Jayden Adams: Tears Flow As Family Prepare To Share Funeral Plans for Late South Africa Footballer
- The family of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams confirmed on Monday that funeral arrangements had not yet been finalised
- Cape Town police registered an inquest after Adams' body was discovered at a Schotsche Kloof property on Saturday, with the cause of death not yet released
- SAFA president Danny Jordaan visited the Adams family home in Stellenbosch on Monday to offer condolences in person
The family of Jayden Adams, the 25-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa midfielder who died over the weekend, has not yet finalised arrangements for his memorial service or funeral.
Family spokesman Brendine Johnson confirmed on Monday, July 14, 2026, that details would be shared with the public once plans had been concluded.
A social media post by the account @SundownsXtra claimed the funeral service was scheduled for July 25, 2026, in Stellenbosch, though no official confirmation has been issued by the family.
Police open investigation into Adams' death
According to ESPN, Cape Town police said on Monday they had opened an investigation following the discovery of Adams' body at a property in the Schotsche Kloof neighbourhood at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.
Cape Town central police registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday," police said in a statement.
"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation."
Authorities have still not disclosed a cause of death.
World Cup appearance just weeks before Adams' passing
Adams had only recently returned to South Africa after representing Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, Briefly reports.
He featured in three group stage matches, starting the 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, a result made all the more poignant given that it came just one day after the death of his grandmother Marianna.
He also started the 2-0 defeat to Mexico and came on as a substitute during the 1-0 victory over South Korea.
South Africa reached the knockout rounds of a World Cup for the first time in the country's history before being eliminated by Canada, and Adams died just two weeks after that historic campaign.
South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan led a delegation to the Adams family home in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, on Monday, July 13, to offer condolences in person.
Adams' passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from players, clubs, and supporters across the football world.
Fresh update on Jayden Adams' death
Legit.ng previously reported facts about the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of South African football star Jayden Adams, whose passing has left a significant mark on the sporting community.
Just weeks after representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Adams faced personal heartbreak with the loss of his grandmother, adding to the profound sadness felt by fans and teammates alike.
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu has covered prominent sporting events, including the African Wrestling Championship, NPFL matches, AFCON, and World Cup qualifiers, etc. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng