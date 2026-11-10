Pharmacy is one of Nigeria's most financially rewarding healthcare careers, yet the monthly pharmacist salary in Nigeria ranges widely, from ₦120,000 for entry-level roles to more than ₦800,000 at multinational companies. This guide breaks down what pharmacists earn across every major industry and walks you through every step needed to become a certified pharmacist in Nigeria.

A pharmacist works at the TASO Mulago service centre in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: Hajarah Nalwadda (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The average pharmacist salary in Nigeria is between ₦150,000 and ₦350,000 per month , depending on sector, employer type, and years of experience.

, depending on sector, employer type, and years of experience. During NYSC, pharmacist corps members earn the standard federal government stipend of ₦77,000 monthly , the same as other corps members regardless of profession.

, the same as other corps members regardless of profession. Oil and gas occupational health roles pay ₦400,000–₦900,000 monthly , making them among the highest-paying pharmacist positions in Nigeria.

, making them among the highest-paying pharmacist positions in Nigeria. The internship training programme is a compulsory one-year training for fresh pharmacy graduates; PCN registration is only granted after its successful completion.

for fresh pharmacy graduates; PCN registration is only granted after its successful completion. Registered pharmacists must renew their practising licence with the PCN every year to remain legally eligible to practise.

Average pharmacist salary in Nigeria by industry

The average pharmacist salary in Nigeria sits between ₦150,000 and ₦350,000 per month, though the sector and employer type shift this figure dramatically. The table below shows the estimated 2026 figures by industry.

Industry Monthly Salary Range Government / public hospitals ₦120,000 – ₦250,000 Retail / community pharmacy ₦120,000 – ₦300,000 Private hospital networks ₦200,000 – ₦450,000 Multinational pharmaceutical companies ₦350,000 – ₦700,000+ Oil and gas (occupational health) ₦400,000 – ₦900,000 International NGOs / donor-funded programmes ₦350,000 – ₦750,000

Government and public hospitals

Government primary and secondary health centres pay pharmacists between ₦120,000 and ₦200,000 monthly. Federal teaching hospitals tend to offer slightly more. The public sector typically offers better job stability and benefits, though the private sector provides stronger upside and bigger bonuses.

Retail and community pharmacy

Pharmacist salaries range from ₦120,000 at entry-level community pharmacies to over ₦700,000 at multinational pharmaceutical companies and top private hospitals. Retail pharmacy chains including HealthPlus, MedPlus, Lifestores, and Alpha Pharmacy are the largest single employer category for pharmacists in Nigeria.

Private hospitals

Premium private hospitals including Reddington, Lagoon Hospitals, and Eko Hospital pay clinical pharmacists significantly more than public-sector equivalents, with experienced senior or chief pharmacists earning between ₦300,000 and ₦450,000 monthly.

Multinational pharmaceutical companies

Multinational pharmaceutical companies such as GSK, Pfizer, and Sanofi Nigeria pay the highest pharmacist salaries in Nigeria, typically ₦350,000 to ₦700,000 or more per month. The pharmaceutical industry offers the highest employed salaries overall, with entry-level positions starting at ₦250,000–₦400,000 and senior roles reaching ₦800,000–₦1.2 million monthly.

Oil and gas (occupational health)

Oil and gas sector occupational health pharmacists at Shell, Chevron, TotalEnergies, and ExxonMobil earn the highest total compensation, with packages that can exceed ₦15 million annually when base salary, housing allowances, transport, hazard pay, and other benefits are included.

International NGOs and donor-funded programmes

International NGOs and USAID-funded implementing partners offer compensation between ₦350,000 and ₦750,000 monthly — competition that frequently matches or exceeds private hospital pay.

Pharmacist salary by experience level

Entry-level pharmacists start at ₦120,000–₦250,000, while senior pharmacists earn ₦500,000–₦800,000.

Career stage Monthly salary Timeline Intern pharmacist ₦50,000 – ₦100,000 Year 0–1 (post-graduation) NYSC pharmacist ₦70,000 – ₦120,000 Year 1–2 Junior/entry-level (post-NYSC) ₦120,000 – ₦250,000 Year 2–4 Mid-level pharmacist ₦250,000 – ₦450,000 Year 4–8 Senior / specialist pharmacist ₦400,000 – ₦650,000 Year 8–12 Chief pharmacist (10+ years) ₦700,000 – ₦800,000 Year 10+

Chief pharmacists, pharmaceutical affairs managers at multinationals, NAFDAC regulatory specialists, and pharmacists in oil and gas occupational health command premium salaries, with total compensation including bonuses and allowances exceeding ₦1,000,000 per month at the highest levels.

Additional certifications and training, such as clinical pharmacy, pharmacovigilance, regulatory affairs, and specialised therapeutic area qualifications, can further enhance a pharmacist's salary prospects.

How to become a certified pharmacist in Nigeria

A vaccine pharmacist prepares samples for a trial in Masaka, Uganda. Photo: Luke Dray

Source: Getty Images

The pharmacy profession in Nigeria is regulated by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), which sets educational standards, conducts licensing examinations, and registers both pharmacists and pharmacy premises. Below is the step-by-step path to full certification.

Step 1: Meet the academic prerequisites

Before applying to any pharmacy programme, you must have strong O-level results in Science subjects.

