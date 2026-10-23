The EFCC has opened applications for roles spanning four major cadres, from entry-level detective positions to skilled professionals

Applicants face strict eligibility conditions, including a ban on tattoos, a clean criminal record and mandatory medical fitness certification

The commission has warned candidates against paying any third party for recruitment assistance, saying the process is entirely free

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has launched a fresh recruitment exercise, inviting qualified Nigerians to apply for positions across several cadres as the agency looks to strengthen its workforce.

Applications are to be submitted exclusively through the commission's official recruitment portal, and the window for submission closes within one week of the exercise's commencement date.

EFCC says recruitment is free and warns applicants against paying agents or third parties. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Facebook

The Federal Character Commission made this known via its X handle @fccnigeria on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The recruitment is structured around four broad categories. The first, Detective Superintendent, covers the role of Assistant Superintendent of EFCC II on Grade Level 08.

Candidates must hold a Bachelor's degree or Higher National Diploma from a recognised institution, along with a valid NYSC discharge or exemption certificate. The age bracket for this cadre is 18 to 30 years.

The second category, Detective Inspector, targets the Inspector of EFCC II position on Grade Level 06. A National Diploma or National Certificate in Education from a recognised institution is the minimum academic requirement, and candidates must be between 18 and 27 years old.

For the Detective Assistant cadre, placed on Grade Level 04, applicants need at least five credit passes in WAEC, NECO, GCE, or NABTEB examinations, which must include English Language and Mathematics, obtained in no more than two sittings. The age limit here is 25 years.

The fourth and broadest category covers professionals and skilled workers. Eligible fields include Medicine, Pharmacy, Law, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, and Engineering, among others. The commission is also seeking experienced practitioners in areas such as Human Resources Management, Financial Analysis, Media and Publicity, ICT, and Research.

This category accommodates candidates up to 40 years of age, and membership of a relevant professional body will be considered an advantage.

Across all categories, applicants must be Nigerian citizens with basic computer literacy and must declare all academic and professional qualifications during the application process.

Medical fitness, certified by a government-approved hospital, is compulsory. Candidates with tattoos on any part of their body or with a criminal record will not be considered.

Additional requirements apply specifically to cadet applicants: they must be single, with male candidates standing at least 1.67 metres tall and female candidates at least 1.64 metres.

The EFCC stressed that the entire process carries no cost whatsoever, urging prospective applicants to disregard any individual or organisation claiming to facilitate recruitment in exchange for payment.

The commission has not authorised any agents to act on its behalf in this regard.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to present printed copies of their completed application forms at the screening stage. All interested persons are advised to apply promptly through the official EFCC recruitment portal before the deadline to avoid disqualification.

FG clarifies recruitment waiver policy for federal universities

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that the Federal Ministry of Education released a statement addressing widespread reports about changes to how federal universities hire staff .

The clarification followed remarks made at the maiden convocation of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Azare, on October 17, 2026.

The ministry outlined which government body handles which part of the waiver process, raising questions about how the earlier reports emerged.

Source: Legit.ng