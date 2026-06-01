WhatsApp introduces Channel Status, enabling temporary updates for enhanced engagement with followers

Channel administrators can share quick announcements without cluttering their main channel feed

Meta's strategy aims to boost engagement while exploring new monetisation opportunities for Channels

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp has begun rolling out a new feature called Channel Status, allowing channel administrators to share temporary updates with their followers on both Android and iPhone devices.

The rollout comes shortly after parent company Meta announced new monetisation tools for channels, including paid subscriptions, as it continues to expand engagement and revenue opportunities across its messaging platforms.

Mark Zuckerberg's WhatsApp releases new features for Channels after rolling out paid subscriptions. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The latest addition gives channel owners a fresh way to communicate with audiences without publishing permanent posts, creating a more dynamic and interactive experience within WhatsApp Channels, according to a report by WABetaInfo.

How Channel status works

With Channel Status, administrators can post updates using the same familiar process already available for personal WhatsApp Status updates.

Rather than appearing as a regular channel post, these updates are displayed directly in the Status tray within the Updates tab.

This allows followers to view short-lived content that automatically disappears after a limited period, similar to the existing WhatsApp Status feature.

When users open a status shared by a channel, they will see a clear “Channel Status” label at the top of the screen, distinguishing it from personal status updates.

More ways for Channels to engage followers

The new feature is designed to help channel owners share quick announcements, event reminders, behind-the-scenes content, promotions, and other timely updates without cluttering their main channel feed.

Followers can also interact with Channel Status updates. Users can react with likes and share the status with their own contacts and audiences, potentially helping channels expand their reach.

By introducing temporary content, WhatsApp is giving channel administrators another tool to keep followers engaged while encouraging more frequent interaction.

Part of Meta’s bigger Channel strategy

The launch of Channel Status follows Meta’s recent push to strengthen the Channels ecosystem across WhatsApp.

The company has increasingly focused on turning Channels into a powerful platform for creators, businesses, media organisations, and public figures.

WhatsApp unveils new feature for Channels amid new subscription models. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Industry observers see the feature as part of a broader strategy to increase user engagement while supporting new monetisation opportunities, including subscription-based content and enhanced discovery tools.

As the update reaches more users globally, Channel Status is expected to become a key feature for channel administrators looking to share fast, timely, and engaging content with their audiences.

Meta unveils paid subscriptions across multiple platforms

Legit.ng earlier reported that Meta is expanding beyond advertising by introducing a new wave of paid subscription plans across its biggest platforms, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

The company announced the global rollout of consumer-focused subscription packages that offer users additional features and customisation tools for a monthly fee.

At the same time, Meta is testing premium plans for creators, businesses and AI users as it builds a broader subscription ecosystem under a new brand called Meta One.

Source: Legit.ng