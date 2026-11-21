NELFUND Managing Director Akin Sawyer confirmed the ₦20,000 monthly upkeep allowance is under active review amid rising living costs

Sawyer spoke during a TVC News interview on November 20, warning that any increase must keep the loan scheme financially sustainable

NELFUND has disbursed over ₦375 billion in total since the scheme launched in May 2024, covering both upkeep payments and tuition fees

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) is considering raising the ₦20,000 monthly upkeep allowance it currently pays to student beneficiaries, with the scheme's Managing Director, Akin Sawyer, signalling that a review is already underway.

He said the allowance was being reassessed in light of the current economic pressures facing students across Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu's government to review N20,000 allowance for students under NELFUND Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

He made the disclosure on Friday, November 20, during an appearance on *Beyond the Headlines*, a TVC News programme hosted by Nifemi Oguntoye.

"Are we considering it? Yes, of course. It's under constant review," Sawyer said.

Balancing student needs and scheme sustainability

Sawyer was careful to frame any potential increase as a matter that requires planning rather than an immediate policy shift. He explained that NELFUND had to weigh the desire to give students more meaningful financial relief against its obligation to maintain the scheme's capacity to serve a growing number of applicants.

He said the government's goal was to ensure students received adequate support without stretching resources in ways that could limit access for new beneficiaries.

NELFUND's disbursement figures

The fund's latest data shows it has paid out ₦180.5 billion in upkeep allowances since the scheme began in May 2024. An additional ₦194.7 billion has gone directly to tertiary institutions to settle tuition fees on behalf of students, bringing the cumulative total disbursed to roughly ₦375.2 billion.

NELFUND has so far received more than 2.5 million applications and processed about 1.6 million loan transactions across 320 beneficiary institutions.

Sawyer said the programme continued to expand and that reaching more students remained central to its mandate.

See the video of the interview on YouTube here:

Tinubu speaks on funding NELFUND

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bola Tinubu made the claim during a 2027 re-election campaign rally in Jigawa State on Tuesday, November 10.

Tinubu linked EFCC fund recoveries to NELFUND, saying the money goes toward educating Nigerian children.

The president also promised that his administration would bring food prices down to their lowest levels.

Source: Legit.ng