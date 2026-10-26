Denmark's immigration authority has announced a new work permit route launching on 1 January 2027

The scheme sets a minimum annual salary of DKK 322,000, but only citizens of 16 specific countries can apply

Companies must obtain certification before they can begin hiring foreign workers under the new arrangement

Denmark has unveiled a new immigration pathway for skilled foreign workers, with the country's Agency for International Recruitment and Integration, known as SIRI, confirming the scheme will take effect from 1 January 2027.

Called the Collective Agreement Scheme, the arrangement allows employers in Denmark to bring in workers from abroad at a reduced minimum salary threshold, provided the role is covered by a collective bargaining agreement. The minimum yearly salary under the scheme is set at DKK 322,000, based on 2026 figures.

Denmark mentions the countries eligible for its new work-permit scheme. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Denmark work-permit scheme

Not every foreign national will be eligible. SIRI has specified that only citizens of 16 countries across the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region can qualify. Those countries are:

1. United States

2. Canada

3. Brazil

4. United Kingdom

5. Montenegro

6. Serbia

7. North Macedonia

8. Albania

9. Ukraine

10. Moldova

11. Singapore

12. China

13. Japan

14. Australia

15. Malaysia

16. India

For Nigerians following the japa wave closely, Nigeria does not appear on the list, meaning Nigerian passport holders would not be eligible under this particular scheme.

Denmark: Requirements to qualify for work-permit scheme

Beyond citizenship requirements, the process places significant responsibility on employers as well. Companies wishing to hire through the Collective Agreement Scheme must first obtain certification from SIRI before they can submit any applications on behalf of foreign employees.

The certification application window opens at the beginning of December 2026, with the full processing of applications starting on 1 January 2027. SIRI has also indicated that new dedicated application pages will be launched on its website ahead of the scheme going live.

For citizens of the listed countries who are already considering work opportunities in Denmark, the scheme represents an accessible route into the Danish labour market, particularly in sectors where collective agreements are standard practice.

Read more about the scheme on the official SIRI announcement page.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Denmark announced the annual pay threshold for foreigners looking for work permits.

Denmark launches fast-track work permit scheme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark announced its Fast-Track Scheme, which gives certified companies five routes to recruit foreign workers and apply for their residence and work permits.

Some eligible applicants could start work in about 10 days, while processing times for other routes can stretch to four months.

Source: Legit.ng