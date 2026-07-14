The family of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams confirmed on Monday that funeral arrangements had not yet been finalised

Cape Town police registered an inquest after Adams' body was discovered at a Schotsche Kloof property on Saturday, with the cause of death not yet released

SAFA president Danny Jordaan visited the Adams family home in Stellenbosch on Monday to offer condolences in person

The family of Jayden Adams, the 25-year-old Mamelodi Sundowns and South Africa midfielder who died over the weekend, has not yet finalised arrangements for his memorial service or funeral.

Family spokesman Brendine Johnson confirmed on Monday, July 14, 2026, that details would be shared with the public once plans had been concluded.

The family of Jayden Adams has not yet set a date for the memorial service or funeral of the late South African footballer. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

A social media post by the account @SundownsXtra claimed the funeral service was scheduled for July 25, 2026, in Stellenbosch, though no official confirmation has been issued by the family.

Police open investigation into Adams' death

According to ESPN, Cape Town police said on Monday they had opened an investigation following the discovery of Adams' body at a property in the Schotsche Kloof neighbourhood at approximately 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 11.

Cape Town central police registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male on Saturday," police said in a statement.

"Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation."

Authorities have still not disclosed a cause of death.

World Cup appearance just weeks before Adams' passing

Adams had only recently returned to South Africa after representing Bafana Bafana at the FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, Briefly reports.

He featured in three group stage matches, starting the 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, a result made all the more poignant given that it came just one day after the death of his grandmother Marianna.

He also started the 2-0 defeat to Mexico and came on as a substitute during the 1-0 victory over South Korea.

South Africa reached the knockout rounds of a World Cup for the first time in the country's history before being eliminated by Canada, and Adams died just two weeks after that historic campaign.

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan led a delegation to the Adams family home in Idas Valley, Stellenbosch, on Monday, July 13, to offer condolences in person.

Adams' passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from players, clubs, and supporters across the football world.

Fresh update on Jayden Adams' death

Legit.ng previously reported facts about the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of South African football star Jayden Adams, whose passing has left a significant mark on the sporting community.

Just weeks after representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Adams faced personal heartbreak with the loss of his grandmother, adding to the profound sadness felt by fans and teammates alike.

Source: Legit.ng