The Abia State Government has sacked Kanu Nwankwo and dissolved Enyimba International Football Club's entire management structure

Enyimba have collected just 11 points from 13 league matches and sit in the NPFL relegation zone heading into the restructuring

The Abia State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has been directed to take over and conduct a full assessment of the club's management framework

The Abia State Government has removed Nwankwo Kanu from his position as chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, ending the former Super Eagles captain's tenure at the helm of the nine-time Nigerian champions following a sharp decline in the club's NPFL fortunes.

The government announced the decision on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, as part of a broader restructuring that dissolved the club's entire management structure and technical crew with immediate effect.

The Abia State Government has sacked former Super Eagles captain and football legend Nwankwo Kanu as chairman of Enyimba International Football Club, Photo credit: Super Eagles Supporters Club

Source: Twitter

According to Africa Top Sports, Abia State Commissioner for Information Prince Okey Kanu confirmed the development, saying the government's intervention was driven by Enyimba's recent poor performances and by administrative and structural problems within the club.

He added that the goal was to undertake a comprehensive rebuilding of the club, restore its competitive identity, and reposition it for sustained success in both domestic and continental football.

Enyimba's struggles in the 2026/2027 NPFL season

The Aba-based club have had a torrid campaign in the ongoing 2026/2027 NPFL season, managing just 11 points from 13 league matches.

That return has left the People's Elephant sitting in the relegation zone, an uncomfortable position for a club that ranks among Nigeria's most decorated.

Their difficulties were highlighted again at the weekend, when Enyimba suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Ikorodu City on Sunday, extending their run of poor results in front of their own supporters.

Enyimba have won the CAF Champions League twice and secured nine domestic league titles, making their current predicament all the more alarming for fans and stakeholders.

What the Abia government has directed

The Abia State Ministry of Sports and Youth Development has been given full responsibility for overseeing the transition.

It is expected to carry out a thorough review of the club's management framework and introduce reforms across its administrative, technical, operational, and institutional structures.

All outgoing management personnel and technical staff have been instructed to hand over club properties, official documents, equipment, and other institutional materials to the ministry in an orderly manner.

The government assured supporters, players, and other stakeholders that the shake-up is meant to protect Enyimba's history and rebuild the standard of football that once made the club a force on the continent.

Kanu's tenure and career

Governor Alex Otti appointed Kanu as Enyimba chairman in July 2023, replacing long-serving chairman Felix Anyansi-Agwu.

The appointment was seen at the time as a high-profile move to inject fresh energy into the club.

During his playing days, Kanu won two African Footballer of the Year awards, lifted the CAF Champions League with Enyimba, and was part of the Nigeria squad that claimed Olympic gold at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

He also played for Arsenal, Ajax and Inter Milan during a distinguished club career.

Kanu Nwankwo's buisness empire

In another development, Legit.ng reported about Kanu’s business empire, including his hotels, real estate holdings and other ventures since retiring from football.

The Super Eagles legend has built an estimated $9 million to $15 million fortune, but his most personal legacy may be the Kanu Heart Foundation, which has funded more than 500 heart surgeries for children across Africa.

Source: Legit.ng