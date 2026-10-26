Tope Alabi's lawyers issued a stern cease-and-desist letter demanding removal of posts linking her to Toluwanisings' death

The legal notice gave Pastor Tayo just 24 hours to act or face civil action, injunctions and possible law-enforcement referrals

A check by Legit.ng on October 26 found that the Canada-based cleric had made a significant move on her Facebook page

A Canada-based cleric who operates under the Facebook name Pastor Tayo Ministries has pulled down social media posts in which she accused gospel singer and evangelist Tope Alabi of involvement in the death of fellow gospel artiste Toluwanisings, whose real name was Olayemi Bayonile Bolaji.

The development came hours after Tope Alabi's legal team at Oakmount Legal Practitioners issued a formal cease-and-desist letter on October 24, 2026, demanding that the posts be removed within 24 hours.

Canada-based Pastor Tayo deletes social media posts about Tope Alabi after the singer’s 24-hour ultimatum. Photo: iamacounsellingpsycologist/toluwanisings/tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

The lawyers also called for an unconditional retraction and a public apology to be pinned on Pastor Tayo's Facebook page for 14 days.

According to the letter, the allegations of murder and ritual killing were false, and no police investigation, court ruling or official finding had established any link between Tope Alabi and the death of Toluwanisings.

The legal team further flagged a separate post that appeared to threaten the gospel singer following her earlier warning against defamatory statements, noting it could serve as evidence of malice should the matter proceed to court.

Tope Alabi made the cease-and-desist letter public on Instagram and tagged the Nigeria Police Force in her post.

Her lawyers warned that non-compliance could trigger civil litigation, court injunctions, complaints to Meta and potential referrals to law enforcement.

When Legit.ng checked Pastor Tayo's Facebook page at 8:30am on October 26, 2026, all posts referencing Tope Alabi had been removed.

The pastor has, however, continued to publish other content on her page and has not issued the public apology demanded by Tope Alabi's lawyers as of the time of this report.

Canada-based Pastor Tayo deletes social media posts about Tope Alabi after legal ultimatum. Photo: iamacounsellingpsycologist/toluwanisings/tope_alabi

Source: Instagram

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned gospel singer Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng