The Nigeria Democratic Congress has named its National Campaign Council ahead of the 2027 general elections

Senator Henry Seriake Dickson will chair the council alongside presidential candidate Peter Obi as co-chairman

The council includes senior party figures tasked with coordinating campaigns and mobilising voters nationwide

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has formally constituted its National Campaign Council for the 2027 general elections, bringing together the party's top leadership to drive its push for power at the federal level.

The council is structured to provide strategic direction and oversee campaign activities across all states, with a stated focus on issue-based politics and grassroots mobilisation.

Peter Obi will serve as co-chairman, with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso named co-vice-chairman. Photo credit: @NigeriaNDCHQ

Source: Twitter

NDC National Leader Senator Henry Seriake Dickson CON will serve as chairman of the council.

The party's presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi CON, takes the role of co-chairman, while Senator Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, the NDC National Chairman, has been named vice-chairman. Zuwoghe also serves as the party's vice-presidential candidate for the 2027 contest.

Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso steps into the role of co-vice-chairman, and Barr. Ikenna Morgan Enekweizu, the NDC National Secretary, will function as council secretary.

Mallam Ibrahim Hussain Abdulkarim has been appointed director-general of the council and will be responsible for the operational delivery of campaign activities.

This was disclosed in a statement issued via the NDC X handle @NigeriaNDCHQ on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

The party described the council as the engine that would coordinate the NDC's nationwide drive to rally Nigerians behind what it called a vision of "a new, just, and prosperous Nigeria."

The NDC appealed to its members, supporters, and Nigerians sympathetic to its cause to remain united heading into the election cycle.

"A new and working Nigeria is possible," the party stated.

The 2027 general elections are widely expected to be fiercely contested, with several political formations already positioning ahead of the cycle.

2027 election: NDC breaks silence on viral reports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that NDC rejected reports that it lacked governorship candidates in 12 states ahead of the 2027 elections.

The party named its candidates in the 12 states in question, including Senator Kabiru Marafa in Zamfara and retired Rear Admiral Ibrahim Sanusi Kasim in Borno State.

NDC denied being a regional party, saying it has structures and candidates across all 36 states and the FCT.

Source: Legit.ng