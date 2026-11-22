Qatar's official travel guide has set out dress expectations for all visitors, both male and female, entering the country

The Gulf state's guidelines specifically highlight two areas of the body that must remain covered when out in public spaces

Qatar's tourism authority described attitudes towards dress as relaxed but stressed that respect for local culture is expected

Qatar has outlined specific dress guidelines for tourists and visitors, noting that both men and women are expected to cover two key areas of the body while in public spaces.

The guidance, published on Qatar's official tourism website, states that while attitudes towards dress in the country are generally relaxed, visitors are still required to show respect for local culture by steering clear of overly revealing clothing.

Qatar mentions body areas people should cover when dressing in public. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Qatar expects visitors to cover

According to the travel tips page, the two body areas in question are the shoulders and the knees. The recommendation applies equally to men and women, making it clear that the expectation is not limited to female visitors alone.

The advisory reads:

"Attitudes towards dress in Qatar are relaxed, but visitors (men as well as women) are expected to show respect for local culture by avoiding excessively revealing clothing in public. It is generally recommended for men and women to ensure their shoulders and knees are covered."

Qatar's dress code in context

Qatar is a Muslim-majority country and, as with several Gulf states, cultural and religious sensitivities influence public behaviour, including how people dress in shared spaces such as shopping malls, markets, and outdoor areas. The country has increasingly positioned itself as a global tourism destination, particularly following its hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the dress guidelines form part of a broader set of travel tips aimed at helping visitors navigate local customs comfortably.

The tourism authority's framing of the dress code as a matter of respect rather than strict legal enforcement reflects Qatar's approach to welcoming international tourists while preserving cultural norms. Visitors are encouraged to plan their wardrobe accordingly before arrival, particularly those intending to explore public spaces beyond their hotel or resort.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar announced conditions citizens of 47 countries must meet to qualify for its multiple-entry visas.

Qatar: Travel limitations for foreigners seeking citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its strict travel rules for foreigners seeking citizenship, including the 25-year residency requirement and the two-month annual limit on time spent abroad.

The catch is that even permitted trips outside Qatar are deducted from the residency count, while leaving after applying could put an applicant’s eligibility at risk.

Source: Legit.ng