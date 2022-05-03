100+ best funny Laffy Taffy jokes, riddles and puns from the wrapper

Laffy Taffy is an American brand of taffy candies produced by the Ferrara Candy Company. They make small individually wrapped taffy rectangles in various colours and artificial fruit flavours, such as banana, strawberry, green apple, grape, blueberry, watermelon, blue raspberry, and cherry. If you like Laffy Taffy, you have probably noticed the funny jokes on the back of the package. Check out this collection of the best funny Laffy Taffy jokes, riddles and puns from the wrapper.

Photo: @laffytaffy (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Laffy Taffy has been around for a long time. The name of the sugary sweet treat comes from both the candy inside the wrapper and the fun entertainment on the outside. Check out this list of Laffy Taffy jokes that you can tell your friends and family.

Best funny Laffy Taffy jokes

The best Laffy Taffy riddles are guaranteed to make you laugh out loud. You can trade some of these jokes to keep you giggling all day while you are busy eating your candies.

Which are the stronger days of the week? Saturday and Sunday, the rest are weekdays.

What did 0 say to 8? Nice belt.

Why did the student eat his homework? The teacher said it was a piece of cake.

What prize do you get for putting your phone on vibrate? The no bell prize.

What happened after David had his ID stolen? We had to call him Dav.

When do you stop at green and go at red? When you're a watermelon!

How do you mend a broken jack o' lantern? With a pumpkin patch.

What do you get when you cross a pig with a Christmas tree? A porcupine.

What button can't unbutton? Your belly button.

Why did the orange lose the race? It ran out of juice.

Why does where's waldo wear stripes? He doesn't want to be spotted.

What has no legs but can do a split? A banana.

What did the horse say when he fell down? Help, I've fallen, and I can't giddyup!

Why did the basketball player bring a duck to the game? He wanted to shoot a foul shot.

What do you call a gullible vampire? A sucker.

Why is a pancake-like a sun? Because it rises in the yeast.

What building has the most stories? The library.

Why did the GPS coordinate get kicked out of class? He had a bad latitude.

What is a good spot for a taste bud? I forgot… it is on the tip of my tongue.

Can February march? No, but April May.

What did the horse say when he tripped? Help, I've fallen, and I can't giddy up.

What is a caterpillar afraid of? A dogerpillar!

What type of doctor can work in an auto body shop? A dentist

Why did the ghost float across the road? Because he couldn't walk.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Amazing Laffy Taffy jokes

Photo: @laffytaffy (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Laffy Taffy jokes are ideal for anyone. They are actually little brain exercises in disguise! While enjoying the sweet Latty Taffy, try bonding with your loved one with these funny jokes.

What lies at the bottom of the ocean and twitches? A nervous wreck.

What happens when you cross a singer and a rocking chair? You rock to the beat.

What do you get when you have a cat that eats lemons? A sour puss.

How do you get an alien baby to sleep? You rocket.

Why did the cable get sad? His phone friend went wireless.

How do you turn soup into gold? Add 24 carrots.

Why couldn't Mozart find his teacher? Because his teacher was Haydn.

Why did the bones cross the street? They didn't; the dogs ate them.

Why did the student eat his homework? The teacher said it was a piece of cake.

Why did the Dalmatians need glasses? He was seeing spots.

Did you hear about the mummies who went to the theatre? They gave the actors stage fright.

Why do hamburgers fly south for the winter? So they don't freeze their buns!

Why did the basketball player bring a duck to the game? He wanted to shoot a foul shot.

What kind of tree grows in your hand? A palm tree.

Why don't lobsters share? Because they are shellfish.

Why do fish always sing off-key? Because you can't tuna fish.

What did the horse say when he tripped? Help! I've fallen, and I can't giddy up.

Why do we not tell secrets in a corn patch? Too many ears.

What did the British umpire say to the batter? Europe

What's the best way to carve wood? Whittle by whittle.

What do sharks say when something radical happens, Jawsome!

What do you call a lazy bull? A bulldozer.

Why don't trees use the train? They can never decide on a root.

What do you do when you don't have any rubber bands? See if you can find a plastic orchestra!

Did you hear about the fire at the circus? It was in tents!

