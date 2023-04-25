Mercy Johnson has warmed hearts online after sharing a video showing what her children recently got up to

The little ones joined the viral bottle flip challenge and their mum had yummy goodies up for grabs for all of them

The screen diva's fans and followers flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions to the video

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson recently took to Instagram with a video entry of her children in the viral bottle flip challenge on social media.

The doting mum acted as a referee of sorts for the little ones as they gathered in the living room for the exciting challenge.

Mercy Johnson's kids join bottle flip challenge. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Purity, Divine, Angel and their brother Henry all took turns to try and get a plastic bottle to land on a flat surface.

However, there was a little bit of commotion as the siblings went against each other and eventually got rewarded with yummy treats.

Watch the fun video as shared by their mum below:

Social media users react

bellapresh said:

"Second born daughters are no nonsense takers ."

chidimmah_ said:

"Why was Divine not allowed to play the game? Hmmmm, Una don dey find her trouble now ooo, okay oo."

beyondbeautifultours said:

"It's always Divine's expression for me... The babe no just get time. Like she just dey look say "What's wrong with them" ... Angel... The No-Nonsense Chick!!!"

stev077_ said:

" its how your daughters aside from looking like you have completely taken your mannerisms ❤️ lol."

royall_queen_tee said:

"The accent dormy sisters kids I can't even hear what they say sometimes I will be shout he he he evrytime they talk I just tire."

Source: Legit.ng