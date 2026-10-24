Qatar has introduced a free visa on arrival specifically for newborns under six months old arriving with their mothers

The offer comes with five strict conditions and requirements tied to the residency status of both parents in the country

Nigerian parents living in Qatar or planning to relocate may want to understand exactly what documents are required

For Nigerian families navigating life abroad, every bit of administrative relief counts. Qatar has announced that newborn babies can receive a visa on arrival at no cost, a move that could ease the paperwork burden for parents already resident in the Gulf country.

The visa is specifically designed for infants who are less than six months old at the time they arrive at a Qatari port of entry, and it is intended to give parents time to complete full residence permit procedures for their child.

Qatar lists 5 conditions for foreign newborn babies to get free visa on arrival. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

However, the offer is not unconditional. Five requirements must be met before the free visa can be granted.

Conditions for Qatar free visa-on-arrival for newborns

1. First, the baby must be no older than six months upon arrival.

2. Second, both parents must hold valid residence permits in Qatar.

3. Third, the mother must be listed under the husband's sponsorship on her own residence permit.

4. Fourth, the family must present an original birth certificate for the baby that has been officially attested.

5. Fifth, the baby must travel on a valid passport.

The visa is processed at the border passport control points at ports of entry across Qatar, meaning families do not need to visit a separate government office beforehand.

For Nigerians in the japa generation who have settled in Qatar and are starting or growing their families, the policy offers a practical pathway to regularise a newborn's status without immediately paying visa fees. The key hurdle for many could be the spousal sponsorship condition, which requires the wife's residency to be formally linked to the husband's, a requirement that may not apply to all family arrangements.

Parents are advised to ensure all documents, particularly the attested birth certificate, are prepared before travel, as incomplete paperwork at the border could delay the process.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng