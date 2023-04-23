Big Brother Naija star, Mercy Eke, recently got the internet buzzing over her recent look at an event

The TV star attended the birthday event of socialite Morey Faith, dressed in a revealing black ensemble

Another guest who caused a stirr online was Tiannah's Empire boss, Toyin Lawani, in her hornish dress

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Mercy Eke's fashion choices have remained a thing of controversy on social media but it appears she remains unfazed.

The Big Brother Naija star recently caused a buzz yet again after she showed up for socialite Morey Faith's birthday party in a risque ensemble.

Photos of Mercy's look at the birthday event. Credit: @asoebi_styles, @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The bedazzled black dress featured a mono sleeve with a floor-length draping pouring from the sleeve.

The look also had a waist-high opening in front and revealed a black body suit worn underneath the dress which did little to hide her derriere.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A video showing Mercy's arrival at the event has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions.

Check out some photos below:

Social media users react to Mercy Eke's look at birthday event

debbyme_28:

"It is well. Nudity is becoming a norm. Make una dey clap for us that are team coverage."

therealmrsjones1509:

"How did this type of dressing even become normal, like not wearing panties and letting the world know you are not wearing and walking around become normal, how? How did this trend even start sef… all those that dress like this, how do they feel, any man that allows his wife/gf/partner to dress naked can trade her or give her out at anytime, they have seen it all what next!!"

amah_kah:

"Is this not too much like this?? Kai!!!"

_ayoka____:

"Somtimes e no day hungry mercy to wear cloth."

taitai_mpama:

"No value for their body again."

ellar_notty:

"Mercy and being naked always. At the end of the day sha, she go tire noting last forever, we all be alive to see how you’d dress in your old age!! But for now we all know nudity is your selling point so we go manage am."

ffigp1:

"No need for the dress my dear, just walk naked."

jtaiwoproperties_realtor:

"How do some women feel comfortable like this? What is going on???"

cutieesthy_:

"How you buy 6yrds of clothes,only to cover the floor instead of your body is always a mystery."

creamypetty:

"Waste of fine material like dis."

Fashion designer Toyin Lawani's hornish dress sparks reactions online: "This woman is so bold"

Toyin Lawani sure knows how to get people talking with every design she creates and this time is no different.

The celebrity fashion designer and stylist was among those who attended the birthday party of socialite Morey Faith, and she showed up and showed out!

A video of Tiannah's Empire boss arriving at the event sees her sporting a red look. The ensemble featured embellished sheer sleeves and horns attached to the bust of the dress.

Source: Legit.ng