The best Laffy Taffy puns

Photo: @laffytaffy (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Laffy Taffy is a popular pun topic, and as a result, there are many Laffy Taffy puns available. Here are some funny puns you will enjoy.

How can hurricanes see? They have eyes.

Why should you never use a dull pencil? It's pointless.

How do billboards talk? Sign language.

What room can no one enter? A mushroom.

What do you call a happy cowboy? A jolly rancher.

What type of brief packs a punch? A boxer brief.

Why did the cookie go to the doctor? Because he was feeling crummy.

Why did the reporter go into the ice cream shop? He wanted to get the scoop.

What did the skunk say when the wind changed? It's all coming back to me now.

What kind of music do chiropractors listen to? Hip hop.

What did the buffalo say to his kid when he went to work Bison.

When does it rain money? When there's a change in the weather.

What do you get if you cross a stereo and a refrigerator? Very cool music!

What is a tree's favourite drink? Root beer.

Easy to remember and easy to tell. Brilliant!

What type of brief packs a punch? A boxer brief.

What did the policeman say to his tummy? I got you under a vest!

What did the miner think about this joke? He dug it.

Why was the cat afraid of the tree? Because of its bark!

What did the basketball player bring a duck to the game? She wanted to shoot a foul shot!

What opens and shuts but is not a door or a window? Your mind.

What type of store do apes own? Monkey business.

What 3 letters hold a lot of data? USB

What did the ground say to the dinosaur's footprint? You made a big impression on me!

Why did the strawberry cross the road? His mother was in a jam!

What type of bug has good etiquette? A ladybug.

What did one campfire say to the other? Let's go out one of these days!

Hilarious Laffy Taffy wrapper jokes

Photo: @laffytaffy (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Laffy Taffy is a popular candy that many people, especially children, enjoy. The funny jokes, written on the wrap, add to the fun of eating them. They are amusing enough to share and make others laugh. Here are some funny jokes to share.

What do you get when you cross a grape with a lion? A grape nobody picks on.

What did the art dealer say when a man asked what a picture was supposed to be? A reflection of you.

What do you call it when a dinosaur crashes his car? Tyrannosaurus Wrecks.

What did the girl sea say when the boy sea asked her for a date? Shore

What's green and fluffy and comes from mars? A martian mellow.

What do you get when you cross a pig with a Christmas tree? A porcupine!

What did one campfire say to the other campfire? Let's go out one of these days!

What do you call a lease of false teeth? A dental rental

What do you get when you have a cat that eats lemons? A sour puss!

What kind of tea is sometimes hard to swallow? Reality.

What did the lunch lady say to Luke Skywalker? Use the forks, Luke.

Why did the student eat his homework? The teacher said it was a piece of cake.

Why do bananas like gymnastics? They like doing the splits.

How do dinosaurs decorate their kitchens? With reptiles!

What's the best way to carve wood? Whittle by whittle.

Why do bananas have to put on sunscreen? They might peel.

What did the policeman say to his tummy? I got you under a vest!

What did the skunk say when the wind changed direction? It all comes back to me now.

What did one eye say to the other? Between us, something smells.

How does a tree go home when it is ready? It leaves.

Why is a bad joke like a blunt pencil? It has no point.

What did the girl sea say when the boy sea asked her for a date? Shore.

What runs around a soccer field but never moves? A fence.

Why couldn't the shoes go out and play? They were all tied up!

What do you call the King's rabbit? The hare to the throne.

Why is Laffy Taffy?

The name "Laffy Taffy" refers to the taffy's texture and its embodiment of silliness: each wrapper is printed with short, question-and-answer-style jokes.

The jokes listed above are some of the best Laffy Taffy jokes for kids and adults that are both good and funny. Feel free to share them with your children, friends, and family.

READ ALSO: 100+ funny cow jokes, puns, memes, sayings and one-liners

Legit.ng recently published an article on 100+ funny cow jokes, puns, memes, sayings and one-liners. The best rib-ticklers for everyday conversations are cow jokes, puns, memes, sayings, and one-liners. Most people can relate to cows, their useful products, adorable colours, and, most importantly, their gentle and kind demeanour.

Cows are known for being intelligent and friendly animals. They produce milk and meat at the same time. Check out this article for some hilarious cow jokes and puns to share with your friends and family.

Source: Legit.ng