AA Rano, Rainoil and Empire Energy cut petrol prices by ₦54–₦60 per litre in Abuja and nearby areas

Following Dangote Refinery’s ₦99 gantry price cut, petrol at surveyed outlets now costs ₦1,295–₦1,326 per litre

Motorists buying 50 litres from AA Rano or Rainoil save ₦3,000, though prices vary by location

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

More Nigerian petroleum marketers have reduced their petrol pump prices as competition intensifies in the downstream oil market following the latest price adjustment by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

AA Rano, Rainoil and Empire Energy are among the latest filling station operators to lower their retail prices, offering some financial relief to motorists grappling with high transportation and living costs.

Nigerian filling stations battle for market share; slash petrol prices by N60 per litre. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

A market survey conducted on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, showed that the affected filling stations in Abuja and its environs reduced their petrol prices by between ₦54 and ₦60 per litre.

AA Rano, Rainoil announce lower prices

AA Rano filling stations adjusted their petrol pump price from ₦1,380 to ₦1,320 per litre, representing a reduction of ₦60.

Rainoil implemented a similar price adjustment, bringing its retail petrol price to ₦1,320 per litre.

Empire Energy also reduced its pump price from ₦1,380 to ₦1,326 per litre, representing a decrease of ₦54.

The latest adjustments reflect growing competition among petroleum marketers as operators respond to changing wholesale prices and seek to attract more customers.

MRS, NNPC maintain cheaper petrol prices

Despite the latest reductions, MRS and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) continue to offer comparatively cheaper petrol at the surveyed locations.

The latest retail petrol prices are as follows:

MRS: ₦1,295 per litre

₦1,295 per litre NNPCL: ₦1,300 per litre

₦1,300 per litre AA Rano: ₦1,320 per litre

₦1,320 per litre Rainoil: ₦1,320 per litre

₦1,320 per litre Empire Energy: ₦1,326 per litre

AA Rano and Rainoil's prices remain ₦25 higher than MRS rates and ₦20 above NNPCL's pump price.

Similarly, Empire Energy sells petrol at ₦31 above MRS's price and ₦26 higher than NNPCL's rate.

Dangote refinery drives fresh price reductions

The latest retail price adjustments followed Dangote Petroleum Refinery's decision to reduce its petrol gantry price by ₦99, from ₦1,159 to ₦1,060 per litre.

Following the refinery's announcement, MRS filling stations reduced their retail petrol price by another ₦70 per litre, bringing the rate to ₦1,295.

Other petroleum marketers have subsequently adjusted their prices, bringing petrol rates at the surveyed outlets in Abuja and its environs to between ₦1,295 and ₦1,326 per litre.

After MRS, more Nigerian filling stations crash petrol prices by N60 per litre. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Motorists benefit from growing market competition

The successive price reductions could help ease transportation expenses for private vehicle owners, commercial drivers and businesses that depend on petrol for their daily operations.

A motorist purchasing 50 litres of petrol at AA Rano or Rainoil would now save ₦3,000 compared with the previous price.

However, further reductions will depend on wholesale supply costs, distribution expenses and competition among marketers.

Motorists should also note that pump prices may vary across locations, even among filling stations operating under the same brand.

Dangote petrol price drops by N99

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced another reduction in its petrol gantry price, cutting the cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N99 per litre.

A market survey on Saturday, November 21, showed that the refinery reduced its ex-gantry price to N1,060 per litre from N1,159, representing an 8.5% decrease.

Source: Legit.ng