Five O-level credits including Chemistry, Biology, Physics, and Mathematics

A valid UTME (JAMB) score with the correct subject combination

A B.Pharm or PharmD degree from a faculty of pharmacy accredited by the PCN is required to proceed to registration.

Step 2: Complete an accredited pharmacy degree

Aspiring pharmacists complete a six-year pharmacy programme at a recognised university, accredited by the PCN and the National Universities Commission (NUC). The PharmD is now the standard degree awarded by most Nigerian universities.

Step 3: Pass the PCN Pre-registration Examination (PEP)

After graduation, candidates apply to the PCN and submit documents and fees for provisional registration, which allows supervised practice as an intern. The Pre-registration Examination (PEP) is taken only after the one-year internship in Step 4 has been completed, and passing it is required for full registration.

Register for the PCN Pre-registration Examination via the PCN online portal. Upload academic transcripts and your pharmacist's oath document. Pay the examination fee through the PCN secure gateway. Sit the examination at an approved centre.

Step 4: Complete the mandatory internship

The internship training programme is a compulsory one-year continuous training of fresh pharmacy graduates, carried out under a registered pharmacist (preceptor) in a PCN-approved internship training centre; registration as a pharmacist is only granted after successful completion of this programme.

Identify a PCN-approved internship training centre. Register your internship with the PCN online portal. Upload proof of your academic transcripts and identification documents. Complete the full 12-month supervised training.

Step 5: Complete NYSC

National Youth Service Corps members in Ogun State pose with their certificates during a passing-out ceremony. Photo: NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Having completed NYSC, or holding a Certificate of Exemption, is a requirement listed in the PCN's premises guideline for pharmacists seeking to register pharmaceutical premises. Most employers also require proof of NYSC discharge before hiring.

Step 6: Apply for full PCN registration

Pay the registration fee through the PCN's online payment gateway; the PCN team then reviews your application and documents, and once approved, issues your registration number and certificate.

Submit a completed Form C (Application for Registration as a Pharmacist) on the PCN portal. Upload your internship completion certificate. Pay the registration fee online. Receive your Certificate of Registration (Form E) and practising licence.

Step 7: Renew your practising licence annually

Registered pharmacists must renew their practising licence with the PCN every year to remain eligible to practise legally in Nigeria.

Troubleshooting/common issues

Internship centre not approved by PCN — Only PCN-accredited centres count towards registration. Confirm your centre's current approval status directly on the PCN portal before starting.

Documents rejected on the portal — Scanned copies must be clear and in the accepted file format. Use PDF or high-resolution JPEG and ensure all signatures (including the pharmacist's oath) are clearly visible.

Provisional licence expired before full registration — Contact the PCN Registrar's office immediately. Operating with an expired provisional licence is illegal.

NYSC posting outside your speciality — Your NYSC allowance remains the standard federal stipend regardless of your primary place of assignment. Negotiate any top-up allowance directly with your employer.

Resource Details PCN official website pcn.gov.ng PCN registration portal pcn.gov.ng/registrations/pharmacist PCN guidelines (PDF) Registration guidelines PCN address Plot 7/9 Idu Industrial Area, Idu, Abuja

FAQs

What is the NYSC pharmacist salary in Nigeria?

During the National Youth Service Corps year, pharmacist corpers receive the standard federal government allowance of ₦77,000 monthly, which is the same for all NYSC participants regardless of profession.

Some employers, particularly private hospitals and retail chains, provide an additional monthly allowance, as confirmed by live job listings showing NYSC pharmacist roles paying up to ₦150,000 per month.

What are the pharmacist requirements in Nigeria to start practising?

You must complete an accredited B.Pharm or PharmD degree from a faculty of pharmacy accredited by the PCN. You then need to complete the mandatory one-year internship, pass the PCN Pre-registration Examination, complete NYSC, and obtain a valid practising licence from the PCN before you can legally work as a pharmacist.

How does pharmacist registration in Nigeria work for foreign-trained graduates?

Nigerians whose undergraduate pharmacy degree was conferred by a recognised school of pharmacy outside Nigeria register through the PCN Foreign Pharmacy Graduate Orientation Programme (FPGOP), then follow the same internship and registration steps as domestic graduates.

Which industry pays pharmacists the most in Nigeria?

Industrial pharmacy offers the highest salaries at ₦600,000–₦1.2 million monthly, followed by clinical pharmacy at ₦500,000–₦900,000 and regulatory affairs at ₦500,000–₦900,000. Oil and gas occupational health roles can surpass all of these when total compensation packages are included.

Can a pharmacist own a pharmacy in Nigeria?

The Pharmacy Council of Nigeria Act 2022 (s.27(1)) states that a person shall not own or operate a retail or community pharmacy practice unless they are registered as a pharmacist. Non-pharmacists cannot legally own or operate such premises as individuals.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

We also highlighted facts about computer science salaries in Nigeria, including local pay by experience, high-demand career paths, leading universities, course duration and tuition costs. The guide also examines why graduates are pursuing remote jobs and what skills can help them compete for global roles.

Local computer scientists earn an average of ₦202,000 a month, while some remote positions pay the naira equivalent of ₦800,000 to ₦3 million or more. That gap is reshaping career choices for Nigerian graduates and putting pressure on local technology firms to retain skilled workers.

Source: Legit.ng