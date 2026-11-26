IGP Tunji Disu ordered the suspension of the wanted declaration against Arise News owner Nduka Obaigbena and eight other high-profile executives

The case was transferred to the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja for a thorough and impartial investigation

All nine individuals were originally declared wanted in connection with an alleged assassination threat against First Bank MD Olusegun Alebiosu

Inspector General of Police Tunji Disu has directed that the wanted declaration issued against Arise News owner Nduka Obaigbena, Nestoil Managing Director Dr. Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi, and seven other prominent business executives be immediately suspended.

The directive was announced on Wednesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, in an official statement.

IGP Tunji Disu suspends declaration of Arise News TV, 8 others as wanted Photo Credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Alongside the suspension of the wanted status, the IGP ordered that the matter be transferred to the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja for what he described as a thorough and impartial investigation. All parties involved were advised to report to the FID, Nigeria Police Force, Abuja, between November 26 and 30, 2026.

How the wanted declaration was issued

The reversal came just a day after the Nigeria Police Force, through AIG Moshood Jimoh of Zone 2 Command, declared nine individuals wanted in connection with an alleged assassination threat against Olusegun Alebiosu, the Managing Director of First Bank of Nigeria.

The nine persons originally listed were Nduka Obaigbena of General Hydrocarbon Limited and Arise News; Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi of Nestoil; Nnenna Azudialu-Obiejesi, also of Nestoil; Tope Shonubi of Sahara Group Limited; Henry Kayode Ojogho of Broron Limited; Emmanuel Iheagwazi of Necit Nigeria Limited; Eze David of Energy Shield Petrochemical Limited; and Emmanuel Orim and Victoria Orim, both of Luzen Plaza.

Case moved to the Force Intelligence Department

The IGP's decision to pull the case from Zone 2 Command and hand it to the FID signals a significant shift in how the investigation will be handled going forward. By centralising the matter in Abuja, the police leadership appears to be moving to exercise tighter oversight over proceedings that had already attracted considerable public attention given the profile of those named.

The FID window of November 26 to 30 gives all affected parties a defined timeframe to engage with investigators in Abuja.

See the report of the development on X here:

Arise News owner denies targeting First Bank MD

Legit.ng earlier reported that THISDAY/ARISE Media Group chairman Nduka Obaigbena rejected reports linking him to an alleged threat against First Bank CEO Olusegun Alebiosu.

Obaigbena said he never received any police invitation and had recently held high-level discussions with Nigeria Police Force authorities.

The media mogul revealed he met First Bank Chairman Femi Otedola twice to discuss settlement, while Alebiosu visited his Ikoyi office three times.

Source: Legit.ng