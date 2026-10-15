Qatar sets a minimum wage of QR1,000 for workers, with additional allowances tied to accommodation and food arrangements

Workers not provided with housing or meals by their employer are entitled to separate mandatory allowances under Qatari labour rules

Qatar requires all salaries to be paid through a specific government wage system within a set number of days of the due date

Qatar has set a minimum wage of QR1,000 for workers in the country, with the government also mandating extra financial support for employees whose employers do not cover their basic living needs.

Under the rules, workers who are not given accommodation by their employer must receive a housing allowance of QR500.

Qatar enforces a QR1,000 minimum wage and provides mandatory housing and food allowances for eligible workers. Photo credit: Qatar

Source: UGC

Those not provided with meals are entitled to a separate food allowance of QR300. Both amounts are paid on top of the basic minimum wage.

How Qatar pays salaries

Beyond the wage floor, Qatar requires that all salaries be paid through the country's Wage Protection System. Payments must be deposited into a local bank account no later than seven days after the salary due date.

The Wage Protection System is a government mechanism designed to ensure workers receive their pay on time and that employers comply with agreed wage terms. It allows labour authorities to monitor payment records and take action where employers fall short.

What this means for workers in Qatar

For workers in Qatar, particularly those arriving from Nigeria and other parts of Africa, understanding these entitlements is important before signing any employment contract. If an employer offers accommodation and food directly, the additional allowances of QR500 and QR300 do not apply.

However, where those benefits are absent, the employer is legally obliged to pay them as part of the worker's total monthly package.

Workers should also confirm that their employer is registered on the Wage Protection System, as salary payments made outside the system may indicate a breach of Qatar's labour regulations.

Qatar lists 3 documents private sector workers

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has outlined the exact paperwork private sector employees must produce before they can bring relatives into the country on a Family Residence Visa.

Source: Legit.ng