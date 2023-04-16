Judge Bruno Tonioli made a first for a reality TV talent show after pressing the golden buzzer midway through a performance

So impressed was the judge with Uganda's Ghetto Kids that, after their epic performance, he noted he was looking forward to seeing them again on stage

The golden buzzer signifies the performance guarantees the multi-talented kids a direct place in the semi-finals

Ghetto Kids, a dance group from Uganda, has wowed the judges and audience of Britain's Got Talent with their high-energy performance, earning themselves a golden buzzer.

Ghetto Kids from Uganda earned a golden buzzer after impressing dance judge Bruno Tonioli. Photo: Britain's Got Talent.

Glittering golden confetti

Legendary dance judge Bruno Tonioli left audiences on Britain's Got Talent dazzled and speechless by hitting the Golden Buzzer for the incredible dance group.

In a video shared on Facebook, their astonishing performance had Bruno so entranced that halfway through the set, he couldn't contain himself any longer and slammed down on the golden button, showering the awestruck kids with glittering confetti.

Both the stunning performance of the Ghetto Kids and the fact that his newest judge had hit the Golden Buzzer mid-performance took Simon Cowell aback.

“That’s never actually happened. Normally the Golden Buzzer is pressed afterwards. He gave you the Golden Buzzer, and you performed in the confetti. It was wonderful,” Cowell said.

See the video below:

Netizens showered the energetic performers with praise, and below are some of their comments on the post:

DeVeda Ayoka Zauditu wrote:

"I smiled through this whole video!!! I smiled, I laughed, I cried! This was MAGICAL."

Joan Burrell wrote:

"Fantastic - full of energy, so talented, so sweet. Thanks, Bruno - that was ￼the coolest thing I’ve ever seen you do, and they definitely deserved it."

Zarah Hall wrote:

"That's the way to do the golden buzzer, brilliant."

Charles Elo Ezeh wrote:

"This is so amazing. I could literally jump out of my seat celebrating with them. When it's your time, nothing on earth can stop it. Just keep sharpening your skills, develop that inert potential, and one day it will find the expression where you least expected it. Congratulations, guys."

Zalwango Phionah wrote:

"Yeah..they are from my Motherland Uganda...no matter what life throws our way...We are happy and friendly people...Proud of you, kid."

