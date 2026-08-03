A Nigerian man identified as Okunne Iguana posted a bold TikTok video claiming parents gain nothing from raising their children outside Nigeria

In a video, he boldly expressed his opinion and also shared the reasons he believes it was a risky move

The video has drawn attention online for its delivery and sweeping claims about children raised outside Nigeria

A Nigerian man who goes by the name Okunne Iguana has stirred debate online after posting a TikTok video in which he declared that raising children outside Nigeria yields absolutely no benefit for their parents.

Filmed in a plain indoor hallway in selfie-style, the video is delivered with an intense and confrontational tone.

Man says it's risky to raise children abroad. Photo credit: @gloveukonu/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Okunne speaks directly to camera, making no room for disagreement as he lays out his position.

Zero Advantage for Parents

At the core of his argument is the claim that children who are not raised on Nigerian soil bring no returns to the people who sacrificed to train them.

Okunne describes the entire exercise as a financial and emotional dead end, comparing it to a merchant who imports a 40-foot container of goods all the way from China, only to burn it down with his own hands.

"There is no profit in training your children abroad. Zero advantage. Cry inevitable pains and regrets," he said in the video.

He went further, insisting that his position applies without exception.

Anticipating pushback, he addressed those who might argue that some children trained abroad do give back to their families, dismissing the counter-argument entirely.

Man kicks against raising children abroad

The video, posted on his TikTok account under the handle quickly caught attention for both its bold stance and the uncompromising confidence with which it was delivered.

Many parents follow their children or fund their relocation, and questions about loyalty, remittances, and family obligations frequently surface in public conversation.

Okunne's video, however, goes further than most, offering no nuance and no exceptions.

See the post below:

Man regrets his relocation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man residing in the United Kingdom with his family explained why he regrets relocating overseas.

The man said he spent over £50,000 (N94.7 million) to move his family to the UK and added that he would never advise anyone with a good income to relocate if they are not highly skilled.

Source: Legit.ng