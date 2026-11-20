Just In: Entrepreneur Tunji Razaq is Dead, "Deep Sadness"
- Richard Okunolar, a tax adviser, announced the death of Tunji Razaq on behalf of the AOA team on Thursday, November 19, 2026
- Razaq passed away on Wednesday, November 18, leaving behind colleagues, family and the firm he built
- The AOA team described his death as a great loss to the firm and everyone who had the privilege of working with him
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Ikeja, Lagos State - Tunji Abdulateef Razaq, the founder and principal partner of AOA Professionals and TaxMobile, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.
Legit.ng reports that the news was shared publicly on Thursday, November 19, when tax adviser Richard Okunolar posted a formal statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). Okunolar signed the announcement on behalf of the AOA team, confirming that the well-known tax professional had passed away.
Okunolar announces Tunji Razaq’s death
In the statement, Okunolar said the team was deeply saddened by the loss and acknowledged the significant gap Razaq's passing had left behind. He described it as a great loss not only to the firm but also to Razaq's family, colleagues, and all those who had worked alongside him over the years.
Okunolar wrote:
"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Abdulrazaq Olatunji Abdulateef @TunjiRazaq, Founder and Principal Partner of AOA Professionals and TaxMobile @TaxmobileOnline."
The statement added:
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."
No details about the cause of death or Razaq's age were included in the announcement.
Read TaxMobile’s full statement announcing Tunji Razaq’s death below:
Who was Tunji Razaq?
Razaq built his professional identity around tax advisory work, establishing AOA Professionals and TaxMobile as his primary platform for delivering those services. As founder and principal partner, he was central to the firm's operations and direction.
The statement from the AOA team offered no additional details about funeral arrangements or succession plans for the firm.
Sir Jarus mourns Tunji Razaq
Reacting to the sad news, tax expert Suraj Oyewale, popularly known on social media as Sir Jarus, also mourned the deceased.
In a post on X on Thursday night, November 19, 2026, he wrote:
"Inna lillahi wa inna ilaehi rajiun. May Allah forgive his errors. I can see he was my follower here, and I also saw he sent a 'work anniversary' greeting to me on LinkedIn last year (2025)."
Read Oyewale’s tribute to the late Razaq on X below:
In the same vein, an X user @Adamthallith wrote on X:
"Oh Allah, accept the return of your two servants @Khalifa_Sabbeni and @TunjiRazaq, purify them, forgive them of their shortcomings, and reunite them with the pious people who had passed away before them.
"Grant their family succour and strengthen their Iman during this difficult time. Āmīn."
Top entrepreneur Kuyoro is dead
Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Adefunke Kuyoro, a former president of the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN).
Kuyoro’s death was confirmed in a statement released by the deceased's family.
Kuyoro’s company, TWC Events Services, also confirmed the sad update.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.