The UK Home Office outlined a pathway that allows certain foreign migrants in abusive relationships to apply for settlement

The policy update, dated October 2026, specifies which immigration categories qualify for immediate permanent residency

Not every migrant covered by the concession is eligible for the settlement route, and the distinction matters enormously

A UK Home Office policy document has revealed which foreign migrants living in the country can apply for immediate permanent residency after leaving an abusive relationship, drawing attention from people navigating the country's immigration system.

The document, updated in October 2026, outlines the Migrant Victims of Domestic Abuse Concession (MVDAC), a policy that grants eligible migrants a 3-month permission to stay outside the Immigration Rules when their relationship breaks down permanently due to domestic abuse.

UK announces who can get instant permanent residency without long wait. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

Within that window, certain applicants can go further and apply for immediate settlement under Appendix Victim of Domestic Abuse (Appendix VDA) using form SET(DV).

Who qualifies for immediate permanent residency in the UK

According to the Home Office document, the migrants eligible to apply for immediate settlement are those who held permission in the following categories at the time the relationship ended:

- Partners or children under Appendix FM of a British citizen or a person settled in the UK

- Spouses, civil partners, durable partners, or children under Appendix EU as family members of a relevant EEA citizen or qualifying British citizen

- Partners or children of a refugee under Appendix FM, Part 8, Part 11, or Appendix Family Reunion (Protection)

- Partners or children under Part 8, in specific paragraphs, of a person already settled in the UK

- Those previously recognised as victims of domestic abuse under Appendix FM or Part 8

- Partners or children of HM Armed Forces members, whether British citizens, foreign and commonwealth citizens serving in the forces, or discharged members who have been granted settlement

Applying for concession still mandatory

Applicants who do qualify for immediate settlement must still apply within the 3-month concession period.

Those with pre-settled status under the EU Settlement Scheme are advised to apply for settlement within that same window to protect their access to benefits.

The Home Office also cautions that the concession permanently changes an applicant's immigration status and that returning to the abusive relationship does not reverse that change.

A new application would have to be made to stay on the basis of that relationship.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng