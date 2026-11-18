The West African Examinations Council opened registration for the 2027 WASSCE for School Candidates on Tuesday

WAEC urged schools to complete their CASS uploads promptly and follow all stipulated registration timelines

The 2027 WASSCE will be conducted in hybrid mode, continuing the examination body's shift towards computer-based testing

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yaba, Lagos State - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has opened registration for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for School Candidates.

2027 WASSCE to run in hybrid mode

WAEC confirmed that the 2027 examination will be conducted in hybrid mode, meaning candidates will answer multiple-choice questions on-screen while essay and practical papers remain paper-based.

WAEC confirms that the 2027 WASSCE will adopt a hybrid format. Photo credit: WAEC/@olatunji_Godson

Source: UGC

The examination body announced the development in a statement shared on its official X account @waecnigeria on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

"WASSCE for School Candidates, 2027: Registration is now open! WAEC is making examination preparation smarter and more accessible. Schools are strongly advised to complete their CASS uploads promptly and adhere strictly to all stipulated registration timelines," the council said.

This format follows the model WAEC first introduced in 2024 for private candidates as part of a broader push to modernise its assessment system.

The examination body had previously announced plans to fully implement computer-based testing for school candidates from the May/June 2026 WASSCE, citing goals to improve examination credibility and reduce malpractice.

Reactions to the announcement

The announcement drew questions from the public on social media. @BrendanChizuru2 asked WAEC to clarify the structure of the hybrid format, writing:

"Can you please tell us more about the 'hybrid' structure?"

@Prince_Adebor asked about costs, posting:

"How much is the registration fee?"

@kennismoles247 raised a concern about timing:

"What are the stipulated timelines."

@PJMsplendid also asked:

"How important is the LIN?"

WAEC is yet to provide public responses to these specific queries.

WAEC responds to critics over 2026 WASSCE May/June results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that WAEC Nigeria head Amos Dangut said no question paper leaked during the 2026 WASSCE examinations held earlier this year.

Dangut linked the controversy over candidates' results to resistance from those who previously profited from examination fraud.

Late school registrations, nationwide protests over kidnappings, and insecurity also disrupted the conduct of the 2026 WASSCE.

Source: Legit.ng