Rose Olaewe, a Finance graduate of the University of Ilorin, shared how a simple JAMB upload error derailed her original university plans

She balanced a Finance degree with ICAN professional accounting qualifications simultaneously, watching her CGPA drop before fighting back

Rose won the MTN Scholarship in her third year while also becoming a qualified Chartered Accountant before completing her degree

Rose Olaewe, a Finance graduate of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), celebrated her convocation in October 2026 with a post on LinkedIn that quickly drew admiration, detailing how she turned a painful admission setback into a First Class degree and a string of professional achievements.

Her path to UNILORIN was not the one she had planned. Rose had originally set her sights on Obafemi Awolowo University, but a lack of information at the time proved costly.

UNILORIN finance graduate who won MTN scholarship bags first class, shares CGPA. Photo: LinkedIn/ Peace Olaewe

Source: Getty Images

She failed to upload her O'Level results to the JAMB portal, and the oversight cost her the admission she had worked towards. She described feeling sad but resolute, shedding no tears over what had happened.

UNILORIN first-class graduate wanted to attend OAU

It was her father who pointed her towards the University of Ilorin's Post-UTME form near the end of 2021, urging her to apply despite her reservations about attending the school.

She sat the Post-UTME, performed well, and was offered a place. By 2023, she had set herself a clear target: graduate with a First Class.

What followed was anything but straightforward. Rose chose to begin her Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) professional examinations as early as her second year, running both programmes simultaneously.

The pressure took a toll, and her Cumulative Grade Point Average dropped at one point. Rather than scale back her ambitions, she held firm to the belief that a First Class was still within reach.

UNILORIN first-class graduate won MTN scholarship

The determination paid off. Rose graduated with a 4.50 out of 5.00 CGPA, clearing the threshold for First Class honours.

During her time at UNILORIN, she also won the MTN Scholarship in her third year, qualified as an Associate Accounting Technician (AAT), and became a fully qualified Chartered Accountant (ACA) before her convocation day arrived. She served as a Student Representative and took part in volunteer work and campus activities throughout her studies.

Reflecting on her journey, Rose wrote that her university experience felt like pursuing two qualifications at once, and that holding on to her goal during the hardest periods was what ultimately made the difference.

"My journey taught me discipline, perseverance, and the importance of holding on to my dreams even when things get difficult," she wrote.

Her LinkedIn post attracted warm congratulations from across her network.

Bolade Adeyeri said:

"Congratulations, Rose Olaewe. So proud of you."

Mukhtar Sadiq said:

"Congratulations, more wins ahead."

Olamide Usman said:

"Big Congratulations to you dear, ahead ahead Rose Olaewe 🎉"

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng