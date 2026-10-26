Moment El-Rufai Shares Kiss With Wife in Court Trends
- Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja with a public show of affection for his wife
- El-Rufai is standing trial over allegations that he unlawfully intercepted phone communications belonging to NSA Nuhu Ribadu
- The court took a key procedural step in the case, setting a new date for the next phase of the trial
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Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai was photographed kissing his wife as the two arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday for proceedings in his alleged wiretapping trial.
The court dismissed El-Rufai's no-case submission and adjourned the matter until November 25, 2026, when the former governor is expected to begin his defence.
El-Rufai's wiretapping charges
El-Rufai is facing allegations that he unlawfully intercepted telephone communications belonging to National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. The charge falls under Nigeria's laws governing the interception of private communications.
A no-case submission is a legal argument by a defendant that the prosecution has failed to present sufficient evidence to warrant a defence. By dismissing that application, the court effectively ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case that El-Rufai must now answer.
Trial adjourned to November
With the no-case submission rejected, the case now enters the defence phase. El-Rufai will have the opportunity to present his side of the matter when proceedings resume on November 25, 2026.
The romantic gesture outside the courthouse drew attention ahead of what is a significant procedural development in the trial. El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023 and remains a prominent figure in Nigerian political circles.
See the video of the moment on X here
High Court dismisses El-Rufai's suit against ICPC
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Nasir el-Rufai's lawsuit against the ICPC and three other agencies over threats to his bank accounts and properties.
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The court held that the former Kaduna governor filed similar suits before two different courts within 12 days, constituting an abuse of court process.
El-Rufai had sought N1 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction to protect assets he said were purchased with lawful severance pay as governor.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng