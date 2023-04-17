Johnny Drille has, in another video, tried to prove to Nigerian that he and actress Tomi Ojo are an item

The singer sparked reactions earlier with a video that showed he and the actress loved-up like obsessed lovers

In the new video, the couple met like in typical movies, bumping into each other on the road

In a new post on his page, Johnny Drille has revealed that it was love at first sight for him and his alleged lover, Tomi Ojo.

The pair reenacted how they met in a video, bumping into each other like lovers do in movies.

Johnny Drille shares video about meeting Tomi Ojo Photo credit: @johnnydrille

Source: Instagram

Johnny and Tomi weren't paying attention on the road, and walked right into each other, dropping the actress book.

The pair went into slow motion, picking up the book, and looking into each other's eyes, the beginning of their love story.

Johnny captions the video with:

"Love At First Sight "

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Johnny's video

allimerry:

"when you are done with the music promo, you should return the partner to the owner ‍♂️"

naijasinglegirl:

"At least now she has someone to pay for her Wilmer Academy tuition. Congratulations to the couple."

ifeomaonye:

"Dem no dey change clothe? Every content I have seen of these two people has been of her on that short and whatever Drille is wearing. We have heard, you guys are in love so please get out let me see road to pass."

ifythec:

"And I’ve been carrying books everywhere oo. Is it until I carry a library?! Sigh! "

blozzy_bae:

"So na this shirt una dey wear since the beginning of una relationship till now Biko rest we know it's a PR stunt."

chigozie_ehim1:

"I am going to the street now to find my missing rib. If so doxology. Hahaha."

evelyn____xx:

"The thing is not looking real again. Won’t be suprised if it’s a song promotion."

