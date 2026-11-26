Nollywood actress Rita Edochie paid an emotional tribute to her late brother-in-law, Pete Edochie, who died on November 25, 2026

Rita described Pete Edochie as a man of extraordinary presence, mourning how a brief illness claimed him unexpectedly

May Edochie, ex-wife of Yul Edochie, also reacted to the tribute, expressing shock over Pete's passing

Nollywood veteran Pete Edochie died on November 25, 2026, following a battle with prostate cancer, and the tributes have been pouring in, none more heartfelt than the one from his sister-in-law, Rita Edochie.

The actress took to her Instagram page on the evening of his passing to share an extended tribute, alongside a photo of the late legend.

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie pays emotional tribute to her late brother-in-law, Pete Edochie, as May Edochie reacts. Photo: ritaedochie/peteedochie/mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

What struck her most deeply, she said, was how swiftly he was taken.

"I am only wondering how an illness of barely 5 weeks could take you away from us," she wrote.

Rita Edochie pays tribute to a Nollywood giant

Rita described Pete Edochie as someone who carried himself with rare distinction.

In her words, he possessed "extraordinary presence, intellect, dignity, and discipline," and his command of the Igbo cultural heritage, combined with his unmistakable oratory style, set him apart in Nigerian cinema.

She pointed to iconic productions including Igodo, Rituals, Billionaire's Club, and Lion Heart as testament to what she called his "exceptional ability to command the screen," crediting his voice, timing, and gestures as the tools of a performer who did not simply inhabit a role but defined it entirely.

Beyond his professional legacy, Rita Edochie also acknowledged a deeply personal debt of gratitude, noting that he offered her his approval during a time when her own path faced opposition.

Her tribute closed on a note of grief tempered by faith:

"My heart is heavy, but my faith remains submitted to the will of the Almighty God. Sleep on, my great husband."

May Edochie reacts as Rita Edochie expresses heartbreak over the death of veteran actor Pete Edochie. Photo: peteedochie

Source: Instagram

May Edochie shares her shock

Among those who responded to Rita Edochie's tribute was May Edochie, the former wife of Yul Edochie, who is Pete Edochie's son.

Commenting beneath the post, May wrote:

"Aunty, I'm still in shock💔💔💔"

Her brief response captured the sentiment felt across social media, where fans and colleagues of the late actor have been struggling to process the news of his sudden departure.

Check out Rita Edochie's tribute in the Instagram post below:

Pete Edochie reflects on death before passing

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran actor Pete Edochie paid tribute to his late colleague Olu Jacobs in a September 2026 video, praising his courage while battling illness and reflecting on the inevitability of death.

He said there was nothing anyone could do when God decided a person's time on earth was over, adding that he hoped to reunite with Jacobs after death.

The video has resurfaced following Edochie's death at 79 on Wednesday, November 25, exactly 70 days after Jacobs died at 84.

Source: Legit.ng