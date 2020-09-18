Brandon Farris' biography: Sister, net worth, wife, daughter

Brandon Farris is an American social media star known for making comedy videos and vlogs of his cooking, trying out nasty foods, doing funny challenges, and making parodies. Farris has been in the entertainment industry since 2011 and has gained a substantial following.

Brandon Farris sitting on a white chair. Photo: @imbrandonfarris (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Farris is among the few internet stars who understand their followers' entertainment needs. He has used this to stay on top of the global content creation industry for a long time. Apart from being relevant, Brandon strives for consistency.

Profile summary

Full name Brandon Farris Date of birth June 5, 1991 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Arkansas, USA Residence Roseville, California, USA Age 31 years (as of June 2022) Occupation YouTuber, Comedian, and Facebook star Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Larry Farris Mother Dena Farris Sister Morgan Arreola Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Relationship status Dating Partner Maria Gloria (2014 to date) Religion Christianity Height 5′ 11″ (180cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Shoe size 6 (US) Net worth Over $3.5 million (approx.) Facebook Brandon Farris Instagram @imbrandonfarris Twitter @ImBrandonFarris TikTok @imbrandonfarris YouTube Imbrandonfarris Twitch imbrandonfarris Brand sponsorship contact bf@semaphorebrands.com

Who is Brandon Farris?

Brandon is a famous comedy vlogger on social media. His childhood aspirations were to live in Los Angeles and California, doing comedy and acting.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

What country is Brandon Farris from?

Brandon was born and raised in Arkansas, USA.

How old is Brandon Farris?

Brandon Farris' age is 31 years as of June 2022. His Zodiac sign is Gemini, for he was born on June 5, 1991. Fans usually post Brandon Farris' birthday wishes under the comment sections of his social media pages.

How tall is Brandon Farris?

Brandon Farris's height is 5 feet 11 inches (180cm). He has brown eyes and hair, weighs around 65 kg (143 lbs), and wears US shoe size 6.

Brandon Farris' family

Brandon Farris' parents are Larry and Dena Farris. His grandfather died in 2017, and he has a sister named Morgan Arreola. Brandon Farris' sister often appears on his videos.

Career

Farris did many jobs before becoming a star, including working in a café and selling Pokémon cards on eBay. Pokémon was a lucrative online business for him.

The star invested a lot of time growing his social media career. Farris' content resonates with the majority of his followers because his Facebook videos are divided into these categories for easy access:

The vlog

Makeup

5 Minutes Crafts

Google Translate S*cks, Eating Giant Tarantulas

I Challenged My Middle School Rivals To A Race

Me and Autumn

Try Nasty Foods

Learning To

Cooking Videos

Car Vlogs

Openings

My Favourites

Bob Ross Paintings

Brandon Farris' comedian page on Facebook has over 4.7 million followers as of June 2022. In addition, his YouTube channel has garnered 4.18 million subscribers.

Is Brandon Farris gay?

He is straight and dated several ladies before his current relationship.

Is Kelly Brandon Farris' wife?

Keely and Brandon are not a couple.

Who is Kelly Brandon Farris?

In 2019, an anonymous account sent a portrait of a bride to his mail. As a result, Farris cracked a joke in a video claiming it was Kelly. The #findkelly incident went viral on Twitter.

Is Brandon Farris married?

Brandon is yet to marry his long-term girlfriend and has never been married. However, he is a father figure to her daughter, Autumn.

Is Autumn Brandon Farris' daughter?

Autumn is Farris' stepdaughter. Her parents are separated, and Brandon has been part of her life since birth. The girl lives with her mum and Farris and often features in his videos.

Who is Brandon Farris' girlfriend?

He has been dating social media star Maria Gloria since 2014. The two first met when she was married and pregnant.

Brandon and Maria Gloria's love story

Farris and Maria Gloria talked about their love story on YouTube. Maria got married at 18 to someone who was deployed to Fairbanks, Alaska, shortly after being enlisted in the army. Her husband drove her around to look for a job because she wanted to work.

The Country café's owner hired the five-month pregnant Maria despite her immediately she walked in. She did not have experience in the field but had previously worked in customer service. The business owner also informed her that Brandon would be joining them.

Brandon had worked there before and was like a son to the restaurant's owner. He had broken up with his girlfriend when he met the new waitress. Farris, Maria, and her husband soon became good friends.

Maria started a youTube channel for make-up videos after the birth of her daughter Autumn. A year and a half later, Brandon moved to Arkansas while the couple went to Maryland.

Since Maria did not want to take her daughter to daycare, her spouse suggested they hire Brandon as their child's caretaker. Brandon took the job since he got along with Autumn and his other job required him to work from home.

He sold Pokémon cards on eBay and would make around $50,000 a year. Brandon bonded with Autumn and witnessed the toxicity in Maria's marriage, which he had never perceived in Alaska.

Maria asked Brandon to leave, left her husband, and went with her daughter to California. The couple reunited in California while Brandon was in Arkansas with his mum.

He continued selling Pokémon cards and later moved to Sacramento in California to pursue a career in acting and comedy. Maria and Brandon lived in separate places. He met her family, and they would make time for each other despite their different work schedules. The two even attended a content creation seminar.

Maria returned to Maryland due to a second marital separation. Since her family did not support divorce, Brandon supported the couple's third reunion but confessed his love for her.

Although he distanced himself from Maria for months, they stayed in touch daily. Farris chased his career dreams in Los Angeles while living in his car. When Maria's family finally consented to her divorce, Brandon was already in a relationship in LA.

Maria took classes, performed at the comedy spot, and worked in construction. She healed from the divorce pain but was sad about losing her best friend. Meanwhile, Brandon distracted himself from thinking about Maria and Autumn by doing vlogs. He also wanted to be respectful to his girlfriend.

Farris would later confess to his girlfriend that he was in love with Maria. She requested him to move to California and do comedy at the central spot instead of being broke in LA. Brandon rejected the idea and stayed in LA until he got fired.

Since Maria's family was moving to Mexico, she requested him to move into her family house. Brandon has already broken up with his girlfriend. Maria and Farris rekindled their friendship, and he stayed home doing vlogs while she worked in construction and the comedy spot.

Brandon began making enough money from YouTube and got a house for himself. However, Maria rejected his proposal to be his girlfriend. Instead, they took things a step at a time, from date nights to other fun romantic things.

Maria's family returned from Mexico when they were dating. He proposed for a second time when they were alone in his house opening Christmas gifts, and she was glad to be his partner.

Are Maria and Brandon still together?

Yes, the two are still dating.

Where does Brandon Farris live?

He lives in Roseville, California, not in Sacramento, as most fans have assumed for years.

What is Brandon Farris worth?

Brandon Farris' net worth of over $3.5 million makes him one of the world's highest-paid internet stars.

Meanwhile, Brandon Farris' merchandise website is no longer responsive.

Brandon Farris is among the most-cherished comedians on social media and a caring partner to his long-term girlfriend. The couple works together in the content creation industry.

READ ALSO: Casey Frey biography: Who is the viral internet sensation?

Legit.ng also covered Casey Frey's bio. He is a talented American social media personality, dancer, and actor. The star grew up in Mendocino County in Northern California.

Since dancing was his first love, he began making dance videos at a tender age. Casey is also a talented actor. He appeared on Five Grand as Patrick Martin.

Source: Legit.ng