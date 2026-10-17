Profolio estimates that graduate trainees in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector earn between ₦200,000 and ₦350,000 monthly in 2026

MTN, Airtel, Globacom and 9mobile are among the telecom companies graduates can explore for career opportunities

However, actual salaries depend on the employer, job function, qualifications and terms of the recruitment programme

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Graduate trainees in Nigeria's telecommunications industry could earn between ₦200,000 and ₦350,000 monthly, according to salary estimates published by Profolio.

The sector offers career opportunities for fresh graduates interested in telecommunications engineering, information technology, finance, marketing, customer service and business management.

Graduate Trainee Salaries at MTN, Airtel and Other Telecom Companies in Nigeria in 2026

Source: UGC

Major operators, including MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria, Globacom and 9mobile, are potential employers for graduates seeking to build careers in the industry.

However, actual salaries depend on the employer, job function, qualifications and terms of the recruitment programme. The salary range published by Profolio is an industry estimate and should not be treated as an officially confirmed pay scale for every telecommunications company.

How much do graduate trainees earn in telecom companies?

Profolio's 2026 graduate trainee salary guide estimates monthly pay in the telecommunications sector at between ₦200,000 and ₦350,000.

The range offers an indication of potential earnings for graduates entering the industry, although individual companies may pay above or below these figures.

Applicants should also distinguish between basic salary and total compensation, which may include allowances, bonuses and other employee benefits.

For this reason, graduates are advised to confirm salary details directly with recruiters before accepting an offer.

What MTN, Airtel, Glo and 9mobile offer graduates

MTN Nigeria: The telecommunications company operates a Global Graduate Development Programme designed to recruit and develop graduates for professional roles.

The programme combines formal learning through the MTN Academy with practical, on-the-job experience. Interested applicants can visit the company's careers page for programme information and recruitment announcements.

Airtel Nigeria: Graduates can explore opportunities through Airtel Nigeria's careers page. The company highlights employee benefits and professional development opportunities, although the package applicable to a particular graduate or trainee role should be confirmed during recruitment.

Globacom: Graduates interested in working for the Nigerian telecommunications operator should monitor its recruitment announcements for entry-level and graduate opportunities.

A reliable, publicly confirmed 2026 graduate trainee salary range for Globacom was not established from the available sources.

9mobile: Applicants can also watch for vacancies and recruitment announcements from the operator. A verified 2026 graduate trainee salary figure was not available from the sources reviewed.

What graduates should consider before accepting an offer

Monthly pay is only one factor to consider when comparing graduate trainee opportunities. Applicants should also ask about health insurance, pension contributions, transport allowances, performance bonuses, training and opportunities for career progression.

They should confirm whether advertised compensation represents basic salary or includes additional benefits. These details can affect the overall value of an employment package.

Graduate Trainee Salaries at MTN, Airtel and Other Telecom Companies in Nigeria in 2026

Source: UGC

Although telecommunications remains an option for graduates seeking professional careers, salary estimates should be treated as indicative rather than guaranteed earnings.

Prospective applicants should review official recruitment announcements and confirm the salary, benefits and programme requirements with the employer before making employment decisions.

Source: Legit.ng