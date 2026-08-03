Samsung smartphones empower amateur photographers with professional-quality results at every budget

Galaxy S26 Ultra offers unmatched camera features for stunning photography

Galaxy A55 5G stands out for affordable, high-quality images without compromise

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Capturing stunning photos and videos no longer requires an expensive DSLR or years of photography experience.

Samsung has continued to improve its smartphone cameras, giving everyday users access to professional-quality photography with just a tap.

Samsung releases the top Galaxy phones best for video and amateur photography. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Whether you enjoy photographing landscapes, portraits, pets, food, family moments or travel adventures, Samsung offers devices that combine powerful camera hardware with intelligent software to help beginners achieve impressive results.

From premium flagship models to budget-friendly options, these Samsung smartphones stand out for their excellent image quality, reliable stabilisation and easy-to-use camera features.

Here are the best Samsung phones for amateur photography in 2026.

Galaxy S26 Ultra: Samsung's ultimate camera phone

The Galaxy S26 Ultra sits comfortably at the top of Samsung's camera lineup and is the ideal choice for users who want the very best smartphone photography experience.

At the heart of the device is a remarkable 200-megapixel main camera, capable of capturing incredibly sharp and detailed images.

Whether you're photographing a breathtaking sunset or a close-up portrait, the phone produces vibrant colours and excellent dynamic range.

One of its biggest strengths is low-light photography. Samsung has refined its Night Mode to capture brighter, clearer images with minimal noise, making evening photography far more enjoyable.

The S26 Ultra also features an advanced zoom system that lets users photograph distant subjects without sacrificing image quality. From concerts and sporting events to wildlife and city skylines, the zoom delivers impressive detail.

Artificial intelligence also enhances every shot by automatically adjusting exposure, colour and sharpness, making it an excellent choice even for complete beginners.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: A Flagship that still impresses

Despite being succeeded by the S26 Ultra, the Galaxy S24 Ultra remains one of Samsung's strongest camera phones and offers exceptional value.

The device comes equipped with a versatile multi-camera setup that performs brilliantly across different photography styles. Its combination of wide, ultra-wide and telephoto lenses allows users to switch effortlessly between landscapes, portraits and close-up shots.

Image quality remains consistently excellent in both daylight and challenging lighting conditions. Samsung's optical image stabilisation keeps photos sharp while reducing blur caused by shaky hands.

The S24 Ultra also records high-quality videos with smooth stabilisation, making it an attractive option for aspiring content creators, vloggers and social media enthusiasts.

Its intelligent camera software includes scene optimisation, portrait enhancements and AI editing tools that help users create professional-looking photos without complicated editing.

Galaxy A55 5G: Outstanding photography on a budget

Not everyone wants to spend flagship-level money to enjoy excellent smartphone photography. That's where the Galaxy A55 5G shines.

The affordable mid-range smartphone features a 50-megapixel main camera equipped with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), helping users capture sharper photos by minimising blur caused by movement.

The A55 produces natural-looking colours, balanced exposure and pleasing contrast, making everyday photos look polished straight out of the camera.

Samsung has also improved the phone's low-light capabilities, allowing users to capture brighter night scenes with less grain than many competing devices in the same price range.

Its user-friendly camera interface makes it especially appealing to beginners who simply want to point, shoot and share high-quality images on social media.

Which Samsung camera phone should you buy?

Choosing the right Samsung camera phone depends largely on your budget and photography needs.

If money is no object and you want the most advanced smartphone camera Samsung offers, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the clear winner thanks to its exceptional detail, powerful zoom capabilities and outstanding night photography.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra remains an excellent alternative for buyers seeking flagship performance at a potentially lower price, while still enjoying premium photography features.

For shoppers looking for the best balance between affordability and camera quality, the Galaxy A55 5G delivers impressive performance that exceeds expectations for a mid-range smartphone.

The bottom line

Samsung continues to dominate smartphone photography by offering capable cameras across different price segments. Whether you choose the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra, the versatile Galaxy S24 Ultra or the budget-friendly Galaxy A55 5G, each device provides the tools needed to capture beautiful memories with ease.

Samsung releases three top phones for amateur photography and video. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

For amateur photographers, these smartphones prove that producing stunning, social-media-worthy images no longer requires expensive camera equipment.

With intelligent software, reliable image stabilisation, and impressive sensors, Samsung's latest lineup makes great photography accessible to everyone.

Samsung unveils new Galaxy Z Fold8 series

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samsung has introduced a redesigned generation of foldable smartphones, unveiling a new passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold8 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip8 during its Galaxy Unpacked event in London, United Kingdom.

The launch marks one of the company's biggest changes to its foldable lineup, with a fresh design, upgraded artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, improved durability, and a revised naming strategy aimed at serving different categories of smartphone users.

One of the biggest highlights of the event is the introduction of the new passport-shaped Galaxy Z Fold8, a slimmer foldable designed primarily for everyday entertainment, reading, browsing, and video consumption.

Source: Legit.ng