A woman's dress order has sparked a debate, with some blaming the customer for not considering her body type and others blaming the tailor

The woman shared photos of the dress she received, which was less flattering than the photo advertised, leaving many netizens amused and empathetic

In other fashion stories, a lady recently left social media users impressed with her replication of Tiwa Savage's look

Social media users have reacted to a trending video of a lady showing what she wanted and the dress she ended up with.

TikToker, @itzjuhh.sanaya, had wanted a fitted mermaid dress that illuminates in a host of colours and with a plunging neckline.

Photos of what she ordered and what she got. Credit: @itzjuhh.sanaya

However, what she got was a laughable version of the dress advertised.

The fabric used was different and the dress lacked fitting and was cut quit differently from the advertised product.

Social media users react to lady's dress order

taaooma:

"She should stand behind 7 story building nah."

efe_diva1:

"Most times shape is not the issue. The tailor na agbako."

kindrr3:

"Maybe if she put her hands on her hips?"

diva_christa:

"If we talk now, it will be like we are body shaming her... you gaan gaan, how did you think the dress will panout on your body structure....I wouldn't even blame tailor.."

just__asap:

"Looks the same to me."

melancholeric_:

"Fine, we agree say the tailor no fit make heaven oh, but hanty…did you look in the mirror before you started “wanted-ing”, because… You suppose look first sha, e get why."

lahmadconcepts:

"How can you want that na, Shey you get the shape to carry am ni, no be everytime the tailor Dey at fault na."

Celebrity replication: Lady copies Tiwa Savage's stylish look, fashion lovers impressed

When it comes to style recreation, sometimes, it ends in tears; other times, it outshines even the original design.

The latter appears to be the case for Lawal Morayo's recent work shared on Instagram.

The fashion designer recently shared photos of her attempt at recreating a Veekee James design rocked by singer Tiwa Savage in 2022.

