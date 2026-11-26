Dubai Customs published a full list of items that foreigners are strictly prohibited from bringing into the United Arab Emirates

Among the 13 banned items is a specific type of currency that authorities will not allow across borders of the United Arab Emirates

The list also covers a range of other goods, from narcotics and gamblling tools to certain foods and printed materials

Dubai Customs has outlined 13 categories of items that are banned from entering the United Arab Emirates, and one of them specifically concerns the type of currency travellers carry.

The regulations apply to all individuals entering the UAE, and the Dubai Customs authority makes the full list of permitted and prohibited items available on its official website for travellers to consult ahead of their visit.

Dubai lists type of currency foreigners are banned from bringing into UAE. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Types of currency banned in Dubai

According to the official Dubai Customs website, forged and duplicate currency are among the items explicitly prohibited from being brought into the country.

Legitimate foreign currency, however, is not banned.

Travellers carrying large sums of valid foreign money are permitted to do so but are required to declare the amount at customs upon arrival.

Full list of items banned in the UAE

The complete list of prohibited items covers a broad range of goods. Narcotic drugs of all kinds, including hashish, poppy seeds, and hallucination pills, are strictly forbidden. Goods intended to be imported from boycotted countries are also on the list, as are products of Israeli origin or those bearing Israeli trademarks or logos.

The ban extends to crude ivory and rhinoceros horn, machinery, and three-layer fishing nets. Original engravings, prints, lithographs, sculptures, and statues made from any material are also prohibited, as are used, reconditioned, and inlaid tyres.

Radiation-polluted substances are forbidden from entry. Printed publications, oil paintings, photographs, pictures, cards, books, magazines, stone sculptures, and mannequins that contradict Islamic teachings or are considered indecent are also included on the list.

Cooked and home-made foods round out the named categories, alongside a broad catch-all clause covering any other goods whose importation is prohibited under UAE customs laws or any other legislation in the country.

What travellers should know before visiting the UAE

For anyone planning a trip to the UAE, checking the customs guidelines before packing is essential. Violations involving prohibited items can carry serious legal consequences under UAE law, and ignorance of the rules is not typically accepted as a defence.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng