to do it.

Take control of your body or mind and do exactly what it wants to do.

A lot of people put motivational quotes up on the wall, and all they do is collect dust. Become what that quote says. Live it every day.

Don't limit your expectations of yourself and settle for anything less than what you are truly capable of achieving.

When you look in the mirror, that's the main reason you can not lie to.

The only thing more contagious than a good attitude is a bad one.

The more things you can do to get outside of that zone that makes you feel good, the stronger your mind is going to get... It's not fun, but now my mind is used to it.

I have tried many things to fit in. But when you look in the mirror, that's the one person you can't lie to.

Do not focus on what you think you deserve; instead, focus on what you are willing to earn.

Inspirational David Goggins' sayings about life

Photo: @davidgoggins (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

By helping us to transcend our everyday experiences and constraints, inspiration allows us to see fresh possibilities. The following is a collection of David Goggins' inspirational quotes.

The only way we can change is to be real with ourselves.

It's going to be hard work, discipline, and the non-cognitive skills – hard work, dedication, sacrifice – that will set you apart.

The things that we decide to run from are the truth. When you make excuses, you're running from the truth.

When you think that you are done, you're only 40% into what your body's capable of doing; that's just the limits that we put on ourselves.

Only you can master your mind, which is what it takes to live a bold life filled with accomplishments most people consider beyond their capability.

No one is going to come to help you. No one's coming to save you.

Denial is the ultimate comfort zone.

Never let people who choose the path of least resistance steer you away from your chosen path of most resistance.

Passion and obsession, even talent, are only useful tools if you have the work ethic to back them up.

The Buddha famously said that life is suffering. I'm not a Buddhist, but I know what he meant, and so do you. To exist in this world, we must contend with humiliation, broken dreams, sadness, and loss.

Tell yourself the truth! That you've wasted enough time and that you have other dreams that will take courage to realise so you don't die a f*cking p*ssy.

Everyone fails sometimes, and life isn't supposed to be fair, much less bend to your every whim.

The path to success will leave you callused, bruised, and very tired. It will also leave you empowered.

Positive David Goggins' affirmations

Photo: @davidgoggins (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Positive thoughts help people deal with difficult emotions and thoughts. Affirmations that are powerful restore one's faith in life. Below are some positive affirmations for you to use in your daily life.

Refused to compromise who I was to conform to their unwritten rules.

Suffering is a test. That's all it is. Suffering is the true test of life.

A warrior is a guy that goes, 'I'm here again today. I'll be here again tomorrow and the next day.' It's a person who puts no limit on what's possible.

I don't stop when I'm tired; I stop when I'm done.

Greatness pulls mediocrity into the mud. Get out there and get after it.

My work ethic is the single most important factor in all of my accomplishments.

You have to be willing to go to war with yourself and create a whole new identity.

David Goggins' wisdom words

Photo: @davidgoggins (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Below are some wise words from David Goggins that can successfully urge you to improve your life by pushing yourself to the extremes.

It's possible to transcend anything that doesn't kill you.

You gotta start your journey. It may s*ck, but eventually, you will come out the other side on top.

We live in a world where a lot of people need goals, motivation, and a lot of other words to get started. It's just a big excuse to not get started.

When you fall down, focus on the solution, not the problem. You might quit or fail 100 times. Keep that clear picture of where you want to be.

You can yourself do almost anything you want.

From the time you take your first breath, you become eligible to die. You also become eligible to find your greatness and become the one warrior.

A lot of us don't know about another world that exists for us because it's on the other side of suffering. That's the real growth in life. The things that we decide to run from are the truth.

It's a lot more than mind over matter. It takes relentless self-discipline to schedule suffering into your day, every day.

We're either getting better or we're getting worse.

You may lose the battle of the morning, but don't lose the war of the day.

As the Taoists say, those that know don't speak, and those who speak, well, they don't know jack s*it.

What does Goggins say about motivation?

Many people have been motivated by the athlete who had before felt hopeless and ready to give up. One of his strong, encouraging words is, "Do the things that no one else wants to do if you want to get better."

What does Goggins say about discipline?

According to a tweet he made on June 25, 2018, "True self-discipline is not for the weak-minded." He goes on to say that we make too many excuses in life, but true self-discipline is the key in the end.

According to David Goggins, what are the lessons of suffering?

Goggins became a US Armed Forces icon and one of the world's best endurance athletes through self-discipline, mental tenacity, and millions of reps. Below are some of his suffering lessons.

Seek out pain, fall in love with suffering

The worst conditions are the best training conditions

Be the one warrior

Master your mind

Turn adversity into fuel for your metamorphosis

David Goggins is a great illustration of what the human body can achieve if it is willing and motivated enough. He is a motivational speaker and author who has influenced the lives of countless people. Hopefully, these David Goggins' quotes will be useful to you as you travel down this path of life.

READ ALSO: 50+ funny quotes by Joel Osteen on life, love, hope and faith

Legit.ng recently published a great article on 50+ funny quotes by Joel Osteen on life, love, hope and faith. Joel Osteen is an American pastor and televangelist who is known for his televised sermons and command of God's word.

He has also put a lot of effort into expanding his online profile by spreading the gospel through social media channels. Look over this page for excellent Joel Osteen quotations to help you along your Christian path.

Source: Legit.ng