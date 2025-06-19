Software engineer salary in Nigeria: Understanding the local pay scale

On average, a software engineer's salary in Nigeria ranges is about ₦330,000 monthly and ₦4 million annually, with additional bonuses. With the highest-paid software engineers getting as much as ₦12 million annually, there is no doubt that it is a rewarding field. Explore the current remuneration rate for this field at various levels of experience.

Primarily, the role of a sofware engineer involves applying principles and knowledge of programming languages to build solutions for software consumers. Photo: shapecharge (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

On average, entry-level software engineers earn between ₦62,000 and ₦100,000 on a monthly basis.

on a monthly basis. Mid-level professionals can receive about ₦275,000 to ₦500,000 per month .

. Senior software engineers receive an average monthly compensation of about ₦12 million .

. Your area of employment in Nigeria can influence how much you are paid, with urban areas offering higher salaries.

can influence how much you are paid, with urban areas offering higher salaries. Other major factors that influence salary ranges in Nigeria are the level of education, skill, and experience.

How much is a software engineer's salary in Nigeria?

Based on data from Nigerian job posting sites, the average monthly compensation of a software engineer ranges from ₦62,000 and ₦12 million. However, this figure rises in comparison to other publications that allege that entry-level engineers earn about ₦100,000 monthly, unlike their seniors, who earn around ₦2 million.

Several factors can influence the earnings of such a professional. These include their level of education and experience, as well as additional or specialised skills. Here is averagely how much a software engineer is paid in Nigeria.

Salary details Amount Base salary ₦62,000–₦12 million Average salary ₦2.9 million Bonus ₦15,000–₦2 million Commission ₦10,000 Total compensation ₦100,000–₦14 million

How much does a junior software engineer make in Nigeria?

According to Glassdoor, the average monthly income for an entry-level engineer ranges between ₦130,000 and ₦262,000. The fresh graduates can earn additional bonuses, which can range between ₦80,000 and ₦87,000.

A software engineer's salary is highly dependent on one's level of experience. Photo: SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

How much does a mid-level software engineer make in Nigeria?

A mid-level software engineer in Nigeria typically earns between ₦300,000 to ₦700,000 per month. With 3 to 5 years of experience, these engineers typically earn a total pay that includes base salary, bonus, and other benefits.

How much do senior software engineers make in Nigeria?

In Nigeria, a senior software engineer can earn an average of ₦3,500,000 per year as of 2025, according to PayScale. However, the typical pay range is between ₦364,000 and ₦875,000 annually, with top earners potentially making up to ₦1,598,000.

On average, senior-level software engineers can earn between ₦400,000 to ₦700,000 per month, depending on the company, location, and level of expertise.

Is software engineering in high demand in Nigeria?

Software engineering is in high demand in Nigeria. The growing tech industry, increasing need for digital solutions, and the rise of sectors like fintech and e-commerce have created a significant shortage of skilled software developers.

A software engineer can work in programming roles, teaching and consultancy. Photo: Laurence Dutton

Source: Getty Images

What is the work of a software engineer in Nigeria?

A software engineer's work involves designing, developing, testing, and maintaining software applications. This includes developing new systems and enhancing the functionality of current ones, using technical skills like programming languages and platforms.

How much do Nigerian banks pay software engineers?

Software engineers in Nigerian banks generally earn within a range of ₦3.4 million to ₦6.9 million per year. However, this is just the base salary, and total pay can be as high as ₦10 million or more, depending on experience and bonuses.

How much does MTN pay software engineers in Nigeria?

MTN Nigeria pays Software Engineers a wide range of salaries, with an estimated average of ₦430,000 per year in Lagos. The typical pay range for a software engineer at MTN Nigeria is between ₦267,500 and ₦660,000 annually.

According to Tech Cabal, more than half of the employees at MTN Nigeria earn at least ₦1 million monthly. The 2025 report suggests that the least paid employees receive about ₦458,000 per month

Software engineer salary in Nigeria varies based on experience, education, and technical skills. The more expertise you gain, the higher your potential income. With the tech industry continually evolving, experienced professionals are well-positioned for rewarding opportunities.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

