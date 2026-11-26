Apply Now: Ireland Air Announces Opening Under "Student Controller Programme"
- AirNav Ireland is accepting applications from candidates who want to train as air traffic controllers at three sites across the country
- The programme has an age requirement and a training period of up to two years before candidates can qualify
- A key deadline in October 2026 will determine which applicants are considered in the current recruitment round
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AirNav Ireland, the country's national Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), has opened applications for its Student Controller Programme, giving candidates a path to becoming licensed air traffic controllers at its facilities in Dublin, Cork or Shannon.
The organisation, which became financially independent following the restructuring of the Irish Aviation Authority on 1 May 2023, manages 451,000 square kilometres of Irish airspace — a critical corridor for flights between Europe and North America.
Who can apply for the programme?
Applicants must be 35 years of age or under at the time of applying, though AirNav Ireland noted this upper age limit is currently under review. Because a licence requires candidates to be at least 21 years old and training takes up to two years, the minimum age to apply is 19.
Once a candidate submits an application, AirNav Ireland's HR department will make contact when the next recruitment campaign begins. The organisation said applications are accepted on a continuous basis, meaning there is no fixed window in which to apply.
October 2026 deadline for current recruitment round
Candidates who submit their applications on or before 30 October 2026 will be considered as part of the current recruitment process. Any applications received after that date will remain on file and be reviewed during future recruitment campaigns, with applicants notified when a new selection process gets underway.
AirNav Ireland encouraged prospective candidates to monitor its website and social media channels for updates on upcoming opportunities.
Ireland announces opportunities for Nigerians
Legit.ng earlier reported that Ireland Fellows Programme applications for Nigerians and Ghanaians open June 29, 2026, with full funding available.
The Embassy of Ireland in Nigeria announced that eligible candidates need a minimum of a second-class lower and three years of relevant work experience to apply.
Some social media reactions have highlighted concerns over application timing and eligibility criteria for HND holders.
Source: Legit.ng
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