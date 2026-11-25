Estonia's tax and customs authority published a list of goods that travellers are strictly forbidden from bringing across the country's customs border

The prohibited items range from certain weapons and ammunition to narcotic drugs and radioactive materials

Travellers caught carrying any of the banned goods face a fine or immediate seizure of the items at the border

Estonia's tax and customs authority has published a clear set of restrictions outlining the goods that travellers cannot bring across the country's customs border under any circumstances.

The list, published by the Estonian Tax and Customs Board (EMTA), covers five broad categories of prohibited items. These include dangerous bladed and blunt weapons, firearms, and electric shock weapons, as well as ammunition that is not permitted for civilian use. Narcotic substances and their chemical precursors are also on the list, along with any indecent or pornograph!c material involving minors.

Estonia mentions items that are forbidden from entry. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What items are banned at Estonia's border

Two further categories round out the prohibited goods. Alien species that pose a threat to fundamental ecological balances, as defined under Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1141, are forbidden from entry. Radioactive items and any objects that could expose individuals to radiation risk are similarly banned.

The authority made clear that carrying any of these goods across the customs frontier is treated as a customs offence. Travellers found in violation face either a financial penalty or the confiscation of the prohibited items at the point of entry.

Estonia: What travellers should know before arrival

Estonia is a member of the European Union and the Schengen Area, meaning these regulations apply within the broader context of EU customs law. Travellers arriving from outside the EU, including from African countries, should familiarise themselves with these restrictions well before departure to avoid complications at the border.

The EMTA's guidance is particularly relevant given the growing number of Nigerians and other Africans travelling to Europe for tourism, education, and work. Carrying any of the listed items, even unknowingly, could result in serious legal consequences upon arrival.

See the full list of prohibited and restricted goods on Estonia's official customs website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Estonia announced 11 countries whose citizens face no restrictions bringing in their pets into the nation.

Singapore: Items travellers cannot bring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Singapore announced that travellers are prohibited from bringing certain items into Singapore, including chewing gum, tobacco products, weapons, and controlled substances.

Some banned items may surprise visitors, and Singapore enforces its customs rules strictly. Find out what travellers from Nigeria and across Africa should check before packing.

Source: Legit.ng