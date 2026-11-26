AirNav Ireland is accepting applications from candidates who want to train as air traffic controllers at three sites across the country

The programme has an age requirement and a training period of up to two years before candidates can qualify

A key deadline in October 2026 will determine which applicants are considered in the current recruitment round

AirNav Ireland, the country's national Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), has opened applications for its Student Controller Programme, giving candidates a path to becoming licensed air traffic controllers at its facilities in Dublin, Cork or Shannon.

The organisation, which became financially independent following the restructuring of the Irish Aviation Authority on 1 May 2023, manages 451,000 square kilometres of Irish airspace — a critical corridor for flights between Europe and North America.

Ireland Air calls on candidates to apply for its Student Controller Programme Photo Credit: @BusinessEyeNI

Source: Twitter

Who can apply for the programme?

Applicants must be 35 years of age or under at the time of applying, though AirNav Ireland noted this upper age limit is currently under review. Because a licence requires candidates to be at least 21 years old and training takes up to two years, the minimum age to apply is 19.

Once a candidate submits an application, AirNav Ireland's HR department will make contact when the next recruitment campaign begins. The organisation said applications are accepted on a continuous basis, meaning there is no fixed window in which to apply.

October 2026 deadline for current recruitment round

Candidates who submit their applications on or before 30 October 2026 will be considered as part of the current recruitment process. Any applications received after that date will remain on file and be reviewed during future recruitment campaigns, with applicants notified when a new selection process gets underway.

AirNav Ireland encouraged prospective candidates to monitor its website and social media channels for updates on upcoming opportunities.

Ireland Air says candidates interested in its Student Controller Programme must be between 21 and 35 Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Ireland announces opportunities for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ireland Fellows Programme applications for Nigerians and Ghanaians open June 29, 2026, with full funding available.

The Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria announced that eligible candidates need a minimum of a second-class lower and three years of relevant work experience to apply.

Some social media reactions have highlighted concerns over application timing and eligibility criteria for HND holders.

Source: Legit.ng