Richard Okunolar, a tax adviser, announced the death of Tunji Razaq on behalf of the AOA team on Thursday, November 19, 2026

Razaq passed away on Wednesday, November 18, leaving behind colleagues, family and the firm he built

The AOA team described his death as a great loss to the firm and everyone who had the privilege of working with him

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Tunji Abdulateef Razaq, the founder and principal partner of AOA Professionals and TaxMobile, died on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the news was shared publicly on Thursday, November 19, when tax adviser Richard Okunolar posted a formal statement on X (formerly known as Twitter). Okunolar signed the announcement on behalf of the AOA team, confirming that the well-known tax professional had passed away.

Tunji Abdulateef Razaq, founder of AOA Professionals and TaxMobile, passes away. Photo credit: @NigeriaStories

Source: Twitter

Okunolar announces Tunji Razaq’s death

In the statement, Okunolar said the team was deeply saddened by the loss and acknowledged the significant gap Razaq's passing had left behind. He described it as a great loss not only to the firm but also to Razaq's family, colleagues, and all those who had worked alongside him over the years.

Okunolar wrote:

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr Abdulrazaq Olatunji Abdulateef @TunjiRazaq, Founder and Principal Partner of AOA Professionals and TaxMobile @TaxmobileOnline."

The statement added:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

No details about the cause of death or Razaq's age were included in the announcement.

Read TaxMobile’s full statement announcing Tunji Razaq’s death below:

Who was Tunji Razaq?

Razaq built his professional identity around tax advisory work, establishing AOA Professionals and TaxMobile as his primary platform for delivering those services. As founder and principal partner, he was central to the firm's operations and direction.

The statement from the AOA team offered no additional details about funeral arrangements or succession plans for the firm.

Tunji Razaq founded AOA Professionals and TaxMobile, establishing a career in tax advisory services. Photo credit: @TunjiRazaq

Source: Twitter

Sir Jarus mourns Tunji Razaq

Reacting to the sad news, tax expert Suraj Oyewale, popularly known on social media as Sir Jarus, also mourned the deceased.

In a post on X on Thursday night, November 19, 2026, he wrote:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilaehi rajiun. May Allah forgive his errors. I can see he was my follower here, and I also saw he sent a 'work anniversary' greeting to me on LinkedIn last year (2025)."

Read Oyewale’s tribute to the late Razaq on X below:

In the same vein, an X user @Adamthallith wrote on X:

"Oh Allah, accept the return of your two servants @Khalifa_Sabbeni and @TunjiRazaq, purify them, forgive them of their shortcomings, and reunite them with the pious people who had passed away before them.

"Grant their family succour and strengthen their Iman during this difficult time. Āmīn."

Top entrepreneur Kuyoro is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported the death of Adefunke Kuyoro, a former president of the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN).

Kuyoro’s death was confirmed in a statement released by the deceased's family.

Kuyoro’s company, TWC Events Services, also confirmed the sad update.

Source: Legit.ng