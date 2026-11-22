Australia's Department of Agriculture has published a list of recreational items that all incoming travellers are required to declare at the border

The list covers a wide range of outdoor and sporting goods, from fishing rods and wetsuits to camping gear and wooden articles

Travellers who are uncertain about whether an item qualifies are advised to declare it on their Incoming Passenger Card to avoid biosecurity risks

Australia has published a detailed list of recreational goods that travellers must declare when returning to the country, as part of its ongoing biosecurity requirements for international arrivals.

The Australian Government's Department of Agriculture outlines the obligation on its official website, noting that all outdoor and sporting equipment used abroad must be cleaned and dried before a traveller boards their return flight. Upon arrival, those items must be presented to a biosecurity officer for inspection.

Australia mentions the kind of goods to be declared. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australia: What travellers must declare

The categories covered by the requirement are broad. Shoes, boots, and clothing that carry soil, plant matter, or water residue are included, as are camping equipment and backpacks. Mountain bikes and sporting gear used in areas where animals are present also fall under the declaration requirement, alongside all wooden articles regardless of how they were used.

Fishing equipment is specifically highlighted, with rods, reels, nets, and waders all named as items that must be declared. Water sports equipment, including wetsuits, watercraft, and swimwear, is also on the list.

Why Australia takes biosecurity seriously

The rationale behind the rules is the prevention of foreign pests, diseases, and contaminants from entering the country through equipment that has come into contact with soil, water, or animals overseas. Items that have not been adequately cleaned may be subject to treatment on arrival, which can result in additional costs and delays for travellers.

The Department notes that one way to sidestep these complications altogether is to hire equipment at the destination rather than carry personal gear abroad.

For travellers uncertain about whether something they are bringing back qualifies for declaration, the government's advice is straightforward: "If you are unsure, just declare it on your Incoming Passenger Card."

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Australia introduced a new system for foreigners seeking working holiday visas.

Dubai: Items foreigners must declare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai announced 11 categories of goods travellers must declare when entering the UAE, from cash and jewellery to medicines, vapes and certain food products.

Failing to report some items could lead to delays, fines or other legal consequences. Find out what travellers need to declare—and how Dubai Customs’ iDeclare app can help make the process easier.

Source: Legit.ng