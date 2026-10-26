Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja with a public show of affection for his wife

El-Rufai is standing trial over allegations that he unlawfully intercepted phone communications belonging to NSA Nuhu Ribadu

The court took a key procedural step in the case, setting a new date for the next phase of the trial

Former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai was photographed kissing his wife as the two arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday for proceedings in his alleged wiretapping trial.

The court dismissed El-Rufai's no-case submission and adjourned the matter until November 25, 2026, when the former governor is expected to begin his defence.

Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai kisses wife in court Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai's wiretapping charges

El-Rufai is facing allegations that he unlawfully intercepted telephone communications belonging to National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. The charge falls under Nigeria's laws governing the interception of private communications.

A no-case submission is a legal argument by a defendant that the prosecution has failed to present sufficient evidence to warrant a defence. By dismissing that application, the court effectively ruled that the prosecution had established a prima facie case that El-Rufai must now answer.

Trial adjourned to November

With the no-case submission rejected, the case now enters the defence phase. El-Rufai will have the opportunity to present his side of the matter when proceedings resume on November 25, 2026.

The romantic gesture outside the courthouse drew attention ahead of what is a significant procedural development in the trial. El-Rufai served as governor of Kaduna State from 2015 to 2023 and remains a prominent figure in Nigerian political circles.

See the video of the moment on X here

High Court dismisses El-Rufai's suit against ICPC

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Abuja dismissed Nasir el-Rufai's lawsuit against the ICPC and three other agencies over threats to his bank accounts and properties.

The court held that the former Kaduna governor filed similar suits before two different courts within 12 days, constituting an abuse of court process.

El-Rufai had sought N1 billion in damages and a perpetual injunction to protect assets he said were purchased with lawful severance pay as governor.

Source: Legit.